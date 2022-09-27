Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:58 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, West Levi Lee Road, west of West Edgewood Drive, Warsaw. Driver: David A. Rangel, 73, North Allen Lane, Warsaw. Rangel was found lying in a ditch near where his moped was by a passer-by. He said he couldn’t remember what happened and was taken to the hospital. Police believe that his moped was struck from behind by another vehicle. That caused it to run off the roadway and flip in the ditch. The accident is still under investigation. Damage: Up to $1,000.

