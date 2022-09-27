Read full article on original website
parktelegraph.com
Is Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) The Best Stock To Invest In?
It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. Volume reached 53,517 shares, with price reaching a high of $3.51 and a low of $3.51. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Genworth Completes Redemption of Outstanding 2024 Senior Notes.
americanbankingnews.com
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance. NYSE UTF opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79.
americanbankingnews.com
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 1st
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance. Shares of NYSE:PIM opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple...
americanbankingnews.com
Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Grows By 658.2%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF. A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower as Bond Yields Surge
Stock indices fell in Monday’s trading session, as investors try to find ground after last week’s panic due to the 0.75% hike in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dipped 1.1%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) decreased by 0.5%. The real estate sector (XLRE) was the session’s laggard, as it fell by 2.64%. Conversely, the Consumer Staples sector (XLP) was the session’s leader, with a gain of 0.09%.
americanbankingnews.com
Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend
Hurco Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Shares of NASDAQ:HURC opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $146.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.51.
americanbankingnews.com
Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Update
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 6.4% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 62,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 9.9% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 89,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Short Interest in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Grows By 800.0%
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHHC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DiamondHead by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,799,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,272,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondHead by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of DiamondHead by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,198,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 248,025 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DiamondHead by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,076,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 424,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of DiamondHead by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 919,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,113 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Freedom Financial stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. Freedom Financial has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
americanbankingnews.com
Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 3,202 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 87,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $147.82
ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.
americanbankingnews.com
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.6 %. Shares of FNK stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91.
americanbankingnews.com
Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $81.16
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $213.22
Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.33.
americanbankingnews.com
Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $282.21
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.00.
