Read full article on original website
Related
parktelegraph.com
Is Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) The Best Stock To Invest In?
It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. Volume reached 53,517 shares, with price reaching a high of $3.51 and a low of $3.51. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Genworth Completes Redemption of Outstanding 2024 Senior Notes.
americanbankingnews.com
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $336,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 385 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend
Hurco Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Shares of NASDAQ:HURC opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $146.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.51.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance. NYSE UTF opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79.
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
americanbankingnews.com
Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 3,202 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 87,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $5.16 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 64.1% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $79.79 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Institutional Trading of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund. Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the last quarter.
americanbankingnews.com
Sylvamo Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SLVM)
Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. Sylvamo has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51.
americanbankingnews.com
Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Update
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 6.4% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 62,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 9.9% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 89,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Essex Savings Bank Sells 24 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
americanbankingnews.com
Short Interest in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Grows By 800.0%
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHHC. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DiamondHead by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,799,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,272,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondHead by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of DiamondHead by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,198,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 248,025 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DiamondHead by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,076,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 424,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of DiamondHead by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 919,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,113 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Buys 1,754 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)
Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.1% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
americanbankingnews.com
Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,279 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comments / 0