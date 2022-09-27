Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
FTX Is Paying $51 Million in Cash for Voyager Assets, Court Records Show
FTX's winning bid for bankrupt crypto firm Voyager Digital includes a $51 million cash payment, with an additional $60 million in earnouts and incentives. The bulk of the offer is for the fair market value of Voyager's cryptocurrencies, which Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will distribute pro rata to customers who move to FTX's platform.
NBC San Diego
Apple Downgrade Sparks Tech Sell-Off, Sending Alphabet and Microsoft to One-Year Lows
Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft both hit 52-week lows on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite is in a falling pattern again after the index's worst two weeks since the start of the pandemic. Shares of large technology companies suffered heavy losses on Thursday, dragging down many other U.S. stocks along with...
NBC San Diego
Inflation Has Yet to Peak, CFOs Say, and Recession Is Already Here Or Soon to Hit
A majority of CFOs surveyed by CNBC said they do not think inflation has peaked. The Federal Reserve has indicated it will continue to hike rates until it gets inflation under control, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently saying that "inflation has not really come down." The CNBC CFO Council...
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks ripped higher Wednesday after the market digested the Bank of England's announcement that it would start buying bonds to stabilize markets after the UK government's economic plan was met with swift and sudden criticism. But U.S. stock futures Thursday morning indicated a renewed descent. All three major indices are headed for big monthly losses as the third quarter winds down Friday. So far, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has fallen about 6.5% in September, while the Dow is down about 5.8% and the S&P 500 has declined about 5.9%. Follow live markets updates here.
NBC San Diego
Facebook Scrambles to Escape Stock's Death Spiral as Users Flee, Sales Drop
Meta is trading at its lowest since early 2019, and the stock is one of the worst performers this year in the S&P 500. The company's problems are mounting, whether it's the ad hit from Apple's iOS changes or the growing threat posed by TikTok. "I'm not sure there's a...
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says This ‘Trifecta' Needs to See Dampening Inflation for the Fed to Stop Raising Rates
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that there are three crucial areas where inflation needs to come down for the Federal Reserve to stop inflicting pain on the stock market. "They're not winning on food, they're not winning on housing, and they're not winning on wages and they need to hit that trifecta before this will end," he said.
NBC San Diego
S&P 500 Rises as Markets Prepare to Close Out a Miserable Week, Month and Quarter
Stocks were choppy Friday as traders looked to close out a terrible week that brought the S&P 500 to a new 2022 low. The S&P 500 was up 0.45%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 28 points, or 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite was 0.93% higher. An inflation report closely...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Nike, Rent-A-Center, Carnival Cruise
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nike — Nike shares dropped 12.8% after the sneaker giant said Thursday its inventory was overstocked, up 44% in its latest quarter. As a result it will offer more discounts to clear out the excess merchandise. Other retailers were also dragged down, with Lululemon Athletica and Under Armour losing almost 6% and nearly 5% respectively.
NBC San Diego
American Homebuyers Are Finding UK Bargains, Discounted by a Weaker Pound
American homebuyers are searching for bargains in the U.K., as a weaker pound contributes to double-digit price cuts. Prices in London are down nearly 20% over the past year on price declines and currency impact, according to real estate broker and advisory firm Knight Frank. The supply of homes throughout...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Nike, Micron, Amylyx and Others
Nike (NKE) – Nike slumped 10% in the premarket after it reported a 44% increase in inventories for its latest quarter, and said it would offer more discounts heading into the holiday season. The athletic footwear and apparel maker reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. Micron...
NBC San Diego
House Passes Antitrust Bill That Hikes M&A Fees as Larger Efforts Targeting Tech Have Stalled
The House passed an antitrust package that would give federal enforcers more resources to crack down on anticompetitive behavior, even as broader efforts targeting Big Tech have stalled. The bill would raise money for antitrust enforcement agencies by raising filing fees for businesses proposing large mergers. The bipartisan and straightforward...
Venezuela swaps prisoners with US in hint of thawing relations
Venezuela has freed seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the US releasing two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on narcotics convictions. The swap of the Americans, including five oil executives held for nearly five years, follows months of back-channel diplomacy by...
NBC San Diego
New Foreign Secretary Cleverly Says UK's Strategic Shift to Indo-Pacific Is ‘Permanent'
The U.K. will be the first European country to join the CPTPP should it succeed in becoming a member. The foreign secretary pointed to "our commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity and freedom from economic coercion, and a shared belief in the value of democracy and open markets." China is...
NBC San Diego
Intel's Self-Driving Car Division Mobileye Files for IPO
Mobileye, an Intel-owned company that makes key processors for self-driving cars, has filed for an IPO, according to an SEC filing on Friday. The move to list Mobileye on the New York Stock Exchange is part of Intel's broader strategy to turn around its core business. Intel acquired the company...
NBC San Diego
Venezuela Swaps 7 Jailed Americans for Maduro Relatives
In a rare softening of hostile relations, Venezuela freed on Saturday seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the United States releasing two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on narcotics convictions. The swap of the Americans, including five oil executives held for...
NBC San Diego
Here Are the Top 15 Start-Ups to Work for in Singapore, According to LinkedIn
The days of easy money for start-ups are gone as interest rates soar and economic uncertainties loom. But according to a new study from LinkedIn, these 15 start-ups have risen above these challenges in Singapore. In particular, fintech, education and telehealth start-ups dominated the list on the "LinkedIn Top Start-ups...
NBC San Diego
The U.S. and China Need to Resume Talks Over Taiwan — Away From the Public Eye, Says Think Tank
The United States and China are currently playing a "blame game" with each other, and dialogue needs to be reestablished, said Paul Haenle, who holds the Maurice R. Greenberg director's chair at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. But U.S. President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping need to...
NBC San Diego
Britain's Liz Truss Holds Emergency Talks With Budget Watchdog as the Pound Stabilizes
LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday met the U.K.'s independent monetary watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, for talks. The discussions followed a turbulent week for U.K. markets and the economy, after Kwarteng laid out a "mini-budget" on Sept. 23,...
NBC San Diego
CarMax's Earnings Miss Is a Win in the Fed's Battle Against Inflation, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that used car retailer CarMax's recent earnings shortfall is good news for the Federal Reserve's quest to tamp down inflation. "When you look at this quarter from CarMax, it tells you the Fed's been incredibly successful at eroding consumer confidence," he said. CNBC's...
NBC San Diego
Bill Gates: You'll Never Solve Climate Change by Asking People to Consume Less
And climate change advocates often advocate using less and consuming less as one potential solution to climate change — degrowth, it's often called. This idea is quixotic, according to Bill Gates. "I don't think it's realistic to say that people are utterly going to change their lifestyle because of...
