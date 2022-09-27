ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

NBC San Diego

FTX Is Paying $51 Million in Cash for Voyager Assets, Court Records Show

FTX's winning bid for bankrupt crypto firm Voyager Digital includes a $51 million cash payment, with an additional $60 million in earnouts and incentives. The bulk of the offer is for the fair market value of Voyager's cryptocurrencies, which Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will distribute pro rata to customers who move to FTX's platform.
ECONOMY
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks ripped higher Wednesday after the market digested the Bank of England's announcement that it would start buying bonds to stabilize markets after the UK government's economic plan was met with swift and sudden criticism. But U.S. stock futures Thursday morning indicated a renewed descent. All three major indices are headed for big monthly losses as the third quarter winds down Friday. So far, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has fallen about 6.5% in September, while the Dow is down about 5.8% and the S&P 500 has declined about 5.9%. Follow live markets updates here.
STOCKS
State
Montana State
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Nike, Rent-A-Center, Carnival Cruise

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nike — Nike shares dropped 12.8% after the sneaker giant said Thursday its inventory was overstocked, up 44% in its latest quarter. As a result it will offer more discounts to clear out the excess merchandise. Other retailers were also dragged down, with Lululemon Athletica and Under Armour losing almost 6% and nearly 5% respectively.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

American Homebuyers Are Finding UK Bargains, Discounted by a Weaker Pound

American homebuyers are searching for bargains in the U.K., as a weaker pound contributes to double-digit price cuts. Prices in London are down nearly 20% over the past year on price declines and currency impact, according to real estate broker and advisory firm Knight Frank. The supply of homes throughout...
REAL ESTATE
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Nike, Micron, Amylyx and Others

Nike (NKE) – Nike slumped 10% in the premarket after it reported a 44% increase in inventories for its latest quarter, and said it would offer more discounts heading into the holiday season. The athletic footwear and apparel maker reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. Micron...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

House Passes Antitrust Bill That Hikes M&A Fees as Larger Efforts Targeting Tech Have Stalled

The House passed an antitrust package that would give federal enforcers more resources to crack down on anticompetitive behavior, even as broader efforts targeting Big Tech have stalled. The bill would raise money for antitrust enforcement agencies by raising filing fees for businesses proposing large mergers. The bipartisan and straightforward...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC San Diego

Intel's Self-Driving Car Division Mobileye Files for IPO

Mobileye, an Intel-owned company that makes key processors for self-driving cars, has filed for an IPO, according to an SEC filing on Friday. The move to list Mobileye on the New York Stock Exchange is part of Intel's broader strategy to turn around its core business. Intel acquired the company...
CARS
NBC San Diego

Venezuela Swaps 7 Jailed Americans for Maduro Relatives

In a rare softening of hostile relations, Venezuela freed on Saturday seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the United States releasing two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on narcotics convictions. The swap of the Americans, including five oil executives held for...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC San Diego

Here Are the Top 15 Start-Ups to Work for in Singapore, According to LinkedIn

The days of easy money for start-ups are gone as interest rates soar and economic uncertainties loom. But according to a new study from LinkedIn, these 15 start-ups have risen above these challenges in Singapore. In particular, fintech, education and telehealth start-ups dominated the list on the "LinkedIn Top Start-ups...
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

Britain's Liz Truss Holds Emergency Talks With Budget Watchdog as the Pound Stabilizes

LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday met the U.K.'s independent monetary watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, for talks. The discussions followed a turbulent week for U.K. markets and the economy, after Kwarteng laid out a "mini-budget" on Sept. 23,...
U.K.

