ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'

Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reacts To His College Football Job Rumors

With the incredible success Deion Sanders is having as head coach at Jackson State, the Hall of Famer is getting linked to just about every major coaching job that opens up. But there's one person who has yet to give his thoughts on Sanders being linked to all of these jobs: Deion Sanders. Until now, that is.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#Fox Sports#First H
FOX Sports

Saints QB Winston held out of 2nd straight practice in UK

LONDON (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had said “I'll be out there” for practice on Thursday. He wasn't. Winston was held out of a second straight practice because of a back injury, raising questions about whether he'll be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bills-Ravens

The Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo and Baltimore are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. Buffalo fell to 2-1 with a 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore is also 2-1 after defeating the New England Patriots, 37-26.
BALTIMORE, MD
College Football HQ

Football games today: Week 4 schedule, scores

NFL football schedule, scores for Week 4 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 5: How to bet Alabama-Arkansas

The Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Fayetteville to face the 3-1 Razorbacks in a battle of two top 25 teams. After a heartbreaking loss against the Texas A&M Aggies in Dallas in Week 4, the Razorbacks are in for another tough game against the undefeated Crimson Tide. Quarterback Bryce Young & Co. have been just about perfect this season. The Tide's only real test was against Texas in Week 2 that they ended up winning 20-19.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Can Dolphins achieve first 4-0 start since 1995 against Bengals on TNF? | What's Wright?

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are set to take on Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals. Tua is expected to play despite his back and ankle injuries. Miami is looking for their first 4-0 start since 1995, while Cincinnati is coming off a blowout win over the New York Jets. The Dolphins are underdogs on the road despite their hot start. Watch as Nick Wright explains why fans should not be sold on the Dolphins despite their record, including how the Bengals will win on Thursday Night Football.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

NFL Week 4 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game

As the first few weeks of the season have shown, you never know what's going to happen in the NFL. The Dolphins, Eagles and Jaguars are the talk of the league, while the Bengals and Patriots are bottom-feeders. But it's still early. This week features a game in London, a...
NFL
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 5: How to bet San Diego State-Boise State

San Diego State takes a two-game winning streak over Boise State into Saturday's college football Mountain West Conference interdivisional game in Idaho. The Aztecs lead the all-time series 4-3. The total has gone under in the over/under (O/U) four times between the teams. Here's everything you need from a betting...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Harden knows he's no longer the man in Philadelphia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — James Harden and Joel Embiid are beefing over who has been the most unbeatable Sixer during 1-on-1 competition at training camp. The smack talk escalated this week after a recent practice, each one badgering the other over who really is the alpha dog in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

College football top plays: OK State-Baylor; Bryce Young exits

Week 5 of the college football season is in full swing Saturday with a few upsets already on the books. Currently, there's a showdown on FOX between No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 16 Baylor, while No. 2 Alabama battles No. 20 Arkansas. QB Bryce Young exited with an apparent shoulder injury and is questionable to return.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Mayfield's transition to Carolina anything but smooth so far

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s transition to the Carolina Panthers hasn't been a smooth one. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 is near the bottom of the league in quarterback rating and completion percentage. And despite coming off their first win of the season, the Panthers'...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd picks upsets in Week 4 'Blazin' 5'

Would you believe we're already a month into the NFL season?. With another assemblage of big games on the way this Sunday, Colin Cowherd returns with his "Blazin' 5" picks against the spread for Week 4. Here's what "The Herd" host came up with, accompanied by odds and win totals...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy