Almost 60% of secondary school students in public schools can identify fake news
More than half of Spain's Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO, in its Spanish acronym) students can distinguish between fake and real news. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) which analyzes Spanish public school students' approach to the media.
Study shows children of lower economic status more willing to make risky decisions than wealthier children
A pair of researchers at Boston University has found that volunteer children of a lower economic status are more willing to make risky decisions than wealthier children. The results of their study are published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B. As the researchers note, many evolutionary developmental theories have...
Paper by team claiming to have achieved superconductivity at room temperature retracted
Editors at the journal Nature have retracted a paper by a team that claimed to have achieved superconductivity at room temperature. Published in 2020, the paper described work by a combined team from the University of Rochester and the University of Nevada, announcing that they had reached superconductivity at room temperature with a material made of sulfur, carbon and hydrogen under extreme pressure.
Research reveals quantitative and high-resolution pressure functions of pressure-sensitive material
Researchers from Nagoya University in central Japan have published a study in the Journal of Materials Chemistry C on a pressure-sensitive material, known as fluorenylidene-acridane (FA). Their research has potential applications for technologies related to pressure sensing, recording, and display devices. Mechanochromic materials change color in response to external stimuli,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Disease outcomes differ by new host species in virus spillover experiments
Why has the SARS-CoV-2 virus ravaged the global human population, but many other animal viruses haven't? Using nematode worms as a model, researchers at Penn State conducted a set of experiments to investigate the factors influencing the disease outcomes of virus spillover events. They found that the species of the host influences whether a virus will take off in a new population. For example, some species never get infected, while others become infected and readily transmit the virus to other individuals within the species.
Agricultural rewilding can help restore the environment and support production of high-welfare food, researchers say
Rewilding landscapes using elements of farming practice can help to restore ecosystems and produce high-welfare, high-quality food, researchers say. "Agricultural rewilding" can also help to overcome concerns about the impact of rewilding on livelihoods and produce "win-win" environmental and human benefits, according to the researchers. Agricultural rewilding involves restoring ecosystems...
Study identifies need to improve awareness and understanding of chemicals used in everyday consumer products
Chemophobia is rife; often driven by ignorance and scientific illiteracy, it fires an activist agenda that can often be very misguided and target the wrong issues entirely. An unfortunate lack of engagement in science education and a greater number of policymakers with a more non-scientific than a scientific background also feed the problem.
Researchers explore driving factors affecting sustainability of endorheic regions
Coactions of subtle climatic variations and mounting anthropogenic interference on the water-food-ecosystem-economy nexus create a new challenge in ensuring the security of water, food and ecosystems in most endorheic regions. Recently, a joint research team from the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources and Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research of...
Scientist resolves one of the holy grails of physical chemistry after 17 years of research
Prof. Ehud Pines is an iconoclast. What else can you call a scientist who spent 17 years doggedly pursuing the solution to an over 200-year-old chemistry problem which he felt never received a satisfying answer using methods no other scientist thought could lead to the truth? Now, he is vindicated as Angewandte Chemie published a cover article detailing how his experiment was replicated by another research group while being X-rayed to reveal the solution Prof. Pines has argued for all along.
Lab-grown pigments and food by-products: The future of natural textile dyes
As the environmental impact of the fashion and textile industries becomes clearer, the demand and need for sustainable alternatives is growing. One international research group aims to replace toxic synthetic dyes with natural alternatives, ranging from plants to microbes to food waste. Walk into any clothing store and you'll find...
Phosphate's electrical signature helps detect important cellular events
Each day, millions of biological processes occur in our body at a cellular level. Studying these processes can help us learn more about how cells function, a field that has continued to intrigue researchers. Recently, however, there has been a new player in this field. A new analytical method—single-molecule detection—has gained momentum due to its success in observing specific, biologically relevant molecules and the processes associated with them.
