Local Matters With Caroline Moore: The History Of Standing Stone
Rafferty and Rebekah talk about Standing Stone Day and the history in Monterey. On today’s Local Matters…Caroline Moore meets with Monterey Cultural Administrator Rafferty Cleary and Standing Stone Committee member Rebekah Beeler. The three talk about where Rafferty and Rebekah are from and how they wound up in Monterey, the history of Standing Stone and Monterey, and how Rebekah learned Cherokee and if it came naturally.
Retrofitting Old Park View Into Cookeville PreK Deemed Feasible
A recently-completed study found retrofitting the current Park View School to become a Cookeville PreK Center would be feasible. The project would free up an estimated 22 classroom spaces around other Cookeville campuses. Putnam County Director of Schools Corby King said the estimated cost could be just under $8 million.
Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Fentress County Mayor
Jimmy Johnson talks all things Fentress County while starting his second term. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers visits with Fentress County Mayor Jimmy Johnson. Jimmy talks about the adjustment it takes from moving from a county commissioner to being a county mayor, the newly elected officials in Fentress County, and projects that are coming to fruition that Jimmy wanted to see completed.
High School Playbook: Upperman Wins Big Region Battle
Clay County remains on top in Region 4-1A while Stone Memorial stays undefeated. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Upperman gets a huge region win on the road in Lafayette. Clay County wins big to stay in first place in Region 1-1A. The Stone Memorial Panthers win the Battle of Cumberland County and remain undefeated.
This Week White Co Solid Waste Committee Continues Work, Livingston Aldermen Hear PD Report
This week in the Upper Cumberland the White County Solid Waste Committee continues work on its landfill. Members will discuss a resolution that would allow the county to accept out-of-county trash. A representative from a recycling company also set to make a presentation to the committee. The county’s steering committees...
Putnam School Board To Gather New Park View 5-8 Estimates From Subcontractors
Putnam County School Board working to gather new cost estimates from subcontractors for the new Park View School’s desired 5th-8th grade addition. Upland Design Architect Kim Chamberlain said there is no deadline to decide on moving forward with that project, but it should be done sooner than later. “At...
White Co Hires Building Inspector For In-House Building Permits
White County has hired a new building codes enforcer in its next step to provide building permit services locally. County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said Brett Nash will be the county’s Residential Building Inspector. Robinson said before, the state issued permits. “Those vendors quit issuing that, so we had...
Sparta Approves Man Hole Project In Special Called Meeting
The Sparta Board of Aldermen approved a manhole project as the city tries to lift its sewer moratorium. Public Works Director Dillard Quick said the $60,000 project would improve overflow issues along Highway 111 near Mose Drive. “Once the water table rises, there is a constant amount of water going...
High School Rodeo Coming To Cookeville This Weekend
The Tennessee High School Rodeo stopping in Cookeville Friday night kicking off a weekend full of roping and riding. Sparta’s Matthew Taylor will compete Saturday and Sunday in the team and calf roping events. “Since I was in diapers and really since I was old enough to be able...
Sparta Sewer Moratorium Impacting Local Property Deals
A Sparta citizen voiced concerns to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen Thursday night over the city’s imposed sewer moratorium. Former Mayor Jeff Young allegedly signed the moratorium without the Board’s knowledge before he left office. Resident Ken Bullis said he has a piece of property that he...
Local Matters With Sam Brooks: Meet Cookeville High School Assistant Football Coach Marcus Walls
Marcus Walls talks about how football has impacted his life and his time at CHS. On today’s Local Matters…Sam Brooks talks to Marcus Walls, the defensive coordinator for the Cookeville Cavaliers football team. . Marcus talks about being raised in Little Rock, Arkansas and his childhood, looking back...
Avery Trace Middle School On Lockdown Thursday Morning
Avery Trace Middle School is on lockdown as of 8:40 Thursday morning after a report of a suspicious person was seen walking around the school with what appeared to be a gun. The School Resource Officer, city police, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office canvassed the area, and at this time there is no evidence found. Authorities have cleared the outside of Avery Trace.
Cookeville Electric Sending Crews To Florida In Response To Hurricane Ian
Two Cookeville linemen crews are heading to Lakeland, Florida in response to Hurricane Ian. Electric Department Director Carl Haney said eight men and five trucks left at 11:00 a.m. Thursday. Haney said their main mission is to help restore power to some 60,000 residents. “Cookeville’s been in the same situation...
McMinnville Working To Add Fire Engines To Its Fleet
McMinnville working to bring new firetrucks to its fleet. Safety Committee Chair Zach Sutton said National Firefighters Association standards currently require three frontline firetrucks, which are less than 15 years old. He said the city only has one frontline fire truck, with a goal of buying two engines. “These are...
South Carolina Man Arrested, 13-Year-Old Cookeville Girl Rescued In Dark Web Investigation
A South Carolina man was arrested and a 13-year-old Cookeville girl has been kept from sexual exploitation following an investigation by TBI’s Cybercrime & Digital Evidence Unit. TBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Squad began investigating a troubling advertisement on the dark web, depicting a 13-year-old girl being solicited...
Smithville Launches Online Property Tax Payment Portal
Smithville residents will now be able to pay their property taxes online with a recently developed web tool. Property Tax Clerk Holly Anderson said the tool comes just in time for this year’s property taxes to be mailed out this Friday. “We had been looking into it for a...
Sleep Apnea Less Known High-Risk Factor For Heart Attack
Thursday is World Heart Day, serving as a good reminder that most heart-related can be prevented. In a seminar on heart health, Cookeville Regional Medical Center Cardiologist Dr. Stacy Brewington said one high-risk factor for heart attacks is the treatable condition of sleep apnea. However, he said that the general population might be unaware of this fact.
