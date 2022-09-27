ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, TN

Local Matters With Caroline Moore: The History Of Standing Stone

Rafferty and Rebekah talk about Standing Stone Day and the history in Monterey. On today’s Local Matters…Caroline Moore meets with Monterey Cultural Administrator Rafferty Cleary and Standing Stone Committee member Rebekah Beeler. The three talk about where Rafferty and Rebekah are from and how they wound up in Monterey, the history of Standing Stone and Monterey, and how Rebekah learned Cherokee and if it came naturally.
MONTEREY, TN
newstalk941.com

Retrofitting Old Park View Into Cookeville PreK Deemed Feasible

A recently-completed study found retrofitting the current Park View School to become a Cookeville PreK Center would be feasible. The project would free up an estimated 22 classroom spaces around other Cookeville campuses. Putnam County Director of Schools Corby King said the estimated cost could be just under $8 million.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Fentress County Mayor

Jimmy Johnson talks all things Fentress County while starting his second term. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers visits with Fentress County Mayor Jimmy Johnson. Jimmy talks about the adjustment it takes from moving from a county commissioner to being a county mayor, the newly elected officials in Fentress County, and projects that are coming to fruition that Jimmy wanted to see completed.
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

High School Playbook: Upperman Wins Big Region Battle

Clay County remains on top in Region 4-1A while Stone Memorial stays undefeated. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Upperman gets a huge region win on the road in Lafayette. Clay County wins big to stay in first place in Region 1-1A. The Stone Memorial Panthers win the Battle of Cumberland County and remain undefeated.
CLAY COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

White Co Hires Building Inspector For In-House Building Permits

White County has hired a new building codes enforcer in its next step to provide building permit services locally. County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said Brett Nash will be the county’s Residential Building Inspector. Robinson said before, the state issued permits. “Those vendors quit issuing that, so we had...
WHITE COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Sparta Approves Man Hole Project In Special Called Meeting

The Sparta Board of Aldermen approved a manhole project as the city tries to lift its sewer moratorium. Public Works Director Dillard Quick said the $60,000 project would improve overflow issues along Highway 111 near Mose Drive. “Once the water table rises, there is a constant amount of water going...
SPARTA, TN
newstalk941.com

High School Rodeo Coming To Cookeville This Weekend

The Tennessee High School Rodeo stopping in Cookeville Friday night kicking off a weekend full of roping and riding. Sparta’s Matthew Taylor will compete Saturday and Sunday in the team and calf roping events. “Since I was in diapers and really since I was old enough to be able...
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Sparta Sewer Moratorium Impacting Local Property Deals

A Sparta citizen voiced concerns to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen Thursday night over the city’s imposed sewer moratorium. Former Mayor Jeff Young allegedly signed the moratorium without the Board’s knowledge before he left office. Resident Ken Bullis said he has a piece of property that he...
SPARTA, TN
newstalk941.com

Avery Trace Middle School On Lockdown Thursday Morning

Avery Trace Middle School is on lockdown as of 8:40 Thursday morning after a report of a suspicious person was seen walking around the school with what appeared to be a gun. The School Resource Officer, city police, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office canvassed the area, and at this time there is no evidence found. Authorities have cleared the outside of Avery Trace.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Electric Sending Crews To Florida In Response To Hurricane Ian

Two Cookeville linemen crews are heading to Lakeland, Florida in response to Hurricane Ian. Electric Department Director Carl Haney said eight men and five trucks left at 11:00 a.m. Thursday. Haney said their main mission is to help restore power to some 60,000 residents. “Cookeville’s been in the same situation...
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

McMinnville Working To Add Fire Engines To Its Fleet

McMinnville working to bring new firetrucks to its fleet. Safety Committee Chair Zach Sutton said National Firefighters Association standards currently require three frontline firetrucks, which are less than 15 years old. He said the city only has one frontline fire truck, with a goal of buying two engines. “These are...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Smithville Launches Online Property Tax Payment Portal

Smithville residents will now be able to pay their property taxes online with a recently developed web tool. Property Tax Clerk Holly Anderson said the tool comes just in time for this year’s property taxes to be mailed out this Friday. “We had been looking into it for a...
SMITHVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Sleep Apnea Less Known High-Risk Factor For Heart Attack

Thursday is World Heart Day, serving as a good reminder that most heart-related can be prevented. In a seminar on heart health, Cookeville Regional Medical Center Cardiologist Dr. Stacy Brewington said one high-risk factor for heart attacks is the treatable condition of sleep apnea. However, he said that the general population might be unaware of this fact.
COOKEVILLE, TN

