FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
msureporter.com
Warren and Stadium’s intersection potential new look
Anyone who visits Minnesota State University, Mankato has most likely walked across the Stadium Road and Warren Street intersection between the university and the free parking lots. A study by SRF Consulting Group started April 1 has gathered data and created models of possible solutions to make that intersection safer and more efficient.
msureporter.com
Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store owner shares seeds of knowledge to IBE students
Robert Wagner and his son Clayton Wagner, both who are Minnesota State University, Mankato alum, came to campus with their wealth of knowledge about their family business Jim’s Apple Farm which is now known as Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store. Speaking to students currently enrolled in the Integrated Business...
msureporter.com
When the mayor said there’s no discrimination here
When the Mankato Area Gay Consciousness Group first proposed a simple ordinance banning discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation in 1976, it would set off a chain of events that would be felt across the state of Minnesota decades later. It started with six men of the group being...
msureporter.com
Showdown in St. Paul, Mavs take on the Bears￼
With the festivities from last week’s celebration finally starting to clear, there is no rest for The Minnesota State University, Mankato Mavericks as they are once again back on the road and looking to seek another win on the Gridiron. The Mavericks closed out Homecoming week with a thrilling...
