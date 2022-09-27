Read full article on original website
Spotsy teacher named Virginia Teacher of the Year
Spotsylvania County Public School’s Region III Teacher of the Year Fabiana Parker was selected as the 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year during a ceremony held Friday night in Richmond. Mrs. Parker was selected from eight regional teachers of the year from across the commonwealth. “We are so proud...
Fredericksburg VDOT crews preparing the Ian
VDOT will closely monitor wind speeds on major river crossings in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula regions on Friday, Sept. 30, through the weekend, and into early next week, with high winds forecast to accompany the remnants of Tropical Storm Ian. High-profile vehicles such as tractor-trailers, box trucks, and...
City storm update
Storm update: Rain bands associated with Hurricane Ian are slowly making their way towards the area. Currently Fredericksburg is just north of forecasted Tropical Storm Force Winds (Sustained 39-50mph with higher gusts). We are forecasted to receive 2-4 inches of rain starting tonight and going through Sunday morning. Rain is expected to continue through Tuesday with a forecasted total of potentially 6+ inches of rain during the event. Virginia is still under a State of Emergency.
50 ways to leave an accident scene in Stafford!
Channeling a slight modification to the Paul Simon song “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” a man took a creative path as he attempted to flee an accident scene yesterday morning in Stafford County. On September 28th at 7:43 a.m. Sergeant A.I. Assur responded to a single vehicle...
Merry Point Ferry Service suspended in the Northern Neck
The Merry Point Ferry in Lancaster County has suspended service until further notice due to high winds and flooding from Hurricane Ian. The Merry Point Ferry is located on Route 604 (Merry Point Road and Ottoman Ferry Road) in Lancaster and crosses the western end of the Corrotoman River. Passengers...
Stafford man arrested on carjacking charge in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg Police say Wednesday night about 11, the E-911 Center received a report from a woman who said a man attempted to steal her vehicle using a distraction technique. The incident occurred in the Five Guys parking lot, at 1601 Carl D. Silver Parkway. Officer Ruggiere was nearby and quickly located the suspect sitting in the driver’s seat of the victim’s car.
Home of the Week: One-of-a-kind custom home in Hampton Run
Model home bliss that has been upgraded to the max awaits in the all-new Hampton Run community by K. Hovnanian! Which lucky buyer out there will scoop up 122 Brafferton Boulevard?. Ready for an October 2022 move-in, this five-bedroom, 4.5-bath beauty spans more than 5,000 finished square feet. The residence...
