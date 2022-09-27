Storm update: Rain bands associated with Hurricane Ian are slowly making their way towards the area. Currently Fredericksburg is just north of forecasted Tropical Storm Force Winds (Sustained 39-50mph with higher gusts). We are forecasted to receive 2-4 inches of rain starting tonight and going through Sunday morning. Rain is expected to continue through Tuesday with a forecasted total of potentially 6+ inches of rain during the event. Virginia is still under a State of Emergency.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO