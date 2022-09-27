ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

cobbcountycourier.com

Updated wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties

With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lane closure expected for Cobb and Paulding counties as widening project continues

ATLANTA — Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will install lane closures on State Route 360/Powder Springs Road Saturday. Crews will close a single lane on SR 360/Powder Springs Road between Lost Mountain Road and SR 120 on Saturday, October 1 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. to allow crews to move equipment through the project area.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Dacula home declared "total loss" after Friday morning fire

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services on Friday morning were called to put out a house fire in Dacula. Firefighters arrived at 5:03 a.m. to a two-story house with heavy fire involvement in the 3500 block of Jim Moore Road NE. The 911 caller told crews that the fire may have started in the basement.
DACULA, GA
accesswdun.com

Tropical Storm Ian shifts away from North Georgia under new projections

A new projection issued Thursday morning from the National Weather Service showed an eastward shift for Tropical Storm Ian, which may lead to a lesser impact on North Georgia. The probable path of the storm's center will now head off Florida's Atlantic coast and make an additional landfall in South Carolina at about 2 p.m. Friday. Previous projections showed the storm's center would move directly over the Georgia / South Carolina border. However, Thursday's update leaves Georgia entirely out of the storm's center.
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

How two seconds could change a headline

Most drivers have come upon a major traffic accident in the past. Have they ever thought, "Oh, if I was a few seconds ahead that would have been me?" Last Monday I was looking for some exercise and rode my bicycle to the post office to mail a small package.
NEWNAN, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Storm Surge: Water rise that can quickly become deadly

ATLANTA — Storm surge happens when the strong winds of a hurricane blow over the ocean or gulf waters, literally forcing the water to pile up as it approaches the coast. This surge effect can cause water levels to jump anywhere from 1 foot to well over 20 feet above normal.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. Two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Bus catches fire on I-75 SB in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A Cobb County Transit bus was engulfed in flames Thursday evening. Around 5 p.m., Atlanta firefighters responded to a call about a vehicle on fire. Images on Georgia Department of Transportation camera showed the bus on fire near I-75 SB at Howell Mill Road Northside Drive. Channel...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Hundreds of decapitated goats have been found in the Chattahoochee River in recent years

According to a new investigation by Charles Bethea for The New Yorker, in the last four years, decapitated goat corpses have been showing up in the Chattahoochee river, in the area where it goes underneath I-20, close to Six Flags Over Georgia. Jason Ulseth, the Chattahoochee’s river keeper, estimates that he’s found approximately 500 decapitated goats during that time. On routine trips, he has found as many as thirty at a time. “Just bodies, never heads.”
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts

Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
wbhfradio.org

A Cartersville Man Died in a Two-Vehicle Crash in Bartow Tuesday evening.

According to reports from the Georgia State Patrol, Jessea Sisk perished in the accident that occurred on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 9:05 p.m. Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 at Baker Road. A 2008 Suzuki GSXR-750 motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 41 and a 2003 GMC Sierra was traveling west on Baker Road. According to GSP reports, twenty-five-year-old Jessea Sisk of Cartersville was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for the red traffic light. The motorcycle was struck by the GMC Sierra. Sisk was transported to Grady Hospital by helicopter where he was pronounced deceased.
CARTERSVILLE, GA

