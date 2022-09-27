Read full article on original website
cobbcountycourier.com
Updated wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties
With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
Lane closure expected for Cobb and Paulding counties as widening project continues
ATLANTA — Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will install lane closures on State Route 360/Powder Springs Road Saturday. Crews will close a single lane on SR 360/Powder Springs Road between Lost Mountain Road and SR 120 on Saturday, October 1 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. to allow crews to move equipment through the project area.
accesswdun.com
Dacula home declared "total loss" after Friday morning fire
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services on Friday morning were called to put out a house fire in Dacula. Firefighters arrived at 5:03 a.m. to a two-story house with heavy fire involvement in the 3500 block of Jim Moore Road NE. The 911 caller told crews that the fire may have started in the basement.
Forsyth County traffic alert: parts of McGinnis Ferry Road to close into next year
The far right lane on westbound McGinnis Ferry Road at Old Atlanta will close beginning October 3(Photo/Google Maps) (Forsyth County, GA) Commuters who take McGinnis Ferry Road in the southern part of Forsyth County can soon expect more traffic delays.
accesswdun.com
Tropical Storm Ian shifts away from North Georgia under new projections
A new projection issued Thursday morning from the National Weather Service showed an eastward shift for Tropical Storm Ian, which may lead to a lesser impact on North Georgia. The probable path of the storm's center will now head off Florida's Atlantic coast and make an additional landfall in South Carolina at about 2 p.m. Friday. Previous projections showed the storm's center would move directly over the Georgia / South Carolina border. However, Thursday's update leaves Georgia entirely out of the storm's center.
Newnan Times-Herald
How two seconds could change a headline
Most drivers have come upon a major traffic accident in the past. Have they ever thought, "Oh, if I was a few seconds ahead that would have been me?" Last Monday I was looking for some exercise and rode my bicycle to the post office to mail a small package.
WXIA 11 Alive
Storm Surge: Water rise that can quickly become deadly
ATLANTA — Storm surge happens when the strong winds of a hurricane blow over the ocean or gulf waters, literally forcing the water to pile up as it approaches the coast. This surge effect can cause water levels to jump anywhere from 1 foot to well over 20 feet above normal.
cobbcountycourier.com
Kemp issues State of Emergency for all Georgia counties, brunt of storm expected to pass to the east of Cobb County
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for all Georgia counties due to the possibility of heavy rain and damaging winds as the Hurricane Ian‘s impact reaches the state. The press release announcing the declaration described the currently forecast path of the storm as follows:. Ian is...
Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. Two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate...
Bus catches fire on I-75 SB in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — A Cobb County Transit bus was engulfed in flames Thursday evening. Around 5 p.m., Atlanta firefighters responded to a call about a vehicle on fire. Images on Georgia Department of Transportation camera showed the bus on fire near I-75 SB at Howell Mill Road Northside Drive. Channel...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Hundreds of decapitated goats have been found in the Chattahoochee River in recent years
According to a new investigation by Charles Bethea for The New Yorker, in the last four years, decapitated goat corpses have been showing up in the Chattahoochee river, in the area where it goes underneath I-20, close to Six Flags Over Georgia. Jason Ulseth, the Chattahoochee’s river keeper, estimates that he’s found approximately 500 decapitated goats during that time. On routine trips, he has found as many as thirty at a time. “Just bodies, never heads.”
41nbc.com
Jones County Sheriff’s Office warning residents of resurgence of ‘Pine Straw Scam’
GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a possible resurgence of the ‘Pine Straw Scam.’. A simple knock at your door could seem like a friendly face, but you could be moments away from falling victim to a pine straw scam. There are...
Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts
Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl not seen in 6 weeks
COVINGTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Jade Small was reported missing September 29 after she left her home back on August 12. Her whereabouts are unknown. Jade is described as 5 feet 3...
Georgia Power gears up in preparation for Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News got exclusive access with Georgia Power crews ready to respond to the storm. Channel 2 crews captured trucks headed south on I-75. At last check, nearly 700,000 people are without power in South Florida. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Police searching for teen boy after his car was found at Georgia mall
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglasville police are asking for your help in finding a missing teen boy. Police issued a missing person report for 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri on Friday. Kathuri was last seen on September 28, at 8 a.m. at 5807 Chapel Village Court in Douglasville. The teen is...
WEATHER UPDATE: Atlanta’s forecast improves as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, but it will be days more before metro Atlanta feels the effects.
wbhfradio.org
A Cartersville Man Died in a Two-Vehicle Crash in Bartow Tuesday evening.
According to reports from the Georgia State Patrol, Jessea Sisk perished in the accident that occurred on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 9:05 p.m. Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 at Baker Road. A 2008 Suzuki GSXR-750 motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 41 and a 2003 GMC Sierra was traveling west on Baker Road. According to GSP reports, twenty-five-year-old Jessea Sisk of Cartersville was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for the red traffic light. The motorcycle was struck by the GMC Sierra. Sisk was transported to Grady Hospital by helicopter where he was pronounced deceased.
2 dead after being ejected from Jeep during police chase on I-20, GSP says
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead. GSP said on Friday around 12:57 a.m., troopers tried to stop a white Jeep for speeding on Interstate 85 north at Cleveland Avenue in Fulton County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
