Arsenal: How Gunners Became Early Season Pace-Setters

Arsenal supporters left the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon basking in yet another derby victory over their bitter north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The scoreline and result keep Mikel Arteta’s side at the top of the Premier League, with 21 points from their opening eight matches. While many expected Antonio Conte’s Spurs side to provide a sterner test than they were able to muster on the day, the end result was a familiar one, as it means Arsenal have lost only one of their last 21 home league games against Tottenham.
‘There is a Feeling’: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Manchester United Are Looking to Move for Star With ‘World Class’ Potential in January

Manchester United are likely to continue their pursuit of PSV’s Cody Gakpo in the January transfer window but will face competition from other English clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano. Manchester United Remain Keen on Cody Gakpo and Could Return for Star in Winter. United Almost Signed the Dutch Player...
Anthony Martial Returns: Manchester United Lineup Prediction vs Manchester City

Manchester United will make the 4.7-mile journey to face long-term rivals Manchester City in this weekend’s highly-anticipated Manchester derby. Pep Guardiola’s side sits second in the Premier League table and are currently unbeaten but have failed to oversee victories against both Newcastle United and Aston Villa. We have predicted the Manchester United lineup Erik ten Hag may deploy to take the three points back to Old Trafford.
Talks Continue Over Potential Takeover of Everton Football Club

The Telegraph’s Matt Law has reported that United States-based KAM Sports, owned by the Kaminski family, are still in talks with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri over a potential purchase of the club. Speaking on Twitter, Law said: “Maciek Kaminski and his family remain in talks to buy Everton. Offer...
The Union’s Kai Wagner would leave for Leeds United a legend

Kai Wagner is potentially the best left-back in Major League Soccer. The German has been linked with a Premier League switch to Leeds United. But is The Whites’ interest in the German justified?. It’s refreshing that Jesse March is looking towards some of his compatriots when signing players to...
‘Special’ Arsenal Midfielder Undergoes ‘Successful’ Groin Surgery

Ahead of the upcoming North London derby, Arsenal have revealed that Emile Smith Rowe, a player Jamie Carragher previously described as a “special talent”, has undergone important groin surgery. In a statement released on the club’s official website, Arsenal stated: “Following a significant setback at our Premier League...
Real Madrid ‘Confident’ That ‘Football Prodigy’ Will Join Them

The future of 19-year-old wonderkid Jude Bellingham is currently one of the hottest topics in football. The Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder has turned many heads since becoming his club’s youngest ever goal scorer. He’s also the third youngest player in history to win a senior cap for England.
