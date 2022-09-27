Arsenal supporters left the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon basking in yet another derby victory over their bitter north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The scoreline and result keep Mikel Arteta’s side at the top of the Premier League, with 21 points from their opening eight matches. While many expected Antonio Conte’s Spurs side to provide a sterner test than they were able to muster on the day, the end result was a familiar one, as it means Arsenal have lost only one of their last 21 home league games against Tottenham.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO