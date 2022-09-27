Read full article on original website
Related
lastwordonsports.com
Arsenal: How Gunners Became Early Season Pace-Setters
Arsenal supporters left the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon basking in yet another derby victory over their bitter north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The scoreline and result keep Mikel Arteta’s side at the top of the Premier League, with 21 points from their opening eight matches. While many expected Antonio Conte’s Spurs side to provide a sterner test than they were able to muster on the day, the end result was a familiar one, as it means Arsenal have lost only one of their last 21 home league games against Tottenham.
lastwordonsports.com
‘There is a Feeling’: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Manchester United Are Looking to Move for Star With ‘World Class’ Potential in January
Manchester United are likely to continue their pursuit of PSV’s Cody Gakpo in the January transfer window but will face competition from other English clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano. Manchester United Remain Keen on Cody Gakpo and Could Return for Star in Winter. United Almost Signed the Dutch Player...
lastwordonsports.com
Anthony Martial Returns: Manchester United Lineup Prediction vs Manchester City
Manchester United will make the 4.7-mile journey to face long-term rivals Manchester City in this weekend’s highly-anticipated Manchester derby. Pep Guardiola’s side sits second in the Premier League table and are currently unbeaten but have failed to oversee victories against both Newcastle United and Aston Villa. We have predicted the Manchester United lineup Erik ten Hag may deploy to take the three points back to Old Trafford.
lastwordonsports.com
Talks Continue Over Potential Takeover of Everton Football Club
The Telegraph’s Matt Law has reported that United States-based KAM Sports, owned by the Kaminski family, are still in talks with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri over a potential purchase of the club. Speaking on Twitter, Law said: “Maciek Kaminski and his family remain in talks to buy Everton. Offer...
RELATED PEOPLE
lastwordonsports.com
Tottenham to Win and Manchester United Humiliated: Premier League Predictions for Matchweek 8
The Premier League returns from the international break this weekend, and it’s back with a bang. Among the fixtures to be played over the next two days are both the North London and Manchester derbies, while an overachieving Brighton and Hove Albion travel to an underachieving Liverpool in what promises to be an intriguing clash.
lastwordonsports.com
The Union’s Kai Wagner would leave for Leeds United a legend
Kai Wagner is potentially the best left-back in Major League Soccer. The German has been linked with a Premier League switch to Leeds United. But is The Whites’ interest in the German justified?. It’s refreshing that Jesse March is looking towards some of his compatriots when signing players to...
MLS・
lastwordonsports.com
Tottenham Hotspur Lineup Prediction vs Arsenal as Antonio Conte Prepares for Another Feisty London Derby
Following a build-up featuring Antonio Conte complimenting Mikel Arteta’s work this season, the Italian’s side travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal. Find out who the Last Word on Football team predict to take a place in the Tottenham Hotspur side. How Tottenham Hotspur Have Lined-up Recently. The...
lastwordonsports.com
‘Special’ Arsenal Midfielder Undergoes ‘Successful’ Groin Surgery
Ahead of the upcoming North London derby, Arsenal have revealed that Emile Smith Rowe, a player Jamie Carragher previously described as a “special talent”, has undergone important groin surgery. In a statement released on the club’s official website, Arsenal stated: “Following a significant setback at our Premier League...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lastwordonsports.com
Real Madrid ‘Confident’ That ‘Football Prodigy’ Will Join Them
The future of 19-year-old wonderkid Jude Bellingham is currently one of the hottest topics in football. The Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder has turned many heads since becoming his club’s youngest ever goal scorer. He’s also the third youngest player in history to win a senior cap for England.
Comments / 0