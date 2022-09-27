Read full article on original website
How will gender divide affect November elections? The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know abortion will decide votes in the November election. We just don’t know how many. So while polls have been wrong in recent years, we still consider them as part of our campaign analysis. Just like we look at voter registrations, early ballot requests and returns, fundraising, ad spending and more.
Ohioans aren’t close to getting all the answers, despite court ruling that Cleveland must refund some income taxes
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Although a judge last week ordered the city of Cleveland to refund income taxes for a doctor working remotely during the pandemic, the ruling has left many Ohioans -- who also worked from home in 2020 -- wondering what it means for them. Cuyahoga County Common...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine dodges pitfalls as polls show he is favored for reelection
COLUMBUS, Ohio—On paper, Gov. Mike DeWine has a number of potential vulnerabilities for Democratic rival Nan Whaley to exploit heading into this year’s election for Ohio governor. The U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade has energized many abortion-rights supporters – particularly women – to vote against...
Ohio minimum wage to rise to $10.10 an hour for non-tipped workers in January
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The minimum wage for non-tipped Ohio workers will rise 80 cents from $9.30 an hour to $10.10 an hour beginning Jan. 1, the Ohio Department of Commerce announced on Friday. The minimum wage for tipped employees will increase to $5.05 an hour, up 40 cents from...
3-month countdown: Ohioans can now preregister for betting on biggest American sportsbook, FanDuel
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Real, legal sports betting is getting closer in Ohio, with the first of the country’s big mobile sportsbooks opening preregistration today in Ohio. FanDuel Sportsbook is running a special, offering $100 in free bets if you deposit money before Ohio legally allows sports gambling. If an Ohioan registers for a FanDuel account by Dec. 31, they will receive $100 in free bets on launch day — Jan. 1.
Remnants of Hurricane Ian may bring rain to parts of Northeast Ohio, down state and in Pennsylvania
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Hurricane Ian may have dodged the Greater Cleveland, but the storm may leave some leave some scattered overnight showers for Northeast Ohio and down state Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service. But the scattered showers could miss Greater Cleveland. “We could see some scattered...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he wants to make Ohio family friendly
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday he plans to expand initiatives to better support Ohio parents, months after pledging to expand child and family programs as the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade paved the way for Ohio’s “heartbeat” abortion ban to take effect.
The shocking defection of key Ohio officeholders to the Trump cult
Dana Pavlis of Toledo rightly called out the, “Authoritarian overtones in Trump’s Youngstown rally” in her Sept. 23 letter. It wasn’t just a few thousand die-hard Donald Trump lovers throwing up the Q’Anon cult salute or cheering, though. Prominently seated in the throng and joining in the madness were our own Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, and three Republican members of our Ohio Supreme Court, Justices Pat DeWine, Pat Fischer, and Sharon L. Kennedy.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: here is how to get the pre-launch bonus
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The FanDuel Ohio promo code for early registration is here, and with the app closer than ever to launching, you can lock in...
Frank LaRose compromised his role as Ohio’s chief elections officer by attending Trump rally
So, Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, attends a political rally held by Donald Trump in Youngstown, even though LaRose oversees our state’s elections. As Trump continues to spread the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, and continues to undermine voters’ confidence in election results, LaRose, in doing this, appears either oblivious to, or complicit in the damage Trump has caused. Are Ohio’s elections really safe in his hands?
Polling shows wide gender gap in Ohio, factoring into competitive Senate race
COLUMBUS, Ohio – It’s a consistent trend in politics: for whatever reason, men and women tend to see things much differently than each other. That gender gap is playing what appears to be a key role in Ohio’s surprisingly competitive race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman. The dynamic points to women as a key bloc of potential swing voters in the race – and also may offer clues about how abortion may factor into the Nov. 8 election.
NOPEC defends its decision to drop 550,000 customers, explains rate hikes in filing to state regulators
CLEVELAND, Ohio — NOPEC said purging 550,000 electricity customers won’t drive up prices for Ohioans, and doesn’t break any rules, in a filing to state regulators this week. The Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, the default electricity supplier for most of Greater Cleveland, is defending its right...
BetMGM bonus code supplies huge October sign up bonus
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Any new player using our BetMGM bonus code this weekend will earn an exclusive welcome offer. The question, however, is which one?. Our...
Still getting his story straight -- in jail: Orange Police Blotter
Suspicion, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability, autos towed: Chagrin Boulevard. An officer patrolling the lot at the Take 5 car wash at 4:31 a.m. Sept. 25 noticed a Bedford man, 39, standing by a 2008 Lincoln SUV with the door ajar, who initially waved and started to walk away.
2 rock climbers, including former NFL player, found dead after distress call near California peak
Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to Tahquitz Rock near...
