ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 1

Related
Cleveland.com

How will gender divide affect November elections? The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know abortion will decide votes in the November election. We just don’t know how many. So while polls have been wrong in recent years, we still consider them as part of our campaign analysis. Just like we look at voter registrations, early ballot requests and returns, fundraising, ad spending and more.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
City
East Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com

3-month countdown: Ohioans can now preregister for betting on biggest American sportsbook, FanDuel

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Real, legal sports betting is getting closer in Ohio, with the first of the country’s big mobile sportsbooks opening preregistration today in Ohio. FanDuel Sportsbook is running a special, offering $100 in free bets if you deposit money before Ohio legally allows sports gambling. If an Ohioan registers for a FanDuel account by Dec. 31, they will receive $100 in free bets on launch day — Jan. 1.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

The shocking defection of key Ohio officeholders to the Trump cult

Dana Pavlis of Toledo rightly called out the, “Authoritarian overtones in Trump’s Youngstown rally” in her Sept. 23 letter. It wasn’t just a few thousand die-hard Donald Trump lovers throwing up the Q’Anon cult salute or cheering, though. Prominently seated in the throng and joining in the madness were our own Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, and three Republican members of our Ohio Supreme Court, Justices Pat DeWine, Pat Fischer, and Sharon L. Kennedy.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Quinn
Person
Olivia Mitchell
Cleveland.com

Frank LaRose compromised his role as Ohio’s chief elections officer by attending Trump rally

So, Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, attends a political rally held by Donald Trump in Youngstown, even though LaRose oversees our state’s elections. As Trump continues to spread the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, and continues to undermine voters’ confidence in election results, LaRose, in doing this, appears either oblivious to, or complicit in the damage Trump has caused. Are Ohio’s elections really safe in his hands?
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Polling shows wide gender gap in Ohio, factoring into competitive Senate race

COLUMBUS, Ohio – It’s a consistent trend in politics: for whatever reason, men and women tend to see things much differently than each other. That gender gap is playing what appears to be a key role in Ohio’s surprisingly competitive race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman. The dynamic points to women as a key bloc of potential swing voters in the race – and also may offer clues about how abortion may factor into the Nov. 8 election.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computers#Cleveland Police#Ohioans#Senate
Cleveland.com

BetMGM bonus code supplies huge October sign up bonus

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Any new player using our BetMGM bonus code this weekend will earn an exclusive welcome offer. The question, however, is which one?. Our...
LOUISIANA STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy