BRIDGER AREA: A train derailed approximately 1/2 mile east of Bridger. East Bridger Road is closed at the RR crossing; South River Road is closed at the intersection of Rushwater Rd. and law enforcement is asking the public “PLEASE AVOID THE AREA TO ALLOW CREWS TO WORK SAFELY, ” according to Stillwater County.Approximately 15 cars derailed at 11:30pm Friday night.Bridger Fire, Carbon County DES, BNSF, and multiple other agencies have responded, and damage assessment is underway. This morning. Residents in the immediate area have been issued an evacuation warning. Follow this site or visit www.CarbonAlert.org for more information and be very careful in the area.

BRIDGER, MT ・ 12 HOURS AGO