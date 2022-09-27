Read full article on original website
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana
The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
Dog Tag Buddies Celebrity Chef Gala
It’s the long-awaited Dog Tag Buddies Celebrity Chef Gala tonight at the Northern Hotel in downtown Billings. Support Dog Tag Buddies for an evening of fine dining with Chef Andre Rush and a silent and live auction. Special guest Chef Rush is a retired Army Master Sergeant combat veteran and served as White House Executive Chef for 4 Presidential Administrations.
ABT presents Cirque Mechanics October 20
Get ready for a show with mechanical wonders and circus acrobatics! The Alberta Bair Theater is excited to present Cirque Mechanics to the state on October 20 at 7:30 pm. The press release states the acrobatic group is performing “Zephyr- a Whirlwind of Circus.”. The performance tells a vivid...
Cats available for adoption in Billings
Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.
SOS program in middle, high schools in Billings
Billings Public Schools offer a program to middle and high school students helping to increase awareness of suicide. The program is called Signs of Suicide (SOS) and helps educate students about suicide, what can cause it, and what they can do if a friend or themselves thinks about taking their own lives.
First case of influenza confirmed in Yellowstone County
RiverStone Health is confirming the first influenza case of the season in a Yellowstone County. It is an adult and luckily did not require hospitalization. This is the second case of influenza in Montana, the first was confirmed in Flathead County earlier in the week and health officials across the state are encouraging everyone to get this year’s flu shot.
Staffing issues causing long lines at Billings Airport
The Billings Logan International Airport is advising travelers to arrive at least two hours before their flight takes off. According to the press release, the reason is due to staffing shortages at ticket counters and TSA, resulting in long lines. These long lines have caused several passengers to miss their flights.
Historic Montana Ave. in Billings unveils new crosswalk beacon
A new flashing crosswalk beacon was installed on N. 25th and Montana Avenue in downtown Billings Thursday morning, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the afternoon. Members of the Historic Montana Avenue Association (HMAA) and others gathered to celebrate this project to improve safety and walkability on Montana Avenue. Max Griffin...
Car smashes into concrete barrier 24th and Grand
Billings Fire and police are on scene of a vehicle that smashed into a concrete barrier near the corner of 24th and Grand Avenue. Billings Fire tells Billings Beat the driver did not seem to be impaired and wet roads may have caused the loss of vehicle control. Another truck was also involved.
Train derailment near Bridger; law enforcement asking public to avoid area
BRIDGER AREA: A train derailed approximately 1/2 mile east of Bridger. East Bridger Road is closed at the RR crossing; South River Road is closed at the intersection of Rushwater Rd. and law enforcement is asking the public “PLEASE AVOID THE AREA TO ALLOW CREWS TO WORK SAFELY, ” according to Stillwater County.Approximately 15 cars derailed at 11:30pm Friday night.Bridger Fire, Carbon County DES, BNSF, and multiple other agencies have responded, and damage assessment is underway. This morning. Residents in the immediate area have been issued an evacuation warning. Follow this site or visit www.CarbonAlert.org for more information and be very careful in the area.
Using firearms; ‘Know when. Know now. Have no doubt.’
KNOW WHEN. KNOW HOW. NO DOUBT. is the teaching foundation of Frank Odermann, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL, Senior Chief and he is teaching a two day defensive shooting skill certification in Billings. His business is called “ZERO VICTIMS” Firearm & Self Defense training for indoor and outdoor safety shooting...
