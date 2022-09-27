Read full article on original website
Myanmar Journalist Details His Rape By Junta Soldiers in Prison
Ye Mon had always considered the 14th of any month to be a lucky day. He was married on Feb. 14, his son was born on July 14. However, Dec. 14, 2021 would bring this run of good fortune to an abrupt end. In a rare first-person account of abuses...
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
Myanmar model who criticized country’s military leaders fears she may be forced back home
BANGKOK (AP) — A model from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand said Friday she fears she may be forced back home. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press by phone...
Resurfaced clip of Anthony Bourdain sparks debate about treatment of ‘maids’ in Singapore
A resurfaced clip of Anthony Bourdain on a trip to Singapore has sparked a debate on social media about the treatment of foreign domestic workers.The footage, which has gone viral on Twitter, was first released in 2018 during an episode of the late celebrity chef’s food and travel show, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. In the clip, Bourdain could be seen eating with three locals in Singapore and talking about how many people in the country have maids.“Everybody’s got a maid, looking after their child at home,” one woman said. “So maids are kind of like the opiate of the...
BBC
Cambodia scams: Lured and trapped into slavery in South East Asia
It was an offer he could not resist: an easy job overseas, a sizeable salary, and even a chance to live in a swanky hotel with his own personal trainer. When Yang Weibin saw the ad for a telesales role in Cambodia, he immediately said yes. The 35-year-old Taiwanese wasn't making much as a masseur, and he needed to support his parents after his dad suffered a stroke.
U.N. Security Council open to sanctioning Haiti gangs and those who arm, finance them
Members of the United Nations Security Council appear poised to support a U.S.-backed resolution to sanction Haiti’s gang leaders and those arming and financing them, but warned that such measures must not have adverse humanitarian consequences on the population, which is already facing “an alarming situation.”
Myanmar beauty queen facing junta threat leaves Thailand for Canada
A beauty queen from Myanmar who took refuge in Thailand after criticizing her home country's ruling military junta has left Bangkok for Canada where she is expected to seek asylum, Thai immigration officials told CNN.
The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies
As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
msn.com
Israeli child and father escape ‘cult’ after camp raided by Mossad and Mexican police
Police removed a group of children who were being held by a "dangerous cult" in the jungles of Mexico, allowing for a father and his three-year-old son to escape and return to their home in Israel. The group, Lev Tahor — meaning "Pure Heart" in Hebrew — has been accused...
The 4 countries that are claiming the Koh-i-Noor Diamond on the British crown
There are four countries that are currently claiming ownership of the famous Koh-i-Noor Diamond which is a part of the British Crown Jewels. According to Vice, these four countries include former British colonies. The four countries claiming ownership are India, Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan.
Quartz
Shinzo Abe's funeral was more expensive than the Queen of England's
Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated with a homemade gun while on the campaign trail in July, was buried today (Sept. 27). Like Queen Elizabeth II last week, Abe was buried in a state funeral attended by international dignitaries and surrounded by grand ritual and grieving mourners.
Legal battle over Miami bank allegedly controlled by Venezuela intensifies
The legal battle over the control of a Miami bank alleged to have been secretly run by the Venezuelan government is heating up, following the efforts of its original owner to take back the reins of the bank’s Curaçao-based parent company.
howafrica.com
Kabuga: From Petty Trader To Rwanda’s Elite, Origins Of An Alleged Genocide Financier
The fertile and lush lands of northern Rwanda are well known to infamous Felicien Kabuga. The 89-year-old whose trial opens in the Hague on Thursday grew up here in Nyange village before making a fortune. He was charged with genocide and crimes against humanity for allegedly using his wealth to...
Quartz
Can agritech make more money for farmers and businesses?
Food security challenges in Africa have mounted in the past year, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine resulted in sky-high prices of key commodities including wheat and oil. Around 85% of Africa’s wheat supplies come from overseas, with 32% coming from Russia (pdf) and 12% from Ukraine. Since food accounts for around 40% of consumer spending on the continent, the combination of inflation and the lingering economic impact of the pandemic are eroding Africans’ purchasing power.
American nun held hostage in Burkina Faso is released with help of US forces
An 83-year-old American nun from Louisiana who was held hostage by terrorists in Burkina Faso for almost five months was released on Monday.
Quartz
🌍 The yuan sinks
China’s yuan hit a 14-year low. It fell to about 7.23 to the dollar following the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike last week. The Bank of England intervened in the bond market. It has committed about £65 billion ($69 billion) to buy long-dated bonds as it seeks to stabilize the market.
Quartz
🌎 Wall Street's WhatsApp woes
Wall Street banks paid a $1.8 billion fine over improper WhatsApp use. Regulators cracked down on bankers using private chats to discuss deals and trades. Hurricane Ian caused a blackout in Cuba. Florida is now bracing for the category 4 storm, the first major hurricane to hit areas such as Tampa in a century.
Myanmar beauty queen lands in Canada after Thai airport limbo
TORONTO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A Myanmar beauty queen, who had spoken out against military rule in her country and became stranded at Thailand's airport, said she was relieved but remained defiant after landing in Toronto on Wednesday.
Quartz
🌎 Footing Hurricane Ian's bill
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. The category 4 storm knocked out electricity for more than 2 million people and is expected to be one of the costliest hurricanes in US history. The Bank of England intervened in the bond market. The central bank’s £65 billion ($69 billion) commitment to...
