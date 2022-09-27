ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Resurfaced clip of Anthony Bourdain sparks debate about treatment of ‘maids’ in Singapore

A resurfaced clip of Anthony Bourdain on a trip to Singapore has sparked a debate on social media about the treatment of foreign domestic workers.The footage, which has gone viral on Twitter, was first released in 2018 during an episode of the late celebrity chef’s food and travel show, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. In the clip, Bourdain could be seen eating with three locals in Singapore and talking about how many people in the country have maids.“Everybody’s got a maid, looking after their child at home,” one woman said. “So maids are kind of like the opiate of the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Joel Villanueva
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Grace Poe
BBC

Cambodia scams: Lured and trapped into slavery in South East Asia

It was an offer he could not resist: an easy job overseas, a sizeable salary, and even a chance to live in a swanky hotel with his own personal trainer. When Yang Weibin saw the ad for a telesales role in Cambodia, he immediately said yes. The 35-year-old Taiwanese wasn't making much as a masseur, and he needed to support his parents after his dad suffered a stroke.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies

As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Gambling#South China#Macau Casino#Fraud#Chinese#Filipino
Markets Insider

German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
ECONOMY
Quartz

Shinzo Abe's funeral was more expensive than the Queen of England's

Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated with a homemade gun while on the campaign trail in July, was buried today (Sept. 27). Like Queen Elizabeth II last week, Abe was buried in a state funeral attended by international dignitaries and surrounded by grand ritual and grieving mourners.
JAPAN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Country
Philippines
Country
Vietnam
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Quartz

Can agritech make more money for farmers and businesses?

Food security challenges in Africa have mounted in the past year, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine resulted in sky-high prices of key commodities including wheat and oil. Around 85% of Africa’s wheat supplies come from overseas, with 32% coming from Russia (pdf) and 12% from Ukraine. Since food accounts for around 40% of consumer spending on the continent, the combination of inflation and the lingering economic impact of the pandemic are eroding Africans’ purchasing power.
AGRICULTURE
Quartz

🌍 The yuan sinks

China’s yuan hit a 14-year low. It fell to about 7.23 to the dollar following the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike last week. The Bank of England intervened in the bond market. It has committed about £65 billion ($69 billion) to buy long-dated bonds as it seeks to stabilize the market.
MARKETS
Quartz

🌎 Wall Street's WhatsApp woes

Wall Street banks paid a $1.8 billion fine over improper WhatsApp use. Regulators cracked down on bankers using private chats to discuss deals and trades. Hurricane Ian caused a blackout in Cuba. Florida is now bracing for the category 4 storm, the first major hurricane to hit areas such as Tampa in a century.
INTERNET
Quartz

🌎 Footing Hurricane Ian's bill

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. The category 4 storm knocked out electricity for more than 2 million people and is expected to be one of the costliest hurricanes in US history. The Bank of England intervened in the bond market. The central bank’s £65 billion ($69 billion) commitment to...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy