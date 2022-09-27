Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Elkhart Man Faces Strangulation Charge
WARSAW — An Elkhart man is facing strangulation and battery charges after he allegedly choked a woman. Christopher Lee Lewallen, 42, 216 N. Second St., Elkhart, is facing one count of strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and one count of battery (moderate bodily injury), a Level 6 felony. According...
athleticbusiness.com
Coach Who Solicited Minor Sentenced to Two Months Jail
A youth hockey coach in Indiana has been sentenced to two months in jail, extended supervision and he must now register as a sex offender for trying to meet a teenager for sex. Christien Joubert, 39, pleaded guilty to a charge of child solicitation and was sentenced in Berrien County...
WANE-TV
Courts: Man accused of molesting children he fathered with daughter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She moved into her father’s Harlan trailer at 17. At first, it was like any father-daughter relationship, she would later tell investigators. Then, her father began watching her bathe, she said. Shortly thereafter, he’s accused of having a sexual relationship with the teen – which lasted until she was 34-years-old.
Kalamazoo man found not guilty in double homicide that his brother is serving life for
KALAMAZOO, MI — Relief swept over the face of 19-year-old defendant Tikario McMillon Friday, as the jury returned verdicts of not guilty in the 2020 double killing of Katoya McPherson, 33, and Floyd Brahsers Jr., 36. McMillon, who has been in jail awaiting the outcome of his case since...
963xke.com
Two former Indiana detectives indicted by grand jury
STARKE CO., Ind. (ADAMS) -Two former Starke County Sheriff’s Department detectives are facing charges in a missing evidence case. Indiana State Police say 50-year-old Adam Gray of Knox and 54-year-old Don Ferguson of South Bend are facing several counts of official misconduct charges, while Ferguson is also charged with theft of a firearm.
963xke.com
Fort Wayne man arrested after police chase on I-69
GRANT CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested after Indiana State Police said he led them on a chase on I-69 in Grant County Thursday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., ISP officials say a trooper tried to stop a Nissan Sentra for speeding, just south of the S.R. 18 interchange. The Nissan was going 89 mph at the time and police say he did not stop for the trooper. He then led the trooper on a pursuit up the interstate.
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrested Driver Impaired from Vaping
(La Porte, IN) - Alleged vaping of marijuana led to a driver being arrested for being impaired in downtown La Porte. Joshua Dejaegher, 37, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license, and possession of marijuana. According to court documents, an officer...
WIBC.com
ISP: Logansport Man Arrested for Molesting Two Girls
LOGANSPORT, Ind.–A man from Logansport was charged with three counts of child molestation and one count of child exploitation earlier this week. State police say the investigation into Justin Bault, 40, began August 2, 2022. That’s when they say they got reports that two girls had been molested in Cass County.
hometownnewsnow.com
Homeless Man Like a Mobile Pharmacy
(La Porte, IN) - A homeless man in La Porte was like a walking pharmacy. 46-year-old Joseph France is charged with having controlled substances without a prescription. He was also allegedly carrying methamphetamine. Police say an officer recognized France last week outside a hardware store on East Lincolnway and knew...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Woman Arrested On Theft, Drug Charges
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was recently arrested after officers allegedly found a stolen trailer and illegal drugs at her home. Breanne Catherine Bolt, 31, 2504 West Side Drive, Warsaw, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and neglect of a dependent, both level 6 felonies; theft, a class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
wbiw.com
Logansport man arrested on child molestation charges
LOGANSPORT – Tuesday, a criminal investigation by Indiana State Police Detective Wendell Beachy resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old Justin R Bault, 40, of Logansport. Bault was arrested during a traffic stop on State Road 25 and Cass County Road 350 North when troopers served him with a Cass County arrest warrant alleging criminal charges for three counts of child molestation and a single count of child exploitation.
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers’ Fugitive Friday for September 30, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Sep. 30, 2022. If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Dennis Jones is wanted for two counts of Rape by Force, Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury, Sexual Battery, Kidnapping, Criminal Confinement with Bodily Injury, Strangulation and Parole Violation for the Original Conviction of Murder.
inkfreenews.com
Argos Man Sentenced After Battering Woman, Children
WARSAW — An Argos man will serve one year in prison and three years on probation after battering a woman and her children. Logan Ryan Neidlinger, 26, 322 W. Walnut St., Argos, was charged with two counts of domestic battery with bodily injury to a person under 14, both level 5 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. Two additional criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
inkfreenews.com
Two Arrested After Drugs Found In Stolen Vehicle
WARSAW — Two people from Warsaw were arrested after officers found illegal drugs in a stolen vehicle. Cassie Leigh Santamaria, 31, 917 E. Fort Wayne St., Warsaw, is charged with possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a syringe, and theft, all level 6 felonies; and possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 3:52 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 11300 block of North CR 1000E, Cromwell. Numerous tools were stolen from a construction trailer. Damage: Up to $4,570. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 11:21 p.m. Thursday,...
abc57.com
Man accused of shooting coworker with a nail gun
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting his coworker with a pneumatic nail gun, according to court records. On September 28 at 10:30 a.m., a deputy responded to Champagne Metals on Greenfield Parkway for reports of an altercation between two employees.
inkfreenews.com
Plymouth Woman Faces Charges After Crashing Tesla
WARSAW — A Plymouth woman is facing several charges after she stole and crashed a Tesla in Mentone. Anja G. Houin, 20, 217 Elliott St., Plymouth, is facing one count of burglary, a Level 4 felony; and two felony counts of theft, one a Level 5 and the other a Level 6.
abc57.com
Former Starke County detectives indicted in investigation into missing evidence
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. - Two former Starke County Sheriff's Office detectives were indicted by a grand jury on charges of official misconduct and theft following an investigation into missing evidence. A special prosecutor was appointed to the case in September 2021. The indictment was handed down on Monday. Former Detective...
inkfreenews.com
UPDATE: Police Believe Another Vehicle Hit Moped
WARSAW — Police believe another vehicle hit a moped on Friday, Sept. 30, causing it to wreck. That’s according to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s office accident report. The wreck occurred at 4:58 p.m. Friday on West Levi Lee Road west of West Edgewood Drive, Warsaw. A passer-by found David A. Rangel, 73, North Allen Lane, Warsaw, facedown in a ditch in that area. His moped was nearby.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating threat to Elkhart technology school
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a threat reported at the Elkhart School of Engineering, Technology and Innovation on Thursday. At 12:30 p.m., police were notified of a shooting threat that was airdropped around the school. The school, located in the 2600 block of California Road, then...
