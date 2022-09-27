Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition Available At Target
The special-edition Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED is available to preorder now for $359. Multiple retailers have listed the console ahead of its November 4 release date. Walmart is currently sold out, but the console is available at Target at the moment. That said, it will likely sell out quickly.
Gamespot
Earn A Goat Fortnite Skin For Free With Goat Simulator 3 Purchase On Epic Games Store
The recent "buy a game on Epic Games Store, receive a free Fortnite skin" trend is continuing with Goat Simulator 3, which will offer "A Goat" skin in the battle royale for all pre-orders and purchases of the goat mayhem game. A trailer for the collaboration shows Pligor, one of...
Gamespot
VALKYRIE ELYSIUM | Launch Trailer | PS5, PS4
The tale of a new Valkyrie begins. VALKYRIE ELYSIUM is now available on PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4 consoles.
Gamespot
2 Free Games Available Now At Epic Games Store
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Gamespot
Ubisoft's Huge Autumn Sale Is Live Now - Check Out The Best Deals
Autumn is officially here, and Ubisoft is giving fans a great way to stock up on games as cooler weather (and shortened days) forces everyone back inside. From now until October 13, you can snag a bunch of great games for up to 80% off, including hits such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6.
Gamespot
Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For October 2022 Revealed
Xbox has announced the next lineup of free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition will be free to claim in October. It marks the first month where the Games With Gold lineup doesn't include original Xbox or Xbox 360 games. Sadly, this means the lineup for October, and seemingly future months, only features two games.
Gamespot
New Apex Legends Mobile Battle Pass Goes Live Next Week
Following the initially confusing announcement that Apex Legends Mobile's fourth battle pass is about to expire (the in-game season hub had October 18 listed as the season's end date), the mobile game's developers have now clarified that the "small" update it referred to in their previous announcement is in fact a brand new battle pass, and the current Hyperbeat battle pass will be replaced with the Aftershow battle pass early next week.
Gamespot
Save $50 On This Xbox Series S Portable Display
If you’re looking to bring your Xbox Series S on the road, consider checking out the xScreen. This unique product clips onto your console and provides you with a portable screen, letting you game on the go without having to lug a big monitor with you--and the only cable you’ll need to pack is the original Xbox power cord. These sorts of displays used to be fairly popular in the early-2000s, so it's interesting to see companies bring them back for modern platforms like the Series S.
Gamespot
Save $75 On The Xbox Series X For A Limited Time
Though the Xbox Series X has been easy to find in stock for most of 2022, it's still rare to see quality deals on Microsoft's powerful $500 machine. Right now, though, you can get an Xbox Series X for $424 at Newegg. You do, however, have to pay with a method that you may not be familiar with.
Gamespot
Biggest Games Releasing In October 2022 - Gotham Knights, Call Of Duty, And Much More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The final quarter of the year is usually the busiest time on the gaming calendar, and 2022 isn't bucking that trend. Ahead of some massive releases in November and December, October is getting the party started with a collection of AAA heavyweights, quirky indie games, and some fascinating titles fighting for a spot this month. From the long-in-development Gotham Knights to the billion-dollar return of Call of Duty, there's no shortage of digital entertainment to look forward to in October.
Gamespot
Hunter From Bad Batch Gets New Star Wars Vintage Collection Figure, Check It Out Here
It's Hasbro Pulse Con weekend, and there were plenty of reveals from the various IPs the toy giant works with. One of the reveals was a new figure in the Star Wars Vintage Collection: Hunter from Star Wars The Bad Batch. The figure doesn't have a release date as of...
Gamespot
Happy Birthday, Nintendo 64: Here Are The Best N64 Games Of All Time
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. September 29, 2022 marks the 26th anniversary of the Nintendo 64. To celebrate the occasion, we've updated and expanded our roundup of the best N64 games of all time.
Gamespot
Respawn Announces Major Twist On Apex Legends Halloween Event
It's that time of year again--the breeze is cooling, the leaves are falling, and Apex Legends is hosting its fourth annual Halloween event, Fight or Fright. Much about this event is the same as it's always been--players will have the opportunity to play the Shadow Royale LTM on a Halloween-ified version of a popular map, creepy cosmetics will be available in the store, and Revenant will be up to his usual spooky hijinks. But this season, there's one major difference: Confirming last week's leaks, the even trailer revealed that, for the first time in Apex Legends history, Shadow Royale will be played on a new map: Olympus After Dark.
Gamespot
Best Xbox Deals This Week: Save On Consoles, Hit Games, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Xbox Series X|S continue to provide great value to frugal gamers. Not only is Xbox Game Pass a great one-stop shop for all your gaming needs, but Microsoft has managed to pump out some great first-party exclusives. Games are constantly going on sale, too--so if you don’t like relying on Game Pass (or your favorite title isn’t part of the catalog), you can probably find it for a great low price.
Gamespot
Grab An Xbox Series S For Only $240
The Xbox Series S is already a pretty great bargain, letting you join in on the new-gen fun without dropping $500. But right now there’s a promotion that makes it an even more enticing option, as you can pick up the Xbox Series S Fortnite + Rocket League Bundle for just $240, down from its usual price of $300.
Gamespot
Dead Space Remake Promises No Loading Screens Or Cuts
Since it was first announced, EA Motive has had one ambitious promise for the upcoming Dead Space remake: that it will stay true to the original, while also being fully rebuilt from scratch in a new engine. A new blog on the topic has explained a little more about where the game has been expanded and modernized, and how Motive has tried to stay faithful to the original.
Gamespot
6 Games Are Free To Stream For Prime Members In October
Google Stadia is shutting down its servers, but Amazon’s game streaming platform, Luna, is still going strong. In fact, October will see the addition of six games to the Prime Gaming Channel--which is offered free to all Prime members. This includes a few quirky indies, a highly rated FPS, and more. Luna can be streamed on PC, Mac, mobile, or through any compatible Amazon Fire devices.
Gamespot
Nier: Automata Review
The post-apocalyptic world of Nier: Automata thrives on its mysteries. Its ruined Earth setting is a playground of mayhem where fashionable androids lay waste to less sophisticated looking robots. Its premise of a never-ending war is initially straightforward. But if you know anything about the game's director, Yoko Taro, then you know to expect the unexpected. That includes everything from an unusual soundtrack steeped in vocals to a battle-hardened heroine who walks with the swagger of a supermodel. Automata also delivers a well-executed and refined combat system, the level of which alone makes Automata well worth the price of admission.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Early Access Kiriko Full Match Gameplay
Check out a full match with Kiriko the new support character coming to Overwatch 2. We play through a full skirmish match on Ilios. The match goes the full distance so watch to see who comes out on top! Overwatch 2 Early Access comes out on October 4th, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
Gamespot
Stadia Refunds Explained | GameSpot News
Stadia was first revealed in early 2019 at that year's GDC event, and officially launched in November that year. The streaming service had an impressive number of third-party games available, with big names such as Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Cyberpunk 2077, and Doom Eternal in its library. Google also had big plans for exclusive titles on Stadia and began investing in its own game studios, but by February 2021, it had shut down that division and announced that it would no longer develop its own games.
