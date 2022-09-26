ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WDTV

Sheriff | Man throws narcotics at police; officers administered Narcan

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from North Carolina was arrested in West Virginia on Tuesday after throwing narcotics at police during a traffic stop, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, an Oak Hill Police officer pulled a driver over along Main...
OAK HILL, WV
WDTV

Name of 12-year-old drowning victim released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Family confirms the name of a boy who drowned during the weekend in the Ohio River as Christian Weaver, a 12–year-old seventh-grader at Huntington East Middle School. The family says his grandfather passed away the day before (Friday) from health issues. Weaver’s grandmother says Christian...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WDTV

Twin brother of drowning victim speaks about tragic incident

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friends and family are mourning the loss of a boy who drowned Saturday in the Ohio River in Guyandotte. Monday evening, loved ones and community members gathered outside the home of 12-year-old Christian Weaver for a candlelight vigil and balloon release. Those who knew the Huntington...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WDTV

Fruits of Labor owner uses national spotlight to showcase cafe’s mission

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tammy Jordan, President of Fruits of Labor, Inc., has long advocated for those who are working to better themselves. For over the last decade her business, which has four locations across southern West Virginia, has employed and empowered those both previously incarcerated and in recovery. So,...
BECKLEY, WV

