Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
Sheriff | Man throws narcotics at police; officers administered Narcan
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from North Carolina was arrested in West Virginia on Tuesday after throwing narcotics at police during a traffic stop, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, an Oak Hill Police officer pulled a driver over along Main...
WDTV
Dad who led police on chase with 1-year-old inside vehicle pleads guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man who led police on a chase with a 1-year-old child in the backseat of the vehicle accepted a plea deal virtually Monday morning in Kanawha County. Dakota Taylor pled guilty to felony offenses of strangulation and child neglect. The charges stem from an...
WDTV
Name of 12-year-old drowning victim released
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Family confirms the name of a boy who drowned during the weekend in the Ohio River as Christian Weaver, a 12–year-old seventh-grader at Huntington East Middle School. The family says his grandfather passed away the day before (Friday) from health issues. Weaver’s grandmother says Christian...
WDTV
Twin brother of drowning victim speaks about tragic incident
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friends and family are mourning the loss of a boy who drowned Saturday in the Ohio River in Guyandotte. Monday evening, loved ones and community members gathered outside the home of 12-year-old Christian Weaver for a candlelight vigil and balloon release. Those who knew the Huntington...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDTV
W.Va. Speaker of House to push legislation to bring classroom aides to 1st & 2nd grades
ANSTED, W.Va. (WVVA) - Speaker of the House of Delegates Roger Hanshaw is working on a legislative proposal to put teachers’ aides in all of the West Virginia’s first and second grade classrooms. The state currently provides funding to have aides in Kindergarten classes. Speaker Hanshaw and state...
WDTV
Local World War II veteran celebrates reaching 95 years old
BELLEVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charlie Pettit is a World War II veteran. Pettit was drafted into the army near the end of the war to help build bridges for the infantry and guard the prison camp in Italy. And in his unit, Pettit got the chance to serve with a...
WDTV
Fruits of Labor owner uses national spotlight to showcase cafe’s mission
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tammy Jordan, President of Fruits of Labor, Inc., has long advocated for those who are working to better themselves. For over the last decade her business, which has four locations across southern West Virginia, has employed and empowered those both previously incarcerated and in recovery. So,...
Comments / 0