ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

UN rights team: Ukrainian POWs face systematic mistreatment

By JAMEY KEATEN
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago

GENEVA — (AP) — U.N. human rights investigators say Ukrainian prisoners of war appear to be facing “systematic” mistreatment — including torture — both when they are captured and when they are transferred into areas controlled by Russian forces or Russia itself.

The head of a monitoring mission set up by the U.N. human rights office said Tuesday that Russia must address such mistreatment, which amounts a “grave violation” of international law.

The mission issued its first comprehensive look at rights violations and abuses committed by both sides of the war between Feb. 1 and July 31 — covering the first months after Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The mission, which tracks the situation daily, has been monitoring rights in Ukraine ever since a conflict involving Russian-backed insurgents began in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

The report, based on a strict methodology to verify claims, documented crimes including enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, summary executions, torture, and sexual violence — much of which have been brought to light by rights monitors, advocacy groups and the news media in recent months.

The team hopes to chronicle rights abuses and violations in detail, in hopes that perpetrators can be held to account one day.

On prisoners of war, the team said it received “unimpeded access” to places of internment in areas controlled by Ukraine’s government — but not in Russia or areas controlled by Russian forces or their affiliates.

In the cases it documented, the mission found that the “vast majority” of Ukrainian prisoners of war were subjected to “torture or cruel and degrading treatment by the detaining power,” a statement from the mission said.

Matilda Bogner, the mission’s chief, said such mistreatment of Ukrainian POWs “appears to be systematic, not only upon their capture, but also following their transfer to places of internment” both in areas of Russian-controlled Ukraine and Russia itself.

The team also found that some Russian POWs had been subjected to torture and ill-treatment, mostly during capture or during transit to places of internment.

Bogner called for investigations of all allegations of violations of international law, and prosecution as warranted, in connection with the situation in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

U.S. captives 'prayed for death' on brutal ride from Ukraine

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — (AP) — Even after three months of captivity that included execution threats, physical torture, solitary confinement and food deprivation, it was the ride to freedom that nearly broke Alex Drueke, a U.S. military veteran released last week with nine other prisoners who went to help Ukraine fight off Russian invaders.
MILITARY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Czechia's ruling coalition wins election in Senate

PRAGUE — (AP) — A senior government party in the Czech Republic linked to conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala has won an election for a third of the seats in Parliament’s upper house, with the ruling coalition parties retaining a dominant position in the Senate. With all...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Politics#Mistreatment#Un#Ukrainian#U N#Russian
Boston 25 News WFXT

Danes: Nord Stream 2 pipeline seems to have stopped leaking

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — The Danish Energy Agency says one of two ruptured natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea appears to have stopped leaking natural gas. The agency said on Twitter on Saturday that it had been informed by the company operating the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that pressure appears to have stabilized in the pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Latvia's centrists are predicted to win national vote

HELSINKI — (AP) — Latvia held a general election Saturday amid divisions over Russia's attack on Ukraine among the Baltic country's sizable ethnic-Russian minority. An exit poll predicted that the center-right will win the most votes but whoever forms the next government will face huge war-induced energy concerns.
ELECTIONS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Protesters attack French Embassy in Burkina Faso after coup

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Angry protesters attacked the French Embassy in Burkina Faso's capital Saturday after supporters of the West African nation's new coup leader accused France of harboring the ousted interim president, a charge French authorities vehemently denied. A group of soldiers appearing on state...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
Boston 25 News WFXT

World’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, to deploy for first time

NORFOLK, Va. — Next week, the Navy’s largest and most expensive warship is scheduled to embark on its first deployment to train with NATO countries in the Atlantic. After years of delays, the U.S. Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier is ready to leave Naval Station Norfolk and join ships from France, Germany and Sweden for various exercises, according to The Associated Press.
NORFOLK, VA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Nigerians mark independence anniversary ahead of key poll

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — Nigerians celebrated the 62nd anniversary of their independence Saturday with the country's leader acknowledging the economic and security hardships citizens are facing as they prepare to vote for a new president in four months. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari rode a wave of goodwill...
AFRICA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fortunes reverse for ex-judge and Brazil president he jailed

CURITIBA, Brazil — (AP) — When federal judge Sergio Moro resigned to enter politics, many in Brazil believed the anti-corruption crusader who jailed a popular former president could someday occupy the nation’s most powerful office. But on the eve of Brazil’s general election Sunday, the once-revered magistrate...
AMERICAS
Boston 25 News WFXT

UN, abuse survivor groups seek Vatican investigation of Belo

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — The United Nations and advocacy groups for survivors of clergy sexual abuse are urging Pope Francis to authorize a full investigation of Catholic Church archives on three continents to ascertain who knew what and when about sexual abuse by Nobel Peace Prize-winning Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo, the revered independence hero of East Timor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Catalans commemorate 5th anniversary of failed breakaway

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Thousands of Catalans gathered in Barcelona on Saturday to commemorate the fifth anniversary of an independence referendum that marked the high point of their movement to break away from the rest of Spain. The 2017 vote, which was declared unconstitutional by Spain's top...
SOCIETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
123K+
Followers
130K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy