Read full article on original website
Related
Casella poised to buy portion of shuttered Rutland college campus
The waste management company intends to use the former College of St. Joseph space to create new offices, a training center and, possibly, short-term employee housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Casella poised to buy portion of shuttered Rutland college campus.
Tragic birth at center of lawsuit against Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
Jessica Mayotte gave birth in her sleep, and her child died soon thereafter. An ongoing trial is focused on whether her health care providers upheld the necessary standard of care when they discharged her from the hospital the night before. Read the story on VTDigger here: Tragic birth at center of lawsuit against Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
WCVB
Monday, October 3: Main Streets and Back Roads of Brattleboro, Vermont
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We take in the crisp fall air with a visit to Southern Vermont’s “flower child” - the funky town of Brattleboro. Speaking of flowers, one local business owner loves Brattleboro so much he volunteers his time to plant more than 200 baskets of flowers downtown every year. Tonight, Shayna Seymour meets local farmers, takes in the beauty of Wantastegok River, and meets a Somerville native bringing treasure-hunting to the Green Mountain State. Finally, what would a trip to Vermont be without a cold craft beer?
Vermonters Celebrate the First Day of Legal Cannabis Sales
Caesar Wright strode out of FLORA Cannabis on Saturday morning and lifted his arms like a victorious boxer before a cheering crowd. After driving for 90 minutes from Morrisville, then waiting two hours more, Wright made the inaugural purchase of legal weed at the Middlebury retailer, one of three stores to open on the first day of Vermont’s adult-use cannabis market. He dropped $105 on containers filled with "Diesel Dosi" and "Ice Cream Cake" after sniffing samples of the strains on a sleek display counter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Poppy
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a dog with lots of energy, meet Poppy!. This pup is waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find her forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Poppy.
mynbc5.com
‘A Hand Up:' Program trains underemployed Vermonters for kitchen work
A program in Vermont aims to help restaurants find more kitchen staff — while lifting those employees out of tough financial situations. Community Kitchen Academy is a free job training program in Barre and Burlington from the Vermont Foodbank and the direct emergency food services provider Feeding Chittenden. The nonprofit organizations explained the program matches a chef instructor with unemployed or underemployed Vermonters. The classes emphasize professional and interpersonal skills students will need to thrive in the food service industry.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license
Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
Register Citizen
Should vacant Windsor lot become a neighborhood park?
WINDSOR — Alongside the Interstate-291 on-ramp at the entrance to the Wilson neighborhood sits a vacant lot with torn up gravel and spotty grass. It's the sort of spot that developers would eye for a fast food restaurant or a gas station right off the highway. But Windsor town leaders say they want to make it a park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries
When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
Waterford woman linked to Northeast Kingdom murder given 12 years in prison
Krystal Whitcomb was ‘at the center’ of the conspiracy to murder Michael Pimental, a judge said Friday, and her role in the regional drug trade led directly to his death. Read the story on VTDigger here: Waterford woman linked to Northeast Kingdom murder given 12 years in prison.
mountaintimes.info
Two Windsor County companies launch new cannabis instrument
A new Vermont-based company has developed the first direct-light, smokeless instrument bringing a new way to use cannabis to the rapidly growing market. The MagicStone brand is the result of a combined effort of two iconic Vermont companies: The Imagination Company in Bethel and Vermont Soapstone in Perkinsville. Developed and patented by Jim Giberti, the new MagicStone Odyssey is handcrafted and precision tooled from a single block of soapstone and delivers the benefits of a vaporizer with the simplicity of use of a traditional pipe — no batteries, no pre-heating, and virtually no maintenance.
Oldest family business in downtown Bennington closing its doors
Shaffe's Men's Shop is the oldest family business in downtown Bennington. After nearly 100 years, the owners have decided to close its doors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynbc5.com
Editorial: Sign up for the Komen Vermont More Than Pink Walk
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Most of us know, either directly or indirectly, someone who has been affected by breast cancer. An estimated 630 Vermont women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. Incidences of breast cancer among Vermont women are higher by...
mynbc5.com
Vergennes Union Elementary School Physical Education Teacher named Teacher of the Year
VERGENNES, Vt. — A Physical Education teacher from Vergennes has been named as the top educator in the state. Robyn Newton, a teacher at Vergennes Union Elementary School, was honored with the title of Vermont Teacher of the Year on Thursday for her 27 years of service to the community.
Richmond residents ‘gobsmacked’ after town employee lowers fluoride levels with no oversight
While the lesser level of fluoride in the town’s water will not cause immediate harm, community water fluoridation is “an important foundational preventive measure” that has benefits over a long period of time, according to a state official. Read the story on VTDigger here: Richmond residents ‘gobsmacked’ after town employee lowers fluoride levels with no oversight.
Plainfield's Main Street Bridge Will Close for the Month of October
Starting on Saturday, October 1, the lone bridge leading into the sleepy town of Plainfield will be closed to traffic for repairs that will take about four weeks to complete. The 95-year-old bridge has needed resurfacing for years. Overhaul of the bridge deck, which has been corroded by salt and water, was initially to start in mid-July. Earlier plans that aimed to keep one lane of the bridge open during construction have been changed.
WCAX
Retail cannabis legal in Vermont Oct. 1 but few stores set to open
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis market is set to open on Oct. 1, but industry officials say the state will likely see limited access and supply issues for several weeks. It’s being dubbed as a “soft opening” this weekend. A total of four retail...
compassvermont.com
Vermont Yankee Is Close to Placing All Radioactive Waste in Special Cannisters
In a few days, NorthStar Group Services will reach an important milestone when they put the final pieces of high-level radioactive waste into Cannisters. The company has been decommissioning Vermont Yankee for almost four years and it's finally time to take care these dangerous materials that are now stored in one place."
mynbc5.com
Wrong-way driver in Richmond had been reported missing from NJ
RICHMOND, Vt. — A wrong-way driver in Richmond turned out to be a missing person from nearly 300 miles away. Vermont State Police said they received multiple calls on Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. about a wrong-way driver on Interstate 89 in Richmond. Callers said the driver was heading north in the southbound lane and was passing Exit 12 in Williston.
Springfield couple accused of kidnapping, holding Vermont woman for ransom to settle drug debt
A Springfield couple accused of holding a 30-year-old Vermont woman for ransom to settle a drug debt is being held without bail. According to the Bennington Banner, Maurice Edwards, 31, of Springfield, and Jacquelyn L. Valdez, 30, of Northampton, were held on charges of kidnapping, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, trafficking fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
Comments / 2