Armadillo’s composite decking is designed to offer the elegance and warmth of natural hardwood in a range of colors and finishes. According to the manufacturer, Armadillo is a low-maintenance, high-performance, long-lasting deck. Armadillo composite decking is wrapped on all four sides with a polyethylene protective shell developed to create a natural wood grain finish and protect against fading, weathering, stains, mold, and mildew. armadillodeck.com.

