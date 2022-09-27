Read full article on original website
A look at some of the world’s major crowd disasters
MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — Police fired tear gas after riots broke out at an Indonesian soccer match in East Java province when Persebaya Surabaya beat Arema Malang 3-2. Panic and a rush for the exit left over 100 people dead, most of whom were trampled, police said Sunday. Here’s a look at some of the major crowd disasters in recent decades:
Black, Korean and searching for the American dream
An outcast from birth, Milton Washington is the child of a Korean woman and a black US soldier, who became a "slickyboy", or child thief, and dreamed of making it to America. At the age of eight, he seized his chance. When a beautiful car pulled up one day outside...
On the front line with troops in Kherson region
Ukraine's progress in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia has been far more limited than its successes in the north-east. Front line positions come under regular fire as both Russia and Ukraine attempt to push forward. The BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov gained rare access to the front line in the...
Harjot Kaur Bhamra: Bihar IAS officer mocks schoolgirl's sanitary pad request
A female civil servant's response to a schoolgirl's request for free sanitary pads has sparked backlash in India. The teenager made the request at a workshop organised with Unicef in the eastern state of Bihar. The official responded by saying the girl would soon expect the government to provide free...
