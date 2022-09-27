ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

Newsmaker: Granville Scarecrow Walk Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Scarecrows are coming to life in Granville!. Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, the 10th annual Granville Scarecrow Walk Festival is returning. Randall Clemons, President of Historic Granville – Granville Museum, joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on the festival.
NASHVILLE, TN
Newsmaker: Kicking off Domestic Violence Awareness Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Oct. 1 marks the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Organizers with the Nashville Coalition Against Domestic Violence are remembering the many local victims in a special way. Assistant District Attorney Ronald Dowdy and Victim-Witness Coordinator Susan Tucker-Smith joined News2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 with more on Saturday’s event.
NASHVILLE, TN
Furbaby Friday: Meet Tito!

Meet this week’s Furbaby Friday spotlight: Tito! He’s a two and a half years old, 57 pounds pup who is the biggest cuddler. Tito is the perfect mix of Pit Bull and Chocolate Lab. He’s very sweet, friendly, and of course handsome. Plus, rather than being a lap cat, he’s a great lap dog!
NASHVILLE, TN
One injured in North Nashville shooting

Metro Police investigate after at a man was injured in a North Nashville shooting outside a gas station. Recovery efforts underway in Florida following Hurricane …. Cheatham County teacher competes on Wheel of Fortune. Helping Hurricane Ian victims. TN National Guard arrives in Florida Friday. Man points gun at people...
NASHVILLE, TN
Increasing parade security

After a near-miss in Macon County, officials are working to make a Cheatham County parade safe Friday night. Endangered Child Alert issued for two children missing …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for October 1, 2022. 5 people injured in separate crashes on I-40 ‘We’re literally saving lives’: YWCA works...
MACON COUNTY, TN
Residents displaced after condominium fire

Nashville firefighters were called to the scene of a condominium fire Thursday night. NFD said some residents were hesitant to leave. Endangered Child Alert issued for two children missing …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for October 1, 2022. 5 people injured in separate crashes on I-40 ‘We’re literally saving...
NASHVILLE, TN

