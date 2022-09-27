Read full article on original website
Newsmaker: Granville Scarecrow Walk Festival
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Scarecrows are coming to life in Granville!. Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, the 10th annual Granville Scarecrow Walk Festival is returning. Randall Clemons, President of Historic Granville – Granville Museum, joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on the festival.
