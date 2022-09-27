Fall is here and it’s time for the annual cider pressing demonstration at Lincoln County Historical Association’s Pownalborough Court House in Dresden. Families are invited to the court house grounds from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 to make cider and taste the results from different types of apples. The event is free, and apples will be available, but attendees may also bring fruit from their own trees. Containers for cider will be provided.

DRESDEN, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO