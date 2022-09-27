Hazy sunshine with reduced air quality in some areas

SEATTLE — High pressure is still over the area, but we have some light onshore wind, pushing cooler ocean air in. Hazy conditions are expected with reduced air quality, but temperatures will be a bit cooler on Tuesday compared to Monday’s record setting 82 degrees.

As of Tuesday morning, air quality for the Puget Sound region was primarily in the moderate range with some spots reading unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Highs will be in the upper 70s. Clouds should increase a bit late Tuesday night, leading to some pockets of rain on Wednesday.

A weakening cold front will move some rain over the area Wednesday, especially south of Seattle and at the coast. Some areas will pick up more than a tenth of an inch of rain on Wednesday with even more on the coast. Highs will return to the 60s. Air quality will improve a lot.

The cooldown is short-lived with sunshine after a few morning showers Thursday and highs back toward 70.

Friday through next weekend will be mainly sunny and warm with highs in the 70s. Nice start to October as summer tries to hang on one more weekend!

