Trader Joe's New Harvest Bowl Is Just Like Sweetgreen's
The Sweetgreen Harvest Bowl seems to be as synonymous with the fall season as the Pumpkin Spice Latte, a TikTok user pointed out. The popular Sweetgreen menu item has a base of shredded kale and wild rice. On top, it's dressed with quintessential fall ingredients like sweet potatoes, apples, roasted chicken, and almonds. Sweetgreen finishes off the bowl with crumbled goat cheese and ties everything together with balsamic vinaigrette.
How Long Chicken Salad Actually Lasts
A staple dish in most kitchens, chicken salad boasts a hearty and refreshing flavor profile. Rich with protein and veggies, a basic chicken salad is typically made with shredded white meat chicken, finely chopped celery, green onion, a healthy dollop of mayonnaise, and salt and pepper to taste. To sweeten the savory salad, some chefs use raisins or red grapes to give it a stimulating, tangy flair. Served straight or smashed onto a sandwich using your bread of choice, chicken salad is a lunchtime classic.
Beef And Cornbread Tamale Pie Recipe
What do you get when you mix a tamale with pie? Absolute deliciousness! This recipe is unique in that it combines all the traditional elements of a tamale in the form of a pie. It's innovative and it's a crowd-pleaser. The combination of the cornbread crust, veggies, spice medley, and beef will satisfy even the hungriest of customers, and there's no doubt that you'll be asking for another slice ... or two.
Yes, You Can Make Your House Smell Like Texas Roadhouse's Buttered Rolls
Are you sick of the stereotypical fall scents of apples and leaves? Have you ever walked into your house and thought "My God, what I wouldn't do to make my living room smell like fresh rolls and honey butter?" If any of this speaks to you, then does Texas Roadhouse have an offer for you.
Easy Korean Fried Chicken Recipe
If you want to add a spicy kick to chicken, then you simply can't go wrong with a Korean-style dish. With recipe developer Ting Dalton's easy Korean fried chicken recipe, you can whip up the spicy, flavorful, crispy delight right in your own kitchen, without the hassle. "Korean fried chicken is something I always like to order if I'm out but when I started making my own, I haven't looked back," Dalton says — and once you follow this recipe, you won't be looking back, either.
Blistered Shishito Peppers Recipe
While chips and dips have their place, serving this snacking duo up on every occasion can feel a little lackluster. Are you looking for a casual appetizer that packs a little more pizzazz? This recipe is unique, healthy, and can appeal to a wide variety of eaters. Recipe developer and...
How To Get Smooth Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin pie is emblematic of warm holiday meals and is often the most fitting (and delicious) means of ending Thanksgiving dinner. Some people are perfectly fine picking up a pie at the grocery store. But others fuss over achieving the perfect crust, the ideally set custard, or the best whipped cream topping. If you're in the latter camp, Mashed asked Elizabeth Nelson, test kitchen manager at Wilton, for some tips on achieving the smoothest, silkiest pumpkin pie.
Ree Drummond's Time-Saving Trick For Risotto Fans
There are few items that are easier to cook than rice. Most of the time, the right way to cook rice is to pour some into a pot of boiling water, let it sit until it's done, then bask in the praise of the people eating it. Nothing short of tossing a burrito in the microwave could be simpler. However, there are ways of making rice that require a little more work. Risotto is one of these ways.
Glazed Butter Cake Recipe
While butter cake is a classic American dessert, it's based on the traditional English pound cake. Butter cake is a delicious but surprisingly light confection, especially when you consider the fact that butter is the prime ingredient. Recipe creator Jennine Rye adds a nice glaze that makes this an even better version of a plain butter cake. Or at least this recipe makes a version that's sweeter and more distinct, even if it does add a little extra cooking compared to a basic butter cake recipe.
Slow Cooker Cowboy Beans Recipe
There's no doubt that the slow cooker makes everything easier. Once fall and the cooler months roll around, many people bust out their beloved crockpots to make warm meals for the family without the headache and hassle of really cooking. According to Watson Lake Inn, cowboy beans are super-popular in the southern United States and they have a fun backstory. Cowboys out on the trail would pack up beans since they were easy to transport, store, and cook. Once they arrived at their final destination, they would make a big batch to serve. But instead of just plain old beans, the cowboys spiced things up with a tangy sauce to add plenty of flavor.
Duff Goldman's Disguised Cakes Are Blowing Instagram's Mind
There's no denying that disguised cakes — a.k.a. cakes that don't actually look like cakes — are trending. There are countless TikTok videos in which knives are poised over objects as viewers try to guess whether the item is actually a cake before the individual in the clip slices down to reveal the truth. Then, of course, there's the simply titled Netflix show "Is It Cake?" that launched this year, as per IMDb, in which cake artists craft disguised cakes designed to fool judges. There's just something about the sweet illusions that has captivated the general public.
Baskin-Robbins' New Flavor Is Scary Hot
Fall is easily the best time of year for seasonal flavors. It's PSL season, McDonald's pumpkin creme pie may be returning soon, and foods everywhere are either candy-themed or pumpkin spice. Okay, so maybe for some it's the worst of the flavor seasons, but you have to agree that it's got a strong, unified flavor profile. Not to mention, a familiar and complementary color palate. That being said, it can be a treat when brands pick up on some of the other opportunities for fun fall flavor, like getting in on the cobweb and ghostly decorating action or enjoying a little ghoul and gourd wordplay.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken And Waffles Recipe
People have been pairing fried chicken with waffles for nearly a century, but in recent years this dish has become super-trendy with the brunch crowd. There's no need to limit it to brunch, however — recipe developer Erin Johnson, who says chicken and waffles is a favorite comfort food of hers, describes it as being "perfect for any meal."
Trader Joe's Most Overrated Item - Mashed Exclusive Survey
Your average Trader Joe's supermarket carries about 4,000 products (per Eat This, Not That). Sounds like a lot, right? Not when you consider that the average grocery store carries something more like 50,000. So how does the beloved brand keep things fresh with such a limited stock? You might have noticed there's a lot of product turnover. TJ's drops new products every week (yes, really), so in order to make room for those exciting new things, some products are forced to take a hike on a weekly basis.
Taco Bell's 'Unmelted Cheese' Debate Is Enraging Reddit
When you go to Taco Bell, you're basically signing up to receive some sort of delicious, taco-inspired, cheesy meal. The "have it your way" slogan really does apply to its whole menu, allowing customers to easily interchange and customize the Mexican meals to their liking. And if you don't eat meat, that's no problem either. According to Taco Bell's website, there are almost one million unique vegetarian combinations alone. Since its founding in 1962 though, the restaurant chain has undergone several changes to its food offerings to customers and even suffered some bad PR scandals. Claims have been made about its meat being only 36% real but were, thankfully, debunked and one TikToker claimed it doesn't use real cheese, which was also debunked. It seems that Taco Bell can't catch a break.
Trader Joe's Fans Are Divided On Its Mexican Style Hot Cocoa Bombs
The holiday season sees several beloved beverages return to our favorite coffee shops, but believe it or not, the most popular sip of the season contains no traces of peppermint, eggnog, or even coffee. According to a YouGov survey from 2020, hot chocolate is actually America's favorite winter drink — and that's not all. Interestingly enough, the warm beverage is also a crowd-pleaser during the fall, so much so that a 2020 One Poll survey found drinking hot chocolate to be America's third-favorite thing about the season, behind enjoying the changing leaves and cooler weather (via Study Finds). Meanwhile, sipping pumpkin spice-flavored beverages came in at the number-14 spot on the list, possibly indicating that those pumpkin spice lattes aren't quite as popular as we all thought.
How Wolfgang Puck Upgrades His Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes are one of the ultimate comfort foods. They're creamy, decadent, packed with carbs, and go oh-so-well with a huge variety of other cozy dishes, from tender and juicy meatloaf to roasted chicken with perfectly browned, crispy skin. And they're a dish that allows cooks to flex their culinary creativity. The simplicity of mashed potatoes means you can't go too wild adding in a whole bunch of things that will transform it into an entirely different dish. But you can make small tweaks to elevate your mashed potatoes, as Food Network demonstrates.
21% Of People Think This Is The Best Arizona Iced Tea Flavor - Mashed Survey
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation, Arizona iced tea has remained at 99 cents. And, according to an interview with the Los Angeles Times, it's something the company is serious about. "I'm committed to that 99-cent price — when things go against you, you tighten your belt," chairman Don Vultaggio said. He goes on to cite the apparent price gouging from the oil industry and other manufacturers. "Consumers don't need another price increase from a guy like me," he said. The size of the can hasn't varied either; it's still the same 23-ounce portion that's been sold since the early '90s.
