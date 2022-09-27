When you go to Taco Bell, you're basically signing up to receive some sort of delicious, taco-inspired, cheesy meal. The "have it your way" slogan really does apply to its whole menu, allowing customers to easily interchange and customize the Mexican meals to their liking. And if you don't eat meat, that's no problem either. According to Taco Bell's website, there are almost one million unique vegetarian combinations alone. Since its founding in 1962 though, the restaurant chain has undergone several changes to its food offerings to customers and even suffered some bad PR scandals. Claims have been made about its meat being only 36% real but were, thankfully, debunked and one TikToker claimed it doesn't use real cheese, which was also debunked. It seems that Taco Bell can't catch a break.

