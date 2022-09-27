Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Oct. 1 and beyond
• Junior Girl Scouts can earn their Geocacher badge from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 2-4 p.m., Oct. 1 at Wint Nature Center in Independence Oaks County Park, Independence Twp. During this interactive session, all badge requirements will be completed, rain or shine, $10/scout. Preregistration with payment is required at 248-858-0916 weekdays.
Detroit News
Bloomfield Hills ranch remade into sleek modern home
Tucked into a quiet corner of Bloomfield Hills, a brick clad 1961 ranch home looks fairly nondescript from the street. Flanked by mature oak trees and a harmoniously landscaped yard, the home of Brian Baumann and Gosha Baumann was built in 1961 and purchased by Brian in 2005. A two-year renovation process, undertaken with interior designer Carrie Long, reshaped the building to suit their interests.
visitdetroit.com
Your Go-To M-59 Retail Guide
When you are cruising M-59 at 50 miles per hour, it can be challenging to spot the businesses that reside along the corridor. From hundreds of retailers, restaurants, and more located along Hall Road (M-59), it’s simply a one-stop shop for all your shopping needs!. Two major malls and...
HometownLife.com
Owners of Wright's Hardware in Livonia are closing their doors for good
The hardware shop at 29150 Five Mile Road in Livonia has been selling tools for about 70 years. Before Joe and Jeri Dorr owned the property, it had changed hands a few times already. Most people know the shop as Wright's Hardware, the name it's had since former Mayor Dennis Wright's family owned it.
The Oakland Press
Nonprofit aims to break Guinness World Record with Make a Blanket Day
Michigan’s largest provider of handmade blankets is hoping to break their Guinness World Record for the most no-sew fleece-tied blankets during this year’s Make a Blanket Day: Oakland County. Based out of Farmington Hills, Fleece & Thank You has been making and donating fleece-tie blankets for children’s hospitals...
The Oakland Press
Oakland Town Hall lecture season kicks off with author of a Mister Rogers biography
The first lecture of the Oakland Town Hall 63rd season will feature author Maxwell King. King will discuss one of the most influential figures in the history of television and in the lives of millions of children, Fred Rogers, of the show, “Mister Rogers Neighborhood”. King has authored the first full-length biography, “The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers”.
22-year-old rushed to hospital after caught under machinery in Commerce Township
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Feast like a queen at this Yemeni restaurant in Dearborn
As the weather gets cooler, you may be craving hearty meat dishes with warm spices. Well, that is one of the specialties of Yemeni Cuisine, a culture that dates back thousands of years. From bubbling stewed lamb that is perfectly seasoned, to crisp bread that is cooked fresh in a...
Crain's Detroit Business
$45 million Detroit roof repair fund opens applications Saturday
New home repair applications in the city of Detroit will open Saturday, the second phase of a $45 million program to fix roofs and help with other improvements. The program, which will pay to fix about 2,000 roofs, is expected to fix its first 200 roofs this fall. The first repairs began last week after the Detroit City Council approved $2.9 million this summer for the first set of houses to begin the process. The work is expected to continue through 2024 for round one repairs and go until 2026 for applicants in the second go-round.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County mother sues Chippewa Valley school board over free speech
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County mother is suing the Chippewa Valley School Board after members of the board emailed the department of justice and her employer complaining about her behavior at school board meetings. At the height of the pandemic, school board meetings across the state became...
lansingcitypulse.com
919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing
Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
Arab American News
Mayor Hammoud answers questions regarding statement on school and public libraries
DEARBORN — Tensions over calls to remove a number of books in Dearborn Public Schools libraries continued this week, with the city’s mayor chiming in and receiving both praise and anger over his comments. (An interview with Mayor Hammoud appears below.) The school district restricted access to seven...
The Oakland Press
New haunted attraction opens at Birmingham 8 theater
A new haunted attraction is coming to the Birmingham 8 theater during the entire month of October. “Ghosts on the Balcony,” featuring 11 spooky-themed areas throughout the theater — some never before seen by the public — chronicles the experience of theater proprietor Mr. Baldwin and “a harrowing tale of murder and the mayhem that followed.” Constructed in 1927, the Birmingham theater is long-rumored to be haunted, with guests and staff over the years reporting encounters with apparitions, unexplained sounds of disembodied voices and footsteps, and other paranormal activity like lights flickering or doors opening and closing on their own — making the perfect setting for a haunted house.
The Oakland Press
Bloomfield Hills dentist appointed to state dentistry board
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bloomfield Hills resident Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, to the Michigan Board of Dentistry. Niazi is the owner, president, and dentist for Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, P.C. He is also the founder and director of HUDA Charitable Volunteer Clinic, and an adjunct faculty member at the University of Michigan Dental School. He has a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Northwestern University Dental School, and holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Wayne State University.
The Oakland Press
Michigan Works! holding online career seminars
Oakland County Michigan Works! will hold online seminars designed to assist employers in training, developing and retaining current and newly hired employees. Seminars will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept 30 and 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 5. The sessions are intended to provide important...
Two Washtenaw County attorneys vying to be next 14A District judge
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Two Washtenaw County attorneys are vying for a chance to be the next 14A District Court judge in the upcoming general election in November. The candidates running for the six-year judicial position are Fawn Armstrong and Karl Barr. Both secured enough votes in the August primary to be placed on the November ballot.
wlen.com
Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney Announces Resignation; Effective Nov. 1st
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney, Burke Castleberry, has announced his resignation from the position… effective November 1st of this year. Castleberry’s office released the letter to WLEN News, which was dated September 21st, that said he was presented with an opportunity to re-enter private practice by joining Frederick Lucas in a new law firm that will be called ‘Lucas and Castleberry PLLC.’
The Oakland Press
School safety summit to bring officials from around county
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland County schools are teaming up to share ideas on school safety during a summit next week. “The primary motive is to promote school safety,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said about the summit scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3 in Pontiac “The subtext is how do we help people work through these understandably anxious times.”
2 killed in fiery truck crash near Detroit
ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- A head-on crash with a freeway support column left two people dead in St. Clair Shores Saturday morning, police said. At about 2:55 a.m. Oct. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of the eastbound I-94 freeway near Stephens Road in St. Clair Shores for a reported vehicle crash.
