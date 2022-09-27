Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FTX Is Paying $51 Million in Cash for Voyager Assets, Court Records Show
FTX's winning bid for bankrupt crypto firm Voyager Digital includes a $51 million cash payment, with an additional $60 million in earnouts and incentives. The bulk of the offer is for the fair market value of Voyager's cryptocurrencies, which Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will distribute pro rata to customers who move to FTX's platform.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ron Insana: Something Big Could Be About to Break in Markets as Rates Continue to Rise
I wrote about the action of central bankers last week, suggesting that the rapid increase in interest rates, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve, would lead to a meaningful break in financial markets, whether at home or abroad sometime soon. Well, it appears that day has come. On Wednesday, the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Inflation Has Yet to Peak, CFOs Say, and Recession Is Already Here Or Soon to Hit
A majority of CFOs surveyed by CNBC said they do not think inflation has peaked. The Federal Reserve has indicated it will continue to hike rates until it gets inflation under control, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently saying that "inflation has not really come down." The CNBC CFO Council...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Despite Success This Year, Underperformance Rates Are ‘Abysmal' for Large-Cap Active Managers for the Long Run
The S&P 500 may be trading around 2022 lows, but a new report finds active managers are having their best year since 2009. The numbers suggest they still have a long way to go, though. S&P Global recently published its Mid-Year 2022 SPIVA U.S. Scorecard, which measures how well U.S....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
India's Startup Market May Be Behind China's, But It Has ‘Tremendous Potential,' Says Facebook Co-Founder
India's startup market is worth betting on, though it's still "a few years" behind China's, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin said. During a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore this week, Saverin said his investment company B Capital is deploying "a lot of dollars" into India and is thinking about the long-term success of new companies there.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Apple, CarMax, Bed Bath & Beyond and More
Apple (AAPL) – Apple lost 2.2% in the premarket after BofA Securities downgraded it to neutral from buy. BofA said Apple has held up relatively well in a down market, but it expects a negative impact on the company from weakening consumer demand. CarMax (KMX) – CarMax shares slumped...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
American Homebuyers Are Finding UK Bargains, Discounted by a Weaker Pound
American homebuyers are searching for bargains in the U.K., as a weaker pound contributes to double-digit price cuts. Prices in London are down nearly 20% over the past year on price declines and currency impact, according to real estate broker and advisory firm Knight Frank. The supply of homes throughout...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
EV and Self-Driving Stocks Fell Nearly 15% in September, Their Second-Worst Month on Record
A key ETF for electric and autonomous vehicle stocks fell sharply in September. The Global X Autonomous and Electric Vehicles ETF closed down nearly 15% for the month, its second worst-performing month on record. It's likely that automakers' profits will slump if the U.S. enters a recession. A key ETF...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
House Passes Antitrust Bill That Hikes M&A Fees as Larger Efforts Targeting Tech Have Stalled
The House passed an antitrust package that would give federal enforcers more resources to crack down on anticompetitive behavior, even as broader efforts targeting Big Tech have stalled. The bill would raise money for antitrust enforcement agencies by raising filing fees for businesses proposing large mergers. The bipartisan and straightforward...
Venezuela swaps prisoners with US in hint of thawing relations
Venezuela has freed seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the US releasing two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on narcotics convictions. The swap of the Americans, including five oil executives held for nearly five years, follows months of back-channel diplomacy by...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Unrelenting Inflation Is Taking a Toll, Leaving More Americans Living Paycheck to Paycheck
With persistent inflation weighing on consumers, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck is increasing, according to a recent report. The rise has been sharpest for higher earners, the report found. Almost everyone has felt the sting of rising prices. As of August, 60% of Americans were living paycheck...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Digital World CEO Urges Donald Trump to Push Shareholders to Vote on Merger Delay
Patrick Orlando, the CEO of Digital World Acquisition Corp. urged Donald Trump to publicize a shareholder vote on delaying the merger with Trump Media and Technology Group. On Oct. 10, DWAC stockholders will vote to extend the deadline of the merger with Trump's firm, which would take the company and its Truth Social platform public.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Euro Zone Inflation Soars to a Record 10%, Piling Pressure on the European Central Bank
The reading showed price increases broadening out from volatile food and energy prices into nearly all segments of the 19-member bloc's economy. Energy prices rose 40.8% year-on-year, up from 38.6% in August, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco at 11.8%, up from 10.6% last month. Euro zone inflation hit a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Russian Pipeline Leaks Spark Climate Fears as Huge Volumes of Methane Spew Into the Atmosphere
Climate scientists acknowledged that it is hard to accurately quantify the exact size of the emissions and say the leaks are a "wee bubble in the ocean" compared to the massive amounts of methane emitted around the world every day. Nonetheless, environmental campaigners argue the incident reaffirms that the risk...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's How a Recession Could Hurt – Or Help – Unions at Big Companies Like Starbucks and Amazon
Working conditions during the pandemic pushed many workers to organize — but fears about a potential recession could curb the union boom. Unions can help workers secure better pay, schedules and job security, but some organizers claim their employers retaliate against them, endangering their livelihoods. Even with talk of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here Are the Top 15 Start-Ups to Work for in Singapore, According to LinkedIn
The days of easy money for start-ups are gone as interest rates soar and economic uncertainties loom. But according to a new study from LinkedIn, these 15 start-ups have risen above these challenges in Singapore. In particular, fintech, education and telehealth start-ups dominated the list on the "LinkedIn Top Start-ups...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The U.S. and China Need to Resume Talks Over Taiwan — But Away From the Public Eye, Says Think Tank
The United States and China are currently playing a "blame game" with each other, and dialogue needs to be reestablished, said Paul Haenle, who holds the Maurice R. Greenberg director's chair at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. But U.S. President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping need to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
CarMax's Earnings Miss Is a Win in the Fed's Battle Against Inflation, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that used car retailer CarMax's recent earnings shortfall is good news for the Federal Reserve's quest to tamp down inflation. "When you look at this quarter from CarMax, it tells you the Fed's been incredibly successful at eroding consumer confidence," he said. CNBC's...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Higher-Income Medicare Beneficiaries May See Smaller Premium Surcharges in 2023. Here Are Tips for Reducing Them Even More
Income-related adjustment amounts, or IRMAAs, kick in next year at $97,000 for single tax filers and $194,000 for joint filers. Your modified adjusted gross income from two years earlier is used to determine whether you're subject to the extra charges. Here are some strategies that can help you avoid or...
