Credits & Loans

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

FTX Is Paying $51 Million in Cash for Voyager Assets, Court Records Show

FTX's winning bid for bankrupt crypto firm Voyager Digital includes a $51 million cash payment, with an additional $60 million in earnouts and incentives. The bulk of the offer is for the fair market value of Voyager's cryptocurrencies, which Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will distribute pro rata to customers who move to FTX's platform.
ECONOMY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

India's Startup Market May Be Behind China's, But It Has ‘Tremendous Potential,' Says Facebook Co-Founder

India's startup market is worth betting on, though it's still "a few years" behind China's, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin said. During a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore this week, Saverin said his investment company B Capital is deploying "a lot of dollars" into India and is thinking about the long-term success of new companies there.
TECHNOLOGY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

American Homebuyers Are Finding UK Bargains, Discounted by a Weaker Pound

American homebuyers are searching for bargains in the U.K., as a weaker pound contributes to double-digit price cuts. Prices in London are down nearly 20% over the past year on price declines and currency impact, according to real estate broker and advisory firm Knight Frank. The supply of homes throughout...
REAL ESTATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

House Passes Antitrust Bill That Hikes M&A Fees as Larger Efforts Targeting Tech Have Stalled

The House passed an antitrust package that would give federal enforcers more resources to crack down on anticompetitive behavior, even as broader efforts targeting Big Tech have stalled. The bill would raise money for antitrust enforcement agencies by raising filing fees for businesses proposing large mergers. The bipartisan and straightforward...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Digital World CEO Urges Donald Trump to Push Shareholders to Vote on Merger Delay

Patrick Orlando, the CEO of Digital World Acquisition Corp. urged Donald Trump to publicize a shareholder vote on delaying the merger with Trump Media and Technology Group. On Oct. 10, DWAC stockholders will vote to extend the deadline of the merger with Trump's firm, which would take the company and its Truth Social platform public.
POTUS
Credits & Loans
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here Are the Top 15 Start-Ups to Work for in Singapore, According to LinkedIn

The days of easy money for start-ups are gone as interest rates soar and economic uncertainties loom. But according to a new study from LinkedIn, these 15 start-ups have risen above these challenges in Singapore. In particular, fintech, education and telehealth start-ups dominated the list on the "LinkedIn Top Start-ups...
BUSINESS

