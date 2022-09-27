Read full article on original website
Systemic moodiness
4d ago
Wow California... That is 3 dollars more than AZ. I go to the bay area regularly. That is insane how badly they mess with the citizens there and they put up with it. When you live with a narcissistic leadership you get used to it. I wish my California friends would see just exactly wh3avise they are put under and do something about it.
Cookie La Paz
4d ago
Clear manipulation of gas prices in bay area. Gasoline prices have been well over $6/,gallon for a week . Bay area has been price gouged the highest gas prices in the nation for decades.
rationallyspeaking
4d ago
He tapped strategic reserves too early before elections to bring prices down and now they are going to soar Thru the elections and seal democraps fate. Another Biden misstep.
