San Mateo County, CA

Comments / 27

Systemic moodiness
4d ago

Wow California... That is 3 dollars more than AZ. I go to the bay area regularly. That is insane how badly they mess with the citizens there and they put up with it. When you live with a narcissistic leadership you get used to it. I wish my California friends would see just exactly wh3avise they are put under and do something about it.

10
Cookie La Paz
4d ago

Clear manipulation of gas prices in bay area. Gasoline prices have been well over $6/,gallon for a week . Bay area has been price gouged the highest gas prices in the nation for decades.

6
rationallyspeaking
4d ago

He tapped strategic reserves too early before elections to bring prices down and now they are going to soar Thru the elections and seal democraps fate. Another Biden misstep.

5
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
Solano County, CA
California State
Solano County, CA
San Mateo County, CA
San Mateo County, CA
California Traffic
NBC Bay Area

Why Are California Gas Prices Still Rising?

The stunning jump in gas prices continues with some places rising 20 cents a day. In California, refineries have struggled to meet recent demands even with lower oil prices. "Unfortunately, now that we're down to about 10 refineries that make California gasoline in the state, even one disruption can cause a very big price spike," said Severin Borenstein, a professor at UC Berkeley's HAAS School of Business. "And we've had more than one."
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Gas prices in Sacramento spiked overnight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices in Northern California skyrocketed once again, surpassing $6 per gallon and nearing $7 per gallon at some gas stations in Sacramento. The new average price for a gallon of gas in California is $6.18, according to AAA. That's a 15 cent increase from Wednesday's average and a 67 cent increase from one week ago. A gallon of regular gas at Chevron on Florin Road and South Land Park Drive was $6.69 on Thursday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA.com

How much snow does California need to escape drought?

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Winter is coming. Will this winter’s snow and rain save California from its severe drought? To get a sense of how possible that outcome is, we first have to figure out how much we need. “That is the magic question,” said Andrew Schwartz, lead...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

New Area Code Coming to Parts of Northern California

The dramatic population growth of California can be measured in demographics, development and density but also in digits. Specifically, telephone area codes, which can hit a ceiling after there are no longer any available prefixes for numbers under them due to high demand. Take the 707 area code, which covers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wine-searcher.com

Fire Rules a Rocky Road for Napa Wineries

California's new fire safety regulations will affect the wine industry. It's possible that wineries that burn down will not be allowed to rebuild, and that existing wineries may not be able to add on to their facilities. However, because the enforcement of the regulations is being left up to each...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area

California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

