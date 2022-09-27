Read full article on original website
WWE's Brock Lesnar Reveals New Look
The last time WWE fans saw Brock Lesnar he was being buried under a host of tables, steel steps, and chairs by Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at SummerSlam, and fans have been wondering when they might see him again. It's not known whether that will happen or not, but if he does show up soon, he will likely be sporting a new look. In a new post from Wrestle.Kingdom, Lesnar is shown in a new photo completely clean-shaven and without the big bear that accompanied his more recent cowboy look. While he could always grow it back out before a return to the ring, this could also mean that The Beast will be the one returning when he does show up in WWE once more.
Jury Rules in Favor of Randy Orton's Tattoo Artist in WWE and 2K Games Case
WWE and Take-Two just experienced an unexpected loss in court, as an Illinois federal jury has found in favor of Catherine Alexander in the trial over copyright infringement regarding Randy Orton's tattoos. The suit was filed in 2018, with Alexander saying that she owns the copyright to the designs used in Orton's tattoos in the WWE 2K video games. Alexander has been evidently tattooing Orton since 2003, and today the jury ruled in favor of the plating and against Take-Two, 2K Games, Visual Concepts Entertainment, and WWE (via @copyrightlately). You can find the post regarding the verdict below.
Wrestling Legend and WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki Dead at Age 79
Wrestling legend Antonio Inoki, who was also a member of the House of Councilors and was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, has passed away at the age of 79. The report comes from Yahoo! Japan, though there are no details on what led to his passing. Inoki was a huge influence in the world of wrestling, as he would help create New Japan Pro Wrestling and help build it to immense success, and would then battle Muhammad Ali in an unforgettable wrestler vs boxer match. Later he would face Ric Flair in North Korea in front of an immense crowd, and later he would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Our thoughts are with Inoki's family and friends.
WWE Fans Just Found Bray Wyatt Recording in White Rabbit Phone Number SmackDown Teaser
The fans in attendance at tonight's WWE SmackDown once again heard White Rabbit played in the arena, and then a QR code and a sign popped up during the episode, leading to more teases of a Bray Wyatt return. That led to a video that was one of the creepiest teases yet, but after more digging from fans and journalists, there was much more to those teases than initially thought, including a phone number embedded in the White Rabbit image filename. When called a message played, which is fully revealed when reversed, but then it seems it's actually Bray Wyatt speaking if one fan's discovery is true.
AEW: Interesting CM Punk Note From Latest AEW Dynamite Episode
CM Punk has not been seen in any capacity on AEW programming since the now-infamous post-All Out media scrum where he blasted Hangman Page, The Elite, Colt Cabana and any members of the media he deemed to be spreading lies about him. It has been well-documented that a brawl broke out between Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Ace Steel in Punk's locker room afterward, prompting everyone involved to be suspended. All of the backstage officials who were trying to break up the fight have been brought back and Matt Jackson indicated The Elite's suspension will be up soon, but Punk's status with the company remains a mystery.
WWE Star Posts Cryptic Tweet, Says They "Know Why" WWE Holds Them Back
World Wrestling Entertainment has seen a surge of momentum since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over creative responsibilities. Stars like Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano, and Braun Strowman have all been brought back to the company and have received immediate spotlight, while previously lost-in-the-shuffle wrestlers like Tommaso Ciampa and Finn Balor have been put in more featured positions on WWE programming. The WWE Women's Tag Titles have been brought back into the fold after a summer sabbatical, both WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther have had their titles elevated, and intrigue surrounding Dexter Lumis and the mysterious White Rabbit have kept viewers on the edge of their seats for weeks.
WWE: Update on Injury From This Week's NXT
This week's NXT saw a match come to an abrupt end when Tony D'Angelo suffered an apparent injury during his bout with Wes Lee. The injury took place when D'Angelo attempted a splash in the corner but tripped, causing him to hit his face on the second turnbuckle and land awkwardly on his right knee. Dave Meltzer reported on Thursday that D'Angelo's injury is real, but that he won't need surgery or be out of action for a long period of time.
Longtime WWE Official Reportedly Leaves the Company
Dr. Chris Amann, WWE's Senior Ringside Physician, has reportedly departed WWE. Contrary to early reports, PWInsider is now reporting Amann gave his notice to the company a while ago and officially departed this month after being with the company since May 2008. Amann was a member of the team who implemented WWE's Wellness Policy in the late 2000s.
WWE Has "Significant Plans" For Finn Balor
Finn Balor might be the next "Triple H guy" to get a surge of main roster momentum. As reported by @WrestleVotes on Twitter, there are "significant plans" in place for the first WWE Universal Champion that will be set in motion sometime in the future. The specifics of those plans remain close to the vest, but word is that Balor is a "strong favorite" of the new regime lead by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Balor is currently a member of the Monday Night Raw roster and is a leading member of The Judgement Day, alongside Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio.
WWE's New Bray Wyatt Big Bad Wolf SmackDown Tease is Craziest One Yet
WWE fans have been attempting to follow the bread crumbs in regards to WWE's White Rabbit teases and QR codes, and tonight's SmackDown revealed the craziest and most complex tease yet. After Karrion Kross appeared on SmackDown another QR code appeared, and when followed fans found a new mysterious video. The video spliced together images of the Three Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf in cartoon form, but then in between, you could see real images of a butcher shop with pigs' heads and legs hanging, and you can also see an image of a more evil looking wolf with glowing red eyes, but then things get more complex.
WWE: Latest Update on White Rabbit's Identity And When They'll Be Revealed
WWE has been dropping clues as to the identity of the mysterious "White Rabbit" on episodes of Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and even at live events. Fan theories have been spreading like wildfire ever since, with many of the clues being left behind by various QR codes pointing toward the return of Bray Wyatt. The former WWE and Universal Champion was released back in July 2021, but reports of him negotiating a return with WWE started popping up earlier this month.
AEW Reportedly Offers Full-Time Contract to Former Ring of Honor Champion
All Elite Wrestling has never been shy about opening the forbidden door. Stars contracted to other professional wrestling promotions have competed in AEW for one-off matches, such as New Japan's Will Ospreay, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's Dragon Lee, and the National Wrestling Alliance's Thunder Rosa. Some of those wrestlers impressed so much in their one-off appearances, like Rosa, that they were signed to AEW altogether. In Rosa's case, AEW President Tony Khan bought out her NWA contract to ensure that she could join AEW full time. For others like Ospreay, even though fans have clamored for him to officially join the AEW roster, his NJPW deal is good until 2024 and likely has no intentions on leaving until he meets all of his goals in the Far East.
WWE "Very Worried" About Friday's SmackDown
Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown may have a limited roster. As Hurricane Ian rages on in the southeast, particularly affecting the state of Florida, there are said to be growing concerns about World Wrestling Entertainment's talent being able to travel to Winnipeg for the blue brand's final show of the month. As reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE is said to be "very worried" about SmackDown due to having a bulk of its roster living in Florida.
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Start Time, Date, Full Card, How to Watch, Streaming
WWE's 14th annual Extreme Rules pay-per-view takes place on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. And while the show will be yet another premium live event without a world championship match, WWE has loaded it with stipulation matches. That includes the main roster debut of the Fight Pit, a Ladder Match, an I Quit Match and the titular Extreme Rules match between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser Addresses WWE Rumor That Vince McMahon Had Lost Interest in Gunther
Since Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser debuted on WWE SmackDown, they have been on a roll, and it didn't take long for Gunther to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion, and he hasn't let go of the Title since. There was doubt that things would continue to ascend for the group after rumors that Vince McMahon and the team had soured on Gunther after appearances on Monday Night Raw. There was even a rumor that a squash was coming, but then McMahon retired from WWE and Triple H took over WWE Creative, and since then Giovanni Vinci has been added back to the group and they have returned to their former Imperium name. In a new interview WAZ.de, Kaiser addressed McMahon's departure and those rumors, and it seems things were going well.
