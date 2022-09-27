Scary-good savings

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Sara Beth Bolin
The spookiest season is in full swing, and we’ve got your guide to mastering all things fall . If you’re looking to make the best game day dip , maintain your lawn , or rock some fall fits , you’re in the right place. Be sure to bookmark it and check back often for our latest and greatest autumnal content.

Halloween is just three weeks away, meaning it’s time to find your perfect costume if you haven’t already. First-time shoppers at HalloweenCostumes.com can get 20% off your purchase when you enter your email on the site. Or get free shipping on orders over $60 at Spirit Halloween and snag costumes for the entire family. If your little one hasn’t quite decided who they want to be while trick-or-treating, check out our favorites or browse ShopDisney , where you can save $15 on select costumes and accessories for a limited time. And don’t forget your furry friends: Shop Chewy for our favorite pet costumes .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dvWhD_0iC4RPry00
He deserves a treat, not a trick. TractorSupply/Reviewed

If all your cobwebs and pumpkins are in a row for Halloween, be sure you’re raking in the savings on all the things you want and need this fall. Grab a big discount on Solo Stove’s Bonfire 2.0 , one of our favorite fire pits , and make stellar s’mores and better memories around the campfire. Get deals in bulk with a practically-free Sam’s Club membership — pay the $45 fee to join and get $45 off your first purchase. Find all of our top sales right here and save cash while you shop. It’s a win for everyone.

Speaking of money-savings wins: Prime Day is back. With the holidays right around the corner and the cost of simply existing on the rise, a good sale is much needed. Amazon’s Prime Early Access has you covered .

If navigating thousands of deals sounds a bit stressful, don’t fret. We’re here to help you through all the best deals Prime Early Access has to offer today and tomorrow. So whether you’re looking for a new air fryer , TV , or trash bags , you’ll find great prices right here . And if you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, sign up now to get the biggest savings on everything you need.

And to keep tabs on every opportunity to save all year long, sign up for our Perks and Rec newsletter .

Happy saving,

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Scary-good savings

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Cats should be our self-worth heroes. They know exactly what they deserve, and they’re not afraid of walking away from people—or toys—who aren’t giving them what they need. Unfortunately, figuring out what they need to stay engaged and entertained is another matter. Since I can’t ask my cats if a new toy looks fun or boring, I’ve searched the internet for toys that will keep my kitties happy.
