elkhornmediagroup.com
WSP investigates pickup versus ambulance collision
WALLA WALLA – An ambulance from Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department and EMS transporting a patient to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla was struck by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon driven by Rikki A. Barton, 40, of Joseph, Oregon. The collision happened at 3:17 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 125 and Stateline Road.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Welcome Officer Josh Chandler to the Baker City Police Department
BAKER CITY – The Baker City Police Department swore in a new officer last week. Officer Josh Chandler was sworn in by Baker City Police Chief Ty Duby. According to the City of Baker City, Officer Chandler comes with a wealth of experience from working at a police department in Nevada. He is a previous Baker High School graduate and is excited to be back in the Baker community!
elkhornmediagroup.com
Medication Lockbox Giveaway and Drug Take Back Event
BAKER CITY – You can easily and effectively prevent the misuse and/or accidental poisoning, overdose or addiction of prescription or over-the-counter medications in your home by locking these items in a medical lockbox. On October 24th from 2pm to 6pm, citizens are invited to stop by New Directions Northwest...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Hunters: Get Your Deer or Elk Sampled for CWD at Check Stations in Prineville, Celilo Park and Elgin
ELGIN – (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Big game hunters who tag a deer or elk early in the season should stop by one of ODFW’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) check stations the opening weekend of major rifle seasons. ODFW staff will be sampling animals for this deadly disease recently detected in Idaho near Oregon’s northeast border.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Multiple Ongoing Wolf Depredation Investigations in Eastern Oregon
UNION COUNTY – (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) September 26, 2022 – Union County B (Palmer Junction Area) General Situation and Animal Information: On 9/24/22, a herder found an 80 lb. dead lamb in a private commercial timber land allotment. Hide and tissue was missing from the hindquarters, but the carcass was otherwise intact. It was estimated that the sheep died approximately 72 hours prior to the investigation.
klcc.org
State sends millions to Eastern Oregon to deal with storm damage, pollution
Whether it was floods, tainted drinking water or a severe hailstorm, the Oregon Legislature’s Emergency Board recently approved millions of dollars to address the Eastern Oregon environmental crises of months past. A joint body of House and Senate members who meet between legislative sessions to approve emergency funding, the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
USDA investing over $20M for internet in Grant, Baker & Malheur Counties
JOHN DAY – It was recently announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development has invested about $20.5 million in funding to support high-speed internet in Baker, Grant and Malheur counties. Dee Dee Kluser, General Manager for Oregon Telephone Corporation said, “We look forward to providing a...
