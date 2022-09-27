BAKER CITY – The Baker City Police Department swore in a new officer last week. Officer Josh Chandler was sworn in by Baker City Police Chief Ty Duby. According to the City of Baker City, Officer Chandler comes with a wealth of experience from working at a police department in Nevada. He is a previous Baker High School graduate and is excited to be back in the Baker community!

BAKER CITY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO