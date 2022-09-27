Read full article on original website
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces More Initiatives to Make Ohio the Best Place in the Nation to Have a Baby, Raise a Family
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced he is enhancing his Bold Beginning Initiative to remove barriers to health care, ease financial burdens, and support parents. “I have a vision for Ohio to be the best place in the nation to have a baby and raise a family,” said...
Ohio Rescue Teams Respond to Tropical Storm Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Members of Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1), as a component of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Urban and Search and Rescue (USAR) capability, have received additional activation orders for Tropical Storm Ian. Initially activated as a Type 3 capability with 47 members from multiple...
ODNR Fall Forecast: Vibrant Color in Every Direction Inbox
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Cooler temperatures, earlier sunsets, and fall leaves – soon vivid reds, oranges, and yellows, will pop signifying the shift of the season. Throughout the fall color changes, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will release weekly updates letting people know where to see the best hues and what unique activities can be enjoyed under a blanket of autumn leaves.
OOD Recognizes National Disability Employment Awareness Month With Hiring Events and Webinar
– National Disability Employment Awareness Month is a campaign held every October to celebrate the many contributions of America’s workers with disabilities and raise awareness regarding the employment of people with disabilities. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) is leading the state’s efforts across Ohio to promote the benefits of hiring individuals with disabilities. Specifically, the agency hosts hiring events to facilitate job interviews for OOD job seekers and employers with available positions.
