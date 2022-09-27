ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Chris Olave Has A Big Day, Denzel Ward Scores A Game-Ending Touchdown and Joey Bosa Suffers “Significant Groin Injury”

By Dan Hope
Eleven Warriors
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Puts Football in Perspective, Greg Schiano Believes Rutgers Can Upset Ohio State and Tanner McCalister Tells the Story Behind His Buckeye Leaves

Congratulations, friends. You've made it to the weekend. Can I interest you in Ohio State football on Saturday as a reward?. I can also offer you a gold star while supplies last. Let's have a good Friday, shall we?. KEEPING PERSPECTIVE. Ryan Day started his regularly-scheduled "lightning round" press conference...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Eleven Warriors Roundtable:

In what should always be a noon game (or even declared a No Contest before either team travels), No. 3 Ohio State takes on Big Ten East division rival Rutgers tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. in Ohio Stadium. To its credit, Rutgers enters with a 3-1 record although its schedule-to-date hasn't...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud is the Heisman Frontrunner, the Big Ten Might Expand Again and Ryan Day and Chris Holtmann Understand Coaching

Several times throughout an Ohio State football game, C.J. Stroud does something that wows Buckeye fans. The oooooooooos and aaaahhhhhhs flow in abundance as the redshirt sophomore quarterback perfectly fits a pass in between two defenders or seamlessly hits a receiver in stride. It's things like that, combined with some...
COLUMBUS, OH
Football games today: Week 4 schedule, scores

NFL football schedule, scores for Week 4 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
Eleven Warriors

Five Top-25 Showdowns, the Resurgence of Kansas, and the Golden Gophers' Quest for the Big Ten West

With Ohio State kicking off in the afternoon, let's take a look at a host of other college football matchups from around the country we’ll have our eyes on this Saturday. Week 5 features the by far the best suite of games to start the day so far this season. A top-15 showdown, plus a pair apiece of Big 12 and Big Ten bangers give college football fans plenty of options to tune into for Saturday's opening kickoffs.
Eleven Warriors

Chris Olave Named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month For September After First Three Games With New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave added another achievement to Ohio State's "Developed Here" category on Thursday when he received the NFL's offensive rookie of the month award for September. Olave was the No. 11 overall pick to the New Orleans Saints in the 2022 NFL draft to play opposite former Buckeye pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Through his first three games with the organization, Olave has hauled in 17 passes for 268 yards – the most receiving yards of any rookie in the league. He trails only former teammate and New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson (18) by one catch for the rookie lead in receptions.
Community Policy