Chris Olave Has A Big Day, Denzel Ward Scores A Game-Ending Touchdown and Joey Bosa Suffers “Significant Groin Injury”

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Should Smith-Njigba hang ‘em up for 2022?The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Football: Historic night for Williams fuels Buckeyes’ 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
Could Ohio State's Ultra-Efficient Offense Actually Hurt C.J. Stroud in the Eyes of NFL Scouts?
On most draft boards, he's already QB1. Through four games of his second, and almost certainly, final, season under center for Ohio State, C.J. Stroud has lived up to all the expectations. With his team sitting at 4-0 and looking every bit the national title contender, the redshirt sophomore is currently the betting favorite to win the Heisman.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Puts Football in Perspective, Greg Schiano Believes Rutgers Can Upset Ohio State and Tanner McCalister Tells the Story Behind His Buckeye Leaves
Congratulations, friends. You've made it to the weekend. Can I interest you in Ohio State football on Saturday as a reward?. I can also offer you a gold star while supplies last. Let's have a good Friday, shall we?. KEEPING PERSPECTIVE. Ryan Day started his regularly-scheduled "lightning round" press conference...
Eleven Warriors
Eleven Warriors Roundtable:
In what should always be a noon game (or even declared a No Contest before either team travels), No. 3 Ohio State takes on Big Ten East division rival Rutgers tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. in Ohio Stadium. To its credit, Rutgers enters with a 3-1 record although its schedule-to-date hasn't...
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud is the Heisman Frontrunner, the Big Ten Might Expand Again and Ryan Day and Chris Holtmann Understand Coaching
Several times throughout an Ohio State football game, C.J. Stroud does something that wows Buckeye fans. The oooooooooos and aaaahhhhhhs flow in abundance as the redshirt sophomore quarterback perfectly fits a pass in between two defenders or seamlessly hits a receiver in stride. It's things like that, combined with some...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eleven Warriors
Building Confidence in Practice Enabled Jyaire Brown to Perform Well in First Start As Ohio State Freshman Cornerback
Jyaire Brown didn’t know until late last week that he would be making his first career start against Wisconsin on Saturday. Given the circumstances, Brown performed about as well as anyone could have expected from the true freshman cornerback. The four-star recruit, who came to Ohio State by way...
Football games today: Week 4 schedule, scores
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 4 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
NFL・
Eleven Warriors
Five Top-25 Showdowns, the Resurgence of Kansas, and the Golden Gophers' Quest for the Big Ten West
With Ohio State kicking off in the afternoon, let's take a look at a host of other college football matchups from around the country we’ll have our eyes on this Saturday. Week 5 features the by far the best suite of games to start the day so far this season. A top-15 showdown, plus a pair apiece of Big 12 and Big Ten bangers give college football fans plenty of options to tune into for Saturday's opening kickoffs.
Eleven Warriors
Chris Olave Named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month For September After First Three Games With New Orleans Saints
Chris Olave added another achievement to Ohio State's "Developed Here" category on Thursday when he received the NFL's offensive rookie of the month award for September. Olave was the No. 11 overall pick to the New Orleans Saints in the 2022 NFL draft to play opposite former Buckeye pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Through his first three games with the organization, Olave has hauled in 17 passes for 268 yards – the most receiving yards of any rookie in the league. He trails only former teammate and New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson (18) by one catch for the rookie lead in receptions.
Comments / 0