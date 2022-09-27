Chris Olave Has A Big Day, Denzel Ward Scores A Game-Ending Touchdown and Joey Bosa Suffers “Significant Groin Injury”

Chris Olave added another achievement to Ohio State's "Developed Here" category on Thursday when he received the NFL's offensive rookie of the month award for September. Olave was the No. 11 overall pick to the New Orleans Saints in the 2022 NFL draft to play opposite former Buckeye pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Through his first three games with the organization, Olave has hauled in 17 passes for 268 yards – the most receiving yards of any rookie in the league. He trails only former teammate and New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson (18) by one catch for the rookie lead in receptions.

