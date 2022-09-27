MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have opted to keep bearded big man Steven Adams on the team with a multi-year contract extension, according to a press release. Adams, who averaged 6.9 points and 10 rebounds last season with the Grizzlies, originally was traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the team. Single-season franchise records (set by Zach Randolph during the 2009-10 season) were broken by Adams as he achieved 349 total offensive rebounds and 4.6 offensive rebounds per game, according to the release.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO