'I thank God for all that being behind us': Penny Hardaway explains plans for upcoming season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After watching the practice for the University of Memphis men’s basketball team, there are some new faces on the roster and coaching staff, but one thing is not new at all. The end goal of making it back to March Madness as Memphis did last...
Grizzlies' Steven Adams signed to multi-year contract extension
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have opted to keep bearded big man Steven Adams on the team with a multi-year contract extension, according to a press release. Adams, who averaged 6.9 points and 10 rebounds last season with the Grizzlies, originally was traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the team. Single-season franchise records (set by Zach Randolph during the 2009-10 season) were broken by Adams as he achieved 349 total offensive rebounds and 4.6 offensive rebounds per game, according to the release.
Check out the new Memphis Grizzlies 'Statement Edition' jerseys
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Grizzlies will grit and grind in a new look for the upcoming season. The team released images of its new “refreshed not leaked” jerseys. They are powder blue with the team name across the front in navy, and Memphis right above that in gold.
Arena Operations introduce additions to FedExForum to enhance fan experience
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies open up the pre-season on the road in Milwaukee Saturday, just two days before Grizzlies fans will get to experience the new additions to the FedEx Forum. “How do we create the best experience overall being inside the FedEx Forum?” said Jake Carlisle,...
Untested rape kits plague Tennessee long before recent Memphis case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Problems with rape kit evidence testing keep haunting Memphis. A city long plagued by a heavy backlog of untested sexual assault kits was shaken by Cleotha Henderson's arrest in the killing of Eliza Fletcher after she was abducted during a morning jog last month. So when...
TOPSoccer helps children with disabilities kick the winning goal in life
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Young athletes are getting a kick forward with a special program called TOPSoccer (The Outreach Program for Soccer). A part of US Youth Soccer, TOPSoccer is a community-based training and team placement program for children with disabilities. There are groups across the Mid-South, and ABC24 headed to Southaven to check it out.
Opinion | Ole Miss isn’t whitewashing its past, but confronting it and educating about it | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It seems a bit awkward to call the 60th anniversary of the integration of Ole Miss a celebration. After all, two people – one of them a journalist – were killed, and scores injured during rioting on the University of Mississippi campus on September 30th, 1962. Plus, the legacies of a governor, lieutenant governor and countless other officials were forever linked with vile racism, and the state itself was marred with shame.
MSCS announces highest graduation rate since 2013 merger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education recently confirmed that the 2021-22 Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Graduation Rate is 80.1%, the district’s highest graduation rate since the 2013 merger of municipal and county schools. “Our TCAP scores are up, our cohort graduation rates are up, our number...
Just Dance! It's the second annual Memphis Dance Festival
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South will be grooving Saturday at the second annual Memphis Dance Festival at the Collage Dance Collective. The free day of dance happens at the collective Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 505 Tillman Street in Binghampton. Collage is the largest Black-owned ballet company in the...
How the Memphis Slim Collaboratory is helping guide local musicians
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Not everybody goes to go to college to further their education. Some Mid-Southerners are learning about their craft by finding resources in south Memphis. Memphis musicians of nearly all genres work with the Memphis Slim Collaboratory. Named after blues legend Memphis Slim, the artistic community is designed to help guide and shape artists' careers.
Visible Music College hosts "Day & Night" of prayer for Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Visible Music College is working to bring the Memphis community together through 24 hours of prayer. The annual event “Day & Night” began Friday at 10 a.m. and runs through Saturday at 10 a.m. Families and residents of Memphis and the surrounding areas were...
South Memphis and Orange Mound getting ready for community revitalization
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Big changes are coming to the Soulsville and Orange Mound communities in Memphis. Community leaders told us it's all to benefit those neighborhoods. “No one is an island. You can’t do it by yourself,” said Reginald Milton, South Memphis Alliance, Inc. (SMA) Executive Director.
New Memphis school forced to close after lacking community funding| Students rave about its wholistic learning approach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After only being open for a little over a month, Individualized Intellect Institute (I3), which focused on implementing a new approach to learning, was forced to shut its doors. School officials said the reason for the sudden close was a lack of sustainable resources. I3 was...
Memphis rapper GloRilla donates $25,000 to her old school MLK Prep Academy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper GloRilla paid a special visit to the students at MLK Prep Academy in Frayser Thursday. It's her old high school and the rapper, who’s given name is Gloria Woods, said she felt it was only right to go back and pay homage to the school. The rapper donated $25,000 to the school - $12,500 towards senior dues and $12,500 toward the music department.
SRVS Direct Support Professional Academy holds first graduation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby Residential and Vocational Services (SRVS) hosted its first Direct Support Professional Academy graduation Thursday. The DSP Academy is a program for people with disabilities which trains them and teaches them how to be direct support professionals. DSPs provide direct care for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Vegan Fest happened downtown over the weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, September 24th, Queen Vegan hosted Eat To Live Vegan Fest at Grind City Brewing. Special guest NLE Choppa made an appearance with his "This Can't Be Vegan" Food Truck, and had a meet and greet with fans. Local musicians also performed, showcasing original songs.
Memphis City Council tackles rape kits, drag racing, and curfew for kids
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Memphis City Council touched on several timely topics tied to public safety at their meeting Tuesday: an update on sexual assault kits submitted to the TBI, drag racing and reckless driving enforcement, and possible changes to crack down on the youth curfew ordinance. Rape kits...
Two women indicted in death of boy left in hot car at Memphis daycare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owner and a driver of a North Memphis daycare center, where a boy died after being left in a hot SUV in May, have been indicted. According to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office, a grand jury indicted Dessie X, 64 from Millington and Fay Eschoe, 62, from Memphis on charges of aggravated child neglect and criminally negligent homicide.
TDOT worker hit and killed on I-55 in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) worker was struck and killed by a car Friday on I-55 near the I-240 interchange in Memphis, according to Memphis Police. According to TDOT, the employee was inspecting the overpass bridge when an oncoming vehicle hit him. MPD said officers...
Autopsy reveals cause of death in Eliza Fletcher murder case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An autopsy report released by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center to ABC24 revealed that Eliza Fletcher died of a gunshot wound to the head. According to the autopsy, the 34-year-old mother of two suffered blunt-force trauma to each of her legs, and was shot in the back of the head from an "indeterminate" range.
