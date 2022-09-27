ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

10NEWS

Polk, Orange, Osceola and Seminole now able to receive FEMA assistance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Four more counties have been approved to receive Individual Disaster Assistance to supplement the state and local recovery efforts, President Joe Biden said during a news conference Friday afternoon. Polk, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties were added to the list in addition to Charlotte, Collier,...
fox13news.com

Hurricane Ian cleanup continues in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County residents continue cleaning up after Hurricane Ian. On most normal Fridays, people start to unwind for the weekend, but not this one. In areas socked by Hurricane Ian, chain saws rumbled, and homeowners hauled downed limbs and branches out of their yards. It was all hands on deck as residents cleaned up.
Bay News 9

The Grady Train caravan leaves Polk County for Fort Myers

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As the caravan of sheriff’s deputy vehicles pulled away, their sirens screamed the welcoming sound that help is on the way. That’s the message and the mission of more than two dozen Polk County deputies, firefighters, paramedics and dispatchers on their way to storm victims in Fort Myers.
10NEWS

Tampa Bay school district closures: See county-by-county

TAMPA, Fla — Several Tampa Bay-area school districts have announced closures and other schedule changes due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. See the closures and schedule changes announced so far:. Citrus County. The Citrus County School District remained closed through Friday, Sept. 30. Four of the district's schools...
