10NEWS
Food and water available at points of distribution in Lee and Highlands counties
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — With so many in need following Hurricane Ian in Florida, counties are setting up points of distribution, or PODS. They're locations where storm victims can get supplies. Lee County Points of Distribution. Lee County officials, along with their federal partners, are opening up PODs --...
10NEWS
Polk, Orange, Osceola and Seminole now able to receive FEMA assistance
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Four more counties have been approved to receive Individual Disaster Assistance to supplement the state and local recovery efforts, President Joe Biden said during a news conference Friday afternoon. Polk, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties were added to the list in addition to Charlotte, Collier,...
Power outage numbers and maps
CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | AS OF: 3:20 PM. Florida Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers in Florida.
How to apply for FEMA aid after Hurricane Ian
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is giving information on how to get disaster aid and assistance now that Hurricane Ian has passed out of Florida.
islandernews.com
Another Florida property insurance company goes into receivership, the 16th to go into liquidation; who else is on the list?
In a, perhaps, coincidental move Tuesday, just as Hurricane Ian was preparing to target the Tampa to Fort Myers area, another Florida base property insurance company will stop writing future property insurance policies. Sunrise-based FedNat Insurance Company became the sixth this year, and the 16th overall, to land on the...
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian cleanup continues in Polk County
LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County residents continue cleaning up after Hurricane Ian. On most normal Fridays, people start to unwind for the weekend, but not this one. In areas socked by Hurricane Ian, chain saws rumbled, and homeowners hauled downed limbs and branches out of their yards. It was all hands on deck as residents cleaned up.
Hurricane Ian floods homes, businesses and streets in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee and Osceola County are being flooded due to Hurricane Ian. Channel 9 reporter Sabrina Maggiore saw one drover get stuck in floodwaters and the driver rescued by SWAT officers. Officials are warning drivers not to head out on the flooded roads. The...
Hurricane Ian: When will your Publix store reopen?
Publix said Thursday that it had decided to reopen some stores in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Lake, Hernando, Manatee and Osceola counties.
Unconfirmed death toll rises after Hurricane Ian; 3 fatalities in Tampa Bay area
Officials believe more people may have died from Hurricane Ian in Lee, Charlotte, Collier and Polk counties.
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
Bay News 9
FEMA extends Hurricane Ian assistance to Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Polk counties
FLORIDA — Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian. Individuals and households in Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties can apply for FEMA individual assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. These...
Bay News 9
The Grady Train caravan leaves Polk County for Fort Myers
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As the caravan of sheriff’s deputy vehicles pulled away, their sirens screamed the welcoming sound that help is on the way. That’s the message and the mission of more than two dozen Polk County deputies, firefighters, paramedics and dispatchers on their way to storm victims in Fort Myers.
WATCH: Transformers Explode Behind Florida Reporter During Ian Coverage
'I could actually feel the heat of that from across the street,' the reporter said.
10NEWS
Tampa Bay school district closures: See county-by-county
TAMPA, Fla — Several Tampa Bay-area school districts have announced closures and other schedule changes due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. See the closures and schedule changes announced so far:. Citrus County. The Citrus County School District remained closed through Friday, Sept. 30. Four of the district's schools...
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
islandernews.com
Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida
President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Irma: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Irma. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
Is it safe to flush toilets during a hurricane?
As Hurricane Ian causes flooding across the state, many residents find themselves asking, "can I flush my toilet?"
7-Eleven damaged in Polk Co. during Hurricane Ian
A 7-Eleven store was damaged and its roof torn off by winds in Polk County during Hurricane Ian effects.
WE'RE OPEN: Here's what's reopening in the Tampa Bay area after Ian impact
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian, which was a Category 4 hurricane when it hit near the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, shut down multiple businesses and airports in the area this week. Officials and businesses have started announcing when they will reopen. Here is a list of places that...
