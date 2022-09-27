Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Vermillion mountain lion; video of suspicious person; sobriety checkpoints
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are asking from the public’s help in identifying someone trying to get into homes. A 52-year-old Aberdeen...
who13.com
Mountain lion caught on dashcam in South Dakota
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Vermillion Police say an officer came across a mountain lion while on patrol in town Friday morning. The department posted the video on their Facebook, saying the big cat was spotted in the 100 block of North Dakota Street around 4 a.m. Authorities ask that...
Inmate missing from Yankton Federal Prison Camp, officials say
An inmate at Yankton's Federal Prison Camp (FPC) has been reported missing.
Authorities respond to report of woman on Sioux City roof
Authorities got a woman off a roof in Sioux City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls, SD, woman sentenced for meth
ROCK RAPIDS—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman been sentenced after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine in connection with an incident near Lester last year. The case against Anna Elizabeth McCord stemmed from the stop of a 1998 Honda Accord on the 2500 mile of 140th Street about two miles east of Lester about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Burglar enters through unlocked doors in concentrated area of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the suspect has been targeting homes with unlocked doors in the south end of the city. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said records show this suspect has burglarized approximately 20 homes with reports dating back to Sept. 14. The suspect appears to target homes in southern Sioux Falls, roughly between 85th st and 96th st and Louise ave. and Western ave. Authorities say he also checks car doors but seems to be targeting houses more.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fugitive Task Force arrested escaped inmate in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say the Fugitive Task Force has arrested an escaped inmate without incident in Sioux Falls. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said 18-year-old Damien Westra was arrested on Tuesday by the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force. Westra was a suspect in the Sept. 9 shooting of two apartments in southwest Sioux Falls, and a warrant was put out for his arrest on Sept. 13. The warrant’s charges included Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure and Aggravated Assault, with a $100,000 cash bond.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Acquaintance robbed and assaulted victim in Sioux Falls home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a man was robbed and assaulted by someone he knew. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in western Sioux Falls, around 7 p.m. on Sunday, a suspect who was an acquaintance of the victim entered the home with another man and began assaulting the victim. The acquaintance started punching the victim several times, then went into the bedroom to retrieve a baseball bat and used that to hit the victim several more times. At some point, the victim tried calling 911, but the suspect grabbed the phone and ended the call.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for trespassing at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 47-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2 a.m. Thursday, March 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Debra Ann Grosvenor stemmed from being observed at the casino when she has been permanently banned from...
Sioux City Journal
Onawa man gets eight years in federal prison for gun and drug charges
SIOUX CITY -- An Onawa, Iowa, man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison on drug and gun charges. Dustin Haynes, 38, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, manufacture and attempted manufacture of methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm.
KELOLAND TV
City looks to dismiss slaughterhouse injunction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The city of Sioux Falls has made a motion to dismiss a civil suit filed by the group looking to stop future slaughterhouses in the city. Earlier this month, Smart Growth Sioux Falls filed a lawsuit against the city to prevent Wholestone Farms from building a pork plant near Interstate 229 and Benson Road. The motion from attorney Reed Rasmussen, the attorney for Mayor Paul TenHaken and Sioux Falls City Council members, says Smart Growth Sioux Falls lacks standing and the “complaint fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Parole absconder barricaded in basement threatened Sioux Falls police
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a parol absconder threatened officers, so SWAT negotiators were called to help the suspect peacefully surrender after hours of dialogue. The surrender was successful, without any injuries. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers checked a central Sioux Falls address...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Authorities continue search for person who allegedly went into Missouri River
Authorities are looking for a person who allegedly went into the Missouri River Wednesday.
Sioux City man sentenced for Jan. 6 Capitol breach
A Sioux City man was sentenced in federal court for his involvement in the Capitol breach.
kscj.com
MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH UNDERWAY AFTER REPORT OF BRIDGE JUMPER
AUTHORITIES FROM SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY AS WELL AS WOODBURY AND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE SEARCHING FOR AN INDIVIDUAL WHO JUMPED OR FELL OFF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). THREE SEARCH BOATS CARRYING EMERGENCY RESPONDERS WERE LAUNCHED TO LOCATE AND RESCUE...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made in connection with assault and robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of assaulting and robbing someone. Police say 35-year-old Edward Cottier Jr. was visiting a home around 7 last night when he attacked a man, repeatedly punching him and then hitting him with a bat. Afterward, Cottier...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Pilot killed in South Dakota helicopter crash identified
YANKTON, S.D.–A 65 year-old California man has been identified as the person killed in the crash of a helicopter near Yankton Tuesday. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office said Kevin Rehm of Rancho Palos Verdes, California was the only passenger on board when the helicopter crashed. He died at the scene.
dakotanewsnow.com
Veterans Parkway expansion raises concerns for Sioux Falls neighborhood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 17 miles of Veteran’s parkway could shorten commutes, something that many residents may appreciate. Sioux Falls public works director Mark Cotter lays out the path of the new artery through the city. “It starts at the Eros exit and comes south and...
Officials respond to fire at previously burned residence
Sioux City Fire Rescue was called to a residence on the west side of Sioux City on Saturday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the parents saw the suspect lurking around their daughter days before he attempted to grab her. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the parents were outside the women’s mission in northeast Sioux Falls around 12:30 p.m. with their 3-year-old daughter. The little girl was not right by the parent’s side, but she was within a reasonable distance when the suspect walked by and said something to the little girl. The 3-year-old’s mother said the suspect tried to grab the little girl by the arm. The mother yelled at the suspect, and then the man continued walking.
Comments / 0