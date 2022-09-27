ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

Comments / 0

Related
who13.com

Mountain lion caught on dashcam in South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Vermillion Police say an officer came across a mountain lion while on patrol in town Friday morning. The department posted the video on their Facebook, saying the big cat was spotted in the 100 block of North Dakota Street around 4 a.m. Authorities ask that...
VERMILLION, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yankton, SD
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
City
Yankton, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls, SD, woman sentenced for meth

ROCK RAPIDS—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman been sentenced after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine in connection with an incident near Lester last year. The case against Anna Elizabeth McCord stemmed from the stop of a 1998 Honda Accord on the 2500 mile of 140th Street about two miles east of Lester about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Burglar enters through unlocked doors in concentrated area of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the suspect has been targeting homes with unlocked doors in the south end of the city. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said records show this suspect has burglarized approximately 20 homes with reports dating back to Sept. 14. The suspect appears to target homes in southern Sioux Falls, roughly between 85th st and 96th st and Louise ave. and Western ave. Authorities say he also checks car doors but seems to be targeting houses more.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fugitive Task Force arrested escaped inmate in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say the Fugitive Task Force has arrested an escaped inmate without incident in Sioux Falls. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said 18-year-old Damien Westra was arrested on Tuesday by the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force. Westra was a suspect in the Sept. 9 shooting of two apartments in southwest Sioux Falls, and a warrant was put out for his arrest on Sept. 13. The warrant’s charges included Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure and Aggravated Assault, with a $100,000 cash bond.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Acquaintance robbed and assaulted victim in Sioux Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a man was robbed and assaulted by someone he knew. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in western Sioux Falls, around 7 p.m. on Sunday, a suspect who was an acquaintance of the victim entered the home with another man and began assaulting the victim. The acquaintance started punching the victim several times, then went into the bedroom to retrieve a baseball bat and used that to hit the victim several more times. At some point, the victim tried calling 911, but the suspect grabbed the phone and ended the call.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#The Federal Prison Camp#The U S Marshals Service#The Marshals Service
nwestiowa.com

Woman arrested for trespassing at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 47-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2 a.m. Thursday, March 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Debra Ann Grosvenor stemmed from being observed at the casino when she has been permanently banned from...
LARCHWOOD, IA
Sioux City Journal

Onawa man gets eight years in federal prison for gun and drug charges

SIOUX CITY -- An Onawa, Iowa, man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison on drug and gun charges. Dustin Haynes, 38, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, manufacture and attempted manufacture of methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm.
ONAWA, IA
KELOLAND TV

City looks to dismiss slaughterhouse injunction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The city of Sioux Falls has made a motion to dismiss a civil suit filed by the group looking to stop future slaughterhouses in the city. Earlier this month, Smart Growth Sioux Falls filed a lawsuit against the city to prevent Wholestone Farms from building a pork plant near Interstate 229 and Benson Road. The motion from attorney Reed Rasmussen, the attorney for Mayor Paul TenHaken and Sioux Falls City Council members, says Smart Growth Sioux Falls lacks standing and the “complaint fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Parole absconder barricaded in basement threatened Sioux Falls police

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a parol absconder threatened officers, so SWAT negotiators were called to help the suspect peacefully surrender after hours of dialogue. The surrender was successful, without any injuries. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers checked a central Sioux Falls address...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kscj.com

MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH UNDERWAY AFTER REPORT OF BRIDGE JUMPER

AUTHORITIES FROM SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY AS WELL AS WOODBURY AND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE SEARCHING FOR AN INDIVIDUAL WHO JUMPED OR FELL OFF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). THREE SEARCH BOATS CARRYING EMERGENCY RESPONDERS WERE LAUNCHED TO LOCATE AND RESCUE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Arrest made in connection with assault and robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of assaulting and robbing someone. Police say 35-year-old Edward Cottier Jr. was visiting a home around 7 last night when he attacked a man, repeatedly punching him and then hitting him with a bat. Afterward, Cottier...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Pilot killed in South Dakota helicopter crash identified

YANKTON, S.D.–A 65 year-old California man has been identified as the person killed in the crash of a helicopter near Yankton Tuesday. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office said Kevin Rehm of Rancho Palos Verdes, California was the only passenger on board when the helicopter crashed. He died at the scene.
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the parents saw the suspect lurking around their daughter days before he attempted to grab her. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the parents were outside the women’s mission in northeast Sioux Falls around 12:30 p.m. with their 3-year-old daughter. The little girl was not right by the parent’s side, but she was within a reasonable distance when the suspect walked by and said something to the little girl. The 3-year-old’s mother said the suspect tried to grab the little girl by the arm. The mother yelled at the suspect, and then the man continued walking.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy