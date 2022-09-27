Read full article on original website
Michigan Snowbirds prepare to head to Florida to make repairs after Hurricane
According to the most recent data on state to state migration published by the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2019 about 21,000 move from Michigan to Florida each year.
wrif.com
Michigan Weather Will Be Impacted by Hurricane Ian – Here’s How
Remnants of what was Hurricane Ian are making their way through the Carolinas, Virginia and the East Coast this weekend. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by this deadly hurricane, especially those in the Sunshine State. But, will Hurricane Ian’s aftermath have any impact on Michigan? As it turns out, yes it will, but it’s not what you think.
abc57.com
Hoosiers share experiences evacuating and heading toward Florida amid Hurricane Ian
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- Hurricane Ian officially made landfall just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Many were racing to evacuate, but some are racing to get there in time, to help those stranded. Indiana Task Force 1 was activated to help with disaster relief efforts, as Hurricane Ian ravages through parts of...
Masks recommended in just 1 Michigan county this week, CDC says
Hospitalizations and cases are on the decline in Michigan, which is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week. Last week, Michigan had seven counties at a high level. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk,...
Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing
Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
WILX-TV
‘Damage everywhere’ - Michigan volunteers head to Florida to help
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan volunteers have their boots on the ground in Florida, helping the community respond to the devastation following the touchdown of hurricane Ian. Disaster Relief at Work is one of the groups that have gone to Florida. Greg Martin has driven down to where help is...
WISH-TV
Florida turns away Indiana National Guard hurricane relief
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana National Guard soldiers are returning to Indiana after the Florida National Guard assets were deemed sufficient. More than a dozen Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade headed to Florida on Thursday morning to help with hurricane relief and recovery efforts. The soldiers were joined by three flight crews and mechanics, along with two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to assist military and civilian agencies.
People in mid-Michigan also impacted by Hurricane Ian
While Hurricane Ian has done most of its damage in Florida, even people here in mid-Michigan have felt the impact and are now on the long road to recovery.
West Michigan native’s Florida home flooded by Ian
Storm surge from Hurricane Ian washed through the Naples, Florida, home of a woman originally from West Michigan.
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
WILX-TV
953wiki.com
Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Declaring a Disaster Emergency for Three Indiana Counties
INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric J. Holcomb today issued an executive order declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio and Switzerland counties due to the Sept. 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a disaster...
cbs4indy.com
Hoosiers picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian
Brownsburg native Lori Shearer rode out the worst of Hurricane Ian in her garage in Port Charlotte, Florida. ”Once that second wall hit, it was almost immediate 150 mile-per-hour winds, lots and lots of rain, sideways, everything blowing the opposite direction,” she said. ”Trees were coming down, things were flying through the air, mainly branches and siding and soffits, things like that.”
Hoosier family evacuates Florida just before Hurricane Ian hits
INDIANAPOLIS — As Hurricane Ian slams into the Sunshine State, one Hoosier family is thankful to be back home. “We got out of there just in time, or we would’ve been stuck there,” said Kevin Van Horn. Last Friday, Van Horn and his grandson flew down to...
wfft.com
Indiana Task Force 1 activated as Hurricane Ian moves toward U.S. coast
Indiana Task Force 1 is deploying a team of more than 50 people as Hurricane Ian continues to move toward the U.S. coast.
