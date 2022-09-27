Rafael Nadal and his wife Mary Perello are reportedly expecting a baby boy, after 17 years together.The 36-year-old tennis star confirmed that Perello, 33, was pregnant at a press conference in June, after Spanish magazine Hola! reported the news.In a new report published on Wednesday (28 September), the magazine claims that the couple are expecting to welcome a son.Giving his statement to reporters in Mallorca three months earlier, Nadal said: “If all goes well, I’m going to be a father. I’m not used to talking about my private life. We live calmer with a lower profile. I don’t expect...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO