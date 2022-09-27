Read full article on original website
Related
Rafael Nadal and wife Mary Perello ‘expecting a son’ together
Rafael Nadal and his wife Mary Perello are reportedly expecting a baby boy, after 17 years together.The 36-year-old tennis star confirmed that Perello, 33, was pregnant at a press conference in June, after Spanish magazine Hola! reported the news.In a new report published on Wednesday (28 September), the magazine claims that the couple are expecting to welcome a son.Giving his statement to reporters in Mallorca three months earlier, Nadal said: “If all goes well, I’m going to be a father. I’m not used to talking about my private life. We live calmer with a lower profile. I don’t expect...
ESPN
New-look Team USA wins fourth straight gold at FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup
SYDNEY -- A fair amount of uncertainty surrounded USA Basketball as they entered a new chapter of the post-Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi era. But in front of a crowd of 15,895 fans at the Sydney SuperDome -- most of whom were enthusiastically supporting Team China -- the new-look Team USA successfully reinforced the legacy that was built by those who came before them by winning a fourth consecutive World Cup gold and 11th overall behind a 83-61 victory over China in the final.
wtatennis.com
Billie Jean King issues call to action at US Open
Billie Jean King hosted her annual "Power Hour" at the US Open, inviting current and former Hologic WTA Tour players to an informal roundtable discussion to offer guidance and insight into their careers. During this educational mentoring session led by the 12-time Grand Slam winner, established elite WTA players learned...
Comments / 0