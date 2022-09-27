ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Reminds Pennsylvanians to Explore ​Affordable Health Care Options through Pennie Ahead of Open Enrollment Period

Ahead of the November 1 start, Governor Tom Wolf today is reminding Pennsylvanians of the upcoming Open Enrollment Period offered through Pennie, the commonwealth’s online one-stop-shop connecting people with financial assistance to reduce the cost of health coverage and care. Pennie’s goal is to make it easier for Pennsylvanians to access coverage through education, assistance, and improved customer service.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania’s local pension funds mostly well-funded, in good shape

HARRISBURG, PA – Even as a pandemic drove down stock returns and caused fluctuations in the economy, Pennsylvania’s city pensions stayed in relatively good shape. A policy brief from the Allegheny Institute noted the breakdown from the auditor general of 1,403 municipalities across the state: “Over 75 percent of municipalities had a score of 0, or no distress. Four municipalities had a score of 3, or severe distress, ranging from 47 percent- to 13 percent-funded.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Pennsylvania trucking companies file for bankruptcy

Two Pennsylvania-based trucking companies, which contract with the U.S. Postal Service to haul mail, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. McClellan Trucking Inc. filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, five days after the company’s parent company, Duran Transfer Inc., filed for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 23. The petitions state both companies are based at the same address in Waterford, Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania election 2022: Where Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on crime, justice issues

The top candidates for Pennsylvania governor have different stances on increasing opportunities for parole, the use of cash bail, and more. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Month after month, Pennsylvanians cite their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Insurance Department Encourages Pennsylvanians to Prepare for Emergencies

September is National Preparedness Month (NPM), it's also the time of year when Pennsylvania experiences a higher risk of flooding due to hurricane and tropical storm activity in the Northeast. The Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) is urging property owners to take steps to prepare for weather-related emergencies. Additionally, PID said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops

- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: More Than 1.7 Million Pennsylvanians Eligible for Relief on Student Loans

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that more than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians are eligible for the Biden Administration’s student debt relief plan. “The president’s plan will change countless lives in Pennsylvania. It will provide relief not only for the debt holders, but for their families and their communities,” Gov. Wolf said. “​I’m grateful that President Joe Biden recognized the positive impact of providing this relief program and I encourage all those paying student loans to check their eligibility and use this opportunity to shed crippling debt and bring their dreams a bit closer to reality.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
morethanthecurve.com

How local state representatives voted on the resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney in contempt

On September 13th, 51 Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted with 111 Republicans on a resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt due to his failure to comply with a subpoena from House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The current political makeup of the state house is 111 Republicans and 92 Democrats. More than half o the Democrats voted to hold Krasner in contempt.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

Colorado distributes $18M in opioid settlement funds

The Colorado Opioid Abatement Council paved the way for several local governments to receive more than $18 million in opioid settlement funds. According to a Sept. 29 news release, the council determined the requests for funds complied with approved uses in an agreement that 312 local governments signed on to. The council also authorized the banking firm holding the settlement money to distribute funds to the local governments.
COLORADO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

New California law ensures meal breaks for patient care workers

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill guaranteeing breaks for direct patient care workers in the public sector and at the University of California, according to a Sept. 30 news release from National Nurses United. The bill, sponsored by the California Nurses Association — a union that is part...
CALIFORNIA STATE

