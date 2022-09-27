Read full article on original website
Related
New COVID-19 cases are down in PA. These 4 counties remain at a high community level
Here’s the latest data from the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on new COVID cases, deaths and more.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Reminds Pennsylvanians to Explore Affordable Health Care Options through Pennie Ahead of Open Enrollment Period
Ahead of the November 1 start, Governor Tom Wolf today is reminding Pennsylvanians of the upcoming Open Enrollment Period offered through Pennie, the commonwealth’s online one-stop-shop connecting people with financial assistance to reduce the cost of health coverage and care. Pennie’s goal is to make it easier for Pennsylvanians to access coverage through education, assistance, and improved customer service.
WGAL
Pennsylvania governor's race: Where Mastriano and Shapiro stand on the issues
In this article, WGAL highlights where Pennsylvania's gubernatorial candidates, Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro, stand on the major issues. DEADLINES: Registration deadline/last day to request ballots. ARE YOU REGISTERED? Find out here. BALLOTS: Request a mail-in or absentee ballot. FAQ: Tips for first-time voters/what you need to bring. WHERE TO...
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania’s local pension funds mostly well-funded, in good shape
HARRISBURG, PA – Even as a pandemic drove down stock returns and caused fluctuations in the economy, Pennsylvania’s city pensions stayed in relatively good shape. A policy brief from the Allegheny Institute noted the breakdown from the auditor general of 1,403 municipalities across the state: “Over 75 percent of municipalities had a score of 0, or no distress. Four municipalities had a score of 3, or severe distress, ranging from 47 percent- to 13 percent-funded.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
freightwaves.com
Pennsylvania trucking companies file for bankruptcy
Two Pennsylvania-based trucking companies, which contract with the U.S. Postal Service to haul mail, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. McClellan Trucking Inc. filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, five days after the company’s parent company, Duran Transfer Inc., filed for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 23. The petitions state both companies are based at the same address in Waterford, Pennsylvania.
FOX43.com
420,000 Pennsylvanians will be eligible for SNAP Benefits starting Oct. 1
YORK, Pa. — Inflation has driven up the cost of groceries, and families in Pennsylvania are trying to make ends meet. Relief for families that are in the 200% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines will come this week. Starting Oct. 1, the income threshold for people applying for...
Pennsylvania election 2022: Where Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on crime, justice issues
The top candidates for Pennsylvania governor have different stances on increasing opportunities for parole, the use of cash bail, and more. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Month after month, Pennsylvanians cite their...
erienewsnow.com
Insurance Department Encourages Pennsylvanians to Prepare for Emergencies
September is National Preparedness Month (NPM), it's also the time of year when Pennsylvania experiences a higher risk of flooding due to hurricane and tropical storm activity in the Northeast. The Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) is urging property owners to take steps to prepare for weather-related emergencies. Additionally, PID said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops
- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
Pennsylvania Announces New Childcare Tax Credit
Photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A tax credit ranging from $180 to $630 is available to help offset childcare costs for working Pennsylvania families with children in daycare.
Mastriano abortion ‘murder’ comments find new life in Pa. gov. race
Should women who have abortions be charged with murder? Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano suggested just that in a radio interview from 2019 that has now found new life.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: More Than 1.7 Million Pennsylvanians Eligible for Relief on Student Loans
Governor Tom Wolf announced today that more than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians are eligible for the Biden Administration’s student debt relief plan. “The president’s plan will change countless lives in Pennsylvania. It will provide relief not only for the debt holders, but for their families and their communities,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m grateful that President Joe Biden recognized the positive impact of providing this relief program and I encourage all those paying student loans to check their eligibility and use this opportunity to shed crippling debt and bring their dreams a bit closer to reality.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
morethanthecurve.com
How local state representatives voted on the resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney in contempt
On September 13th, 51 Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted with 111 Republicans on a resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt due to his failure to comply with a subpoena from House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The current political makeup of the state house is 111 Republicans and 92 Democrats. More than half o the Democrats voted to hold Krasner in contempt.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hundreds of hospitals at risk of flooding from hurricanes, Harvard study finds
A study published as Hurricane Ian makes its way through Florida found that at least 50 percent of hospitals in 25 metropolitan areas along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts are at risk of flooding from a Category 2 hurricane. The study, from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health...
State College is the best small college town in Pennsylvania, site says. Here’s why
Here’s what to know about the Preply ranking, plus how State College stacked up compared to other college towns across the country.
WGAL
Help on way from Pennsylvania for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian
People from Pennsylvania are getting ready or are already helping victims of Hurricane Ian. The American Red Cross has volunteers on standby to go to Florida when it is safe for them to travel. The Red Cross has 18 pre-positioned people, supplies, and blood to help with relief. Dareda Bennett,...
Houtzdale man, 4 dogs send PA trooper to hospital: ‘Serious injuries’
A Pa. man is facing numerous charges after he and his four dogs reportedly sent a Pennsylvania state trooper to the hospital with serious injuries, according to state police.
beckershospitalreview.com
Colorado distributes $18M in opioid settlement funds
The Colorado Opioid Abatement Council paved the way for several local governments to receive more than $18 million in opioid settlement funds. According to a Sept. 29 news release, the council determined the requests for funds complied with approved uses in an agreement that 312 local governments signed on to. The council also authorized the banking firm holding the settlement money to distribute funds to the local governments.
Wolf orders flags to half-staff after death of Chief Justice Max Baer: ‘A champion of children’
Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf on Saturday ordered Commonwealth flags on all state facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately after the unexpected death of Supreme Court Justice Max Baer. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Baer’s interment, which has not yet...
beckershospitalreview.com
New California law ensures meal breaks for patient care workers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill guaranteeing breaks for direct patient care workers in the public sector and at the University of California, according to a Sept. 30 news release from National Nurses United. The bill, sponsored by the California Nurses Association — a union that is part...
Comments / 0