Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Hundreds of hospitals at risk of flooding from hurricanes, Harvard study finds
A study published as Hurricane Ian makes its way through Florida found that at least 50 percent of hospitals in 25 metropolitan areas along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts are at risk of flooding from a Category 2 hurricane. The study, from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health...
beckershospitalreview.com
Michigan health system to make 'several hundred' job cuts
Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System will make "several hundred" job cuts, primarily in leadership and non-patient care roles, the Lansing State Journal reported Sept. 29. The layoffs come after the health system suffered a $90 million loss in the first six months of 2022 and the cost of contracting agency...
beckershospitalreview.com
Minnesota health officials concerned by increase in measles cases, outbreak potential
The Minnesota Department of Health is investigating 13 cases of measles that occurred from June through September. According to a Sept. 29 news release, the cases occurred among several families with unvaccinated children. Additionally, most of the children had a history of traveling to a country where measles is common and circulating. The most recent case did not have a reported travel history, and investigators are working to determine how transmission occurred.
beckershospitalreview.com
New California law ensures meal breaks for patient care workers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill guaranteeing breaks for direct patient care workers in the public sector and at the University of California, according to a Sept. 30 news release from National Nurses United. The bill, sponsored by the California Nurses Association — a union that is part...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckershospitalreview.com
UMMC to fill state burn care gap
As Mississippi's only burn center prepares to shutter, the Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center is stepping up to close the gap. The medical center is enhancing its burn care capabilities by establishing "resources and expertise," it said in a Sept. 29 news release. On Sept. 9, JMS Burn and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Colorado distributes $18M in opioid settlement funds
The Colorado Opioid Abatement Council paved the way for several local governments to receive more than $18 million in opioid settlement funds. According to a Sept. 29 news release, the council determined the requests for funds complied with approved uses in an agreement that 312 local governments signed on to. The council also authorized the banking firm holding the settlement money to distribute funds to the local governments.
beckershospitalreview.com
Texas approves $21M for EMS scholarships
The Texas Department of State Health Services provided $21 million to fund emergency medical service scholarships to help interested Texans complete education and training to begin careers in the EMS field. According to a Sept. 21 news release, the funds will provide scholarships for students using approved EMS education programs...
Comments / 0