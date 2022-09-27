The Minnesota Department of Health is investigating 13 cases of measles that occurred from June through September. According to a Sept. 29 news release, the cases occurred among several families with unvaccinated children. Additionally, most of the children had a history of traveling to a country where measles is common and circulating. The most recent case did not have a reported travel history, and investigators are working to determine how transmission occurred.

