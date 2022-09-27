Read full article on original website
Penn Highlands Healthcare partnership advances healthcare workforce
Penn Highlands Healthcare plans to expand the Clearfield (Pa.) County Career and Technology Center's practical nursing program by sponsoring tuition for students who sign an employment agreement. According to a Sept. 28 news release, students who agree to the terms have the option of working at a Penn Highlands Healthcare...
7 recent medical school partnerships
Here are seven stories on medical school partnerships that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 25:. 1. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, both in New Brunswick, N.J., partnered to create a new medical research and innovation center, New Jersey 101.5 reported Sept. 26.
Health system get serious about whole-person care
Health systems are focusing on becoming a whole-person healthcare provider, a break from the historic emphasis on acute care. They are expanding their reach with hospital-at-home, telehealth, surgery centers, clinics and digital campaigns to bring healthy as well as sick patients into their networks. There is also a renewed focus on social determinants of health, as hospitals are launching new initiatives to tackle food insecurity, homelessness and behavioral health and addiction more than before.
4 reasons health systems pursue revenue cycle partnerships
Eighty-three percent of health systems outsource some revenue cycle components, including 10 percent that use end-to-end partnerships, according to a report from the Health Management Academy. The report, sponsored by R1 RCM, was compiled from 40 quantitative survey responses and eight qualitative in-depth interviews with C-suite executives as well as...
Geisinger, Rush, Oracle Cerner and more partner to share social determinants of health data in EHRs
Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center, Boston-based Tufts Medicine, Epic and Oracle Cerner are among the participants in a project to screen for and share patient data on social determinants of health in EHRs, the White House said Sept. 28. The program aims to standardize the way social...
5 health systems' biggest patient safety win this year
From creating safety culture tools to collaborating with other systems, hospitals and health systems are consistently working to improve patient safety. Becker's asked five clinical leaders what their biggest patient safety win has been in 2022. Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and length. David Williams, MD. Senior...
Viewpoint: Nursing shortage solutions begin with valuing nurses more
Addressing the nursing shortage, which has been exacerbated by COVID-19, begins with acknowledging how much nurses have been undervalued, Leana Wen, MD, wrote for The Washington Post Sept. 28. "The nursing shortage is not primarily a pipeline problem," Patricia Pittman, PhD, professor of health workforce equity at the Milken Institute...
11 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Sept. 23. 1. Gail Kosyla was named CFO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. 2. Annabelle Braun, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Orange County, Calif.
Physician burnout continues to climb after 6-year decline: Study
The burnout rate among U.S. physicians spiked from 38.2 percent in 2020 to 62.8 percent in 2021, an increase of 24.6 percentage points, according to a Sept. 13 analysis from Mayo Clinic Proceedings. Based on the association of physician burnout with quality of care, job turnover, and reductions in work...
Tennessee partnership covers tuition, offers jobs to students
The University of Tennessee Health Science Center's College of Nursing is extending a partnership with Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare to assist students in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. According to a Sept. 28 news release, the Methodist Le Bonheur Scholars program successfully completed its first year...
Yale New Haven Health selects new CFO
Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health selected Gail Kosyla as its new CFO, according to a Sept. 28 press release shared with Becker's. Ms. Kosyla has extensive experience in senior roles at several highly respected regional and national health systems and most recently served as the executive vice president of system financial operations at West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, where she has worked since 2019.
Epic in the last 30 days
From adding a life sciences program to its national IT infrastructure to new partnerships with health systems, here are 10 updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in September. MercyOne health system will transition to Epic EHR to align with Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.
NewYork-Presbyterian CXO Rick Evans: Improving healthcare access is really about culture change and trust
Last week, I had the opportunity to speak at the Dreamforce Conference in San Francisco. It was a valuable chance to learn about what organizations are doing across the country to improve the experience for their customers. I shared the journey that NewYork-Presbyterian is on to make our organization more customer- and patient-centric and had the chance to hear what other healthcare organizations are doing. A common theme was that, although customer- centric transformation is built on technology, it is still primarily about people. Even more specifically, it is about changing the way we work to better meet the needs of people – both those we serve as well as our own teams.
Charity care lacking at Mayo Clinic, other top hospitals, advocates say
Charity care spending at Mayo Clinic is on the lower end compared to other nonprofit hospitals, the Post-Bulletin reported. The Rochester-Minn.- based clinic spent .34 percent of its annual expenses on charity care in 2021. Nonprofit hospitals averaged spending 2.3 percent of their annual expenses providing charity care in 2021.
How virtual cardiac rehab can improve patient outcomes and loyalty while mitigating staffing shortages
Cardiac rehabilitation improves long-term health outcomes for cardiac patients. However, the number of brick-and-mortar cardiac rehab centers is limited and can only serve about half of the patients who need cardiac rehab. Meanwhile, the number of cardiac patients is steadily rising. In a September Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by...
Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips named president of Press Ganey consulting
Healthcare services company Press Ganey is naming Amy Compton-Phillips, MD, as its consulting division's president and chief clinical officer. Dr. Compton-Phillips previously served as president of clinical operations at Renton, Wash.-based Providence. Dr. Compton-Phillips left Providence on Sept. 1. Before her time at Providence, Dr. Compton-Phillips worked at Oakland, Calif.-based...
Viewpoint: Diversity leaders' perspectives key in back-to-office policies
Chief diversity officers should play a key role in the development and implementation of back-to-office policies, according to a Sept. 29 Fortune article. Slack's Future Forum survey found 41 percent of executives' top concern with hybrid work is inequities between office and virtual employees, according to Fortune. Including chief diversity officers in conversations about the workplace's future can help create consistency across experiences.
National Institutes of Health CIO to retire
National Institutes of Health CIO Andrea Norris plans to retire Dec. 31, the agency said. Ms. Norris, who is also the director of the NIH Center for Information Technology, led a $1.6 billion technology portfolio at the agency for more than a decade. She previously worked in senior leadership roles at the National Science Foundation and NASA.
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Sept. 23:. 1. Gayle Kosyla was named CFO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. 2. Derrick Glum was named CEO of Reno, Nev.-based Saint Mary's Health Network. 3. Erin Rogers was named interim president...
Telehealth startup allegedly treated minors without parents' consent
Telehealth startup Cerebral has been accused of prescribing minors prescriptions without the consent of their parents, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 29. Cerebral has a software that verified customers' IDs, but the software didn't identify patients' ages, according to former employees and documents reviewed by the Journal. Clinicians were allegedly supposed to verify patient ages during 30-minute video chats.
