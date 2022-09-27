David Montgomery and Jaylon Johnson did not participate in Bears practice on Thursday, making it two absences in a row for each man. Montgomery is working through ankle and knee injuries, while Johnson is dealing with a quadriceps injury. Johnson hurt himself during Bears practice last week and wasn’t able to play against the Texans. Montgomery hurt himself in the first quarter of Sunday’s game and never returned to the field. Eberflus said each man is doing well in his rehab.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO