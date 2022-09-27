Read full article on original website
Stalock grateful for chance with Hawks after myocarditis
Over the last three years, Alex Stalock has played in only one NHL game. That's because he was diagnosed with myocarditis — an inflammation of the heart muscle — in November of 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19. Stalock said he met with at least five different cardiologists,...
3 keys for Bears to beat Giants + score prediction
At the beginning of the season, many Bears fans likely had the Week 4 matchup against the Giants circled as a win. But the Giants have proven to be a little more feisty than many expected, and the Bears passing attack has been more lethargic than even the most pessimistic projections. Still, the Bears have a good chance to improve to 3-1 on Sunday if they execute properly.
NFL, NFLPA 'anticipate changes' to league's concussion protocol
Modifications soon could be made to the NFL's concussion protocols. The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement Saturday saying they "anticipate changes" to protocol amid an ongoing investigation into Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being cleared to return to last Sunday's game despite displaying gross motor instability. "The NFL...
Bears see Fields making progress, hope production comes next
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields' Week 3 debacle against the Houston Texans is flushed. It's in the past. The Bears' second-year quarterback watched film immediately after the game and watched it again with the coaching staff. Then, he put it behind him and went to work improving ahead of the Bears' Week 4 matchup with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Players That Bear Watching: Clemson LB Trenton Simpson
Throughout Chicago Bears’ history, the team’s most dominating eras coincided with the acquisitions of game changing linebackers. During the ‘63 Championship, the triumvirate of Larry Morris, Bill George and Joe Fortunato enforced their will throughout the NFL. The iconic ‘85 Bears wrecked havoc and destruction on hapless...
Why Ozzie says Blackout Game ‘best experience’ with Sox
Ozzie Guillen’s greatest achievement as White Sox manager undoubtedly was winning the 2005 World Series. But another memorable moment tops the list as his “best experience.”. “To me, it was my best experience — even better than the World Series,” said Guillen on “White Sox Pregame Live” Friday...
10 observations: Stalock impresses but Hawks fall to Wings
The Blackhawks fell to the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 at the United Center on Saturday in their third preseason game. 1. Here's what the line combinations and pairings were for this game:. Line 1: Tyler Johnson - Jonathan Toews - Taylor Raddysh. Line 2: Philipp Kurashev - Lukas Reichel -...
Herbert talks Texans' game, ground player of the week
Khalil Herbert was a clutch performer last Sunday, taking over for the injured running back, David Montgomery, to help the Bears beat the Texans for their second win of the season. "It felt amazing just being able to go out there and help my team win," Herbert said on Unfiltered...
Fans intrigued by the Bengals’ white alternate helmets
It’s an interesting Thursday night in Cincinnati. The Bengals are taking on the Miami Dolphins in an exciting Week 4 matchup and for the first time in franchise history, the Bengals are wearing alternate white helmets on the field. Their uniforms are white, their logo in the endzone, the...
Winners, losers from Dolphins-Bengals on Thursday Night Football
The Cincinnati Bengals are back to .500 after starting the season 0-2. Their latest victory came over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, with a 27-15 final score. After starting the season 3-0, the Dolphins suffered their first loss of the campaign. But the bigger concern is for starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who left in the second quarter with a scary head and neck injury.
Montgomery, Johnson miss practice for second day in a row
David Montgomery and Jaylon Johnson did not participate in Bears practice on Thursday, making it two absences in a row for each man. Montgomery is working through ankle and knee injuries, while Johnson is dealing with a quadriceps injury. Johnson hurt himself during Bears practice last week and wasn’t able to play against the Texans. Montgomery hurt himself in the first quarter of Sunday’s game and never returned to the field. Eberflus said each man is doing well in his rehab.
Twitter roasts Russell Wilson’s ‘Dangerwich’ Subway sandwich
Sandwich lovers, let’s eat. Russell Wilson’s “Broncos country, let’s ride” catch phrase has become a popular meme on social media since the quarterback was traded to the Denver Broncos in March. The corny mantra has been even more of a punching bag recently with Wilson struggling in the first few weeks of the 2022 season.
Ball's surgery 'went well,' but return timeline unclear
According to Billy Donovan, Lonzo Ball's recent arthroscopic debridement of his left knee "went well" and Ball remains in upbeat spirits. It's a sentiment that aligns with NBC Sports Chicago reporting Thursday morning that there is internal optimism that the surgery addressed Ball's persistent knee pain. That's the good news.
Drew Smyly hopes Cubs see him in their 2023 plans
Drew Smyly pinpointed this weekend’s series against the Reds on his calendar as he neared his return to the mound for the Cubs. “I really wanted to start this weekend and not next week in Cincy just to experience that home crowd at Wrigley one more time,” Smyly said. “The fans and the energy here are just unmatched.
Bears sign backup kicker with Santos questionable
The Bears signed veteran kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad, then immediately elevated him to the active roster in case Cairo Santos is unable to play on Sunday against the Giants. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week due to a personal matter. Santos did not travel with the team to New Jersey, but he's still officially questionable to play in Week 4. Santos is 4-4 on field goal attempts this year, but he missed two extra points in the rainy conditions in Week 1.
Bulls optimistic about Ball's surgery, playing this year
The Chicago Bulls are optimistic about point guard Lonzo Ball's chances of playing this season after successful surgery on his left knee, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. "This time, there is a 4-6 week timeline for re-evaluation, not return to play," Johnson added. "Given what happened last time,...
Cubs have fun with Rizzo’s historic ‘managerial debut’
The Yankees clinched the AL East and a first-round playoff bye on Tuesday, offering them a chance to relax a bit Wednesday against the Blue Jays. For manager Aaron Boone, that included giving an understudy the lay of the land: first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo served as New York’s “guest...
Coby White ready for anything in critical fourth season
In keeping with the eclectic nature of Coby White’s NBA career, the Chicago Bulls fourth-year guard spent his 2022 offseason spraying to all developmental fields. Adding muscle in the weight room. Refining his ball-handling. Shooting off the catch and dribble. Footwork on defense. “I was just happy I could...
Report: NFLPA fires doctor who evaluated Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills
The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the decision to clear Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game against the Bills, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported on Saturday. ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques reported that the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant made “several mistakes” in...
Montgomery, Johnson ruled OUT for Giants game
David Montgomery and Jaylon Johnson are each officially out for Week 4’s game against the Giants. The Bears released their final injury report for the Giants game on Friday, and neither player managed to practice all week. Johnson hurt himself during Bears practice last week and wasn’t able to play against the Texans. Montgomery hurt himself in the first quarter of Sunday’s game and never returned to the field.
