Charlotte Flair Honors Her Late Brother With These Tattoos
Charlotte Flair doesn't just honor her family by wearing her father Ric Flair's trademark robe and carrying on his name. In a 2016 episode of WWE's "Superstar Ink," the Grand Slam champion revealed she has two tattoos dedicated to her late brother, Reid Flair, who died of a drug overdose in March 2013 at the age of 25. A wrestler himself, Reid followed in his father's footsteps and fought alongside his dad in WCW, once defeating Eric Bischoff in an impromptu match when he was 10 years old. Reid later went on to wrestle in the NWA and All Japan Pro Wrestling before his death.
Andrade El Idolo Appears To Want His Freedom
Is Andrade El Idolo in the midst of a social media campaign to get himself out of AEW? Or is the world-class luchador running a world-class troll? Not a person among us can determine what exactly the La Faccion Ingobernables leader is doing, but it's pretty clear that he's up to one of those two scenarios.
Ronda Rousey Addresses Possibly Confronting Hostile Philadelphia Crowd
Ronda Rousey has received a wide variety of crowd reactions over the course of her career, with some arenas cheering the Baddest Woman on the Planet, while others have been somewhat less kind. During her first run in WWE following WrestleMania 34, Rousey mostly received cheers, but as rival Becky Lynch's popularity skyrocketed, the cheers for Rousey turned into boos, and soon enough, she would turn heel.
The Boogeyman Makes Request Of WWE
With Halloween on the horizon in various countries around the world, it's interesting to look back at the spooky, horror-inspired characters that made an impact on professional wrestling, such as The Undertaker, Kane, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, and others. One persona that might not get the same recognition, however, is The Boogeyman, who terrified kids growing up during the Ruthless Aggression Era of WWE with his weird gyrations, creepy nursery rhymes, and of course, tendency to eat live worms.
Booker T Gives His Thoughts On MJF
Booker T wants to know if MJF has what it takes to become a hall of famer. On the latest episode of the "Reality of Wrestling" podcast, Booker posed the "fair" question: Will MJF be a hall of famer? A two-time hall of famer himself, Booker believes the AEW star is on the right track.
Vince McMahon Fined Michael Cole Every Time He Ended A Sentence With This Word
Michael Cole has had a long career in WWE, starting off as a backstage interviewer and working his way up the ranks to eventually become the lead play-by-play announcer for both "Raw" and "SmackDown" (he now exclusively broadcasts on the latter). With more responsibility though comes more attention to detail, which is what Vince McMahon expected out of Cole every time he put on the headset. Former WWE writer Brian Gerwitz joined Inside The Ropes and recalled what would happen every time Cole would finish a sentence with the word "now."
Renee Paquette Recently Watched Jon Moxley Wrestle Live For First Time In Two Years
This year's "Dynamite: Grand Slam" was a massive event for AEW, and, with it came a number of big moments to help shift the direction of the company a bit following the fallout of All Out. Several new champions were crowned at Arthur Ashe Stadium, including Jon Moxley winning his third AEW World Championship in the main event. And, for once, Moxley's wife – Renée Paquette — was there to see it, as she explained on "The Sessions with Renée Paquette."
William Regal Recalls Important Backstage WWE Encounters With Sasha Banks
There's an old saying in the wrestling business, the only things that are real are the money and the miles. On the latest episode of his "Gentleman Villain" podcast, William Regal said he had to give Sasha Banks a talk on a few occasions about that very truth. "At least...
Sean Waltman Addresses Whether Daddy Ass Will Be Part Of WWE's DX Reunion
On October 10th, D-Generation X will be celebrating their 25th anniversary on "Monday Night Raw." However, some fans have been wondering how many of the members of the group will be involved. The group saw massive success during the Attitude Era, as they were one of the main talking points during the Monday Night Wars. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg all currently work for WWE so their involvement seem obvious. Sean "X-Pac" Waltman will also be a part of the celebration but some fans are wondering whether the forbidden door could open, allowing the former Billy Gunn, now Daddy Ass in AEW, to join in on the fun as well.
Injury Update On WWE SmackDown Star Aliyah
Aliyah has been off WWE TV with an undisclosed injury since she & Raquel Rodriguez dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles to IYO SKY & Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL on September 12. According to Dave Meltzer in last week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Alyiah's injury is "not considered to...
Chris Jericho Muses About His Impact On AEW's Success
As the first-ever AEW World Champion and the biggest name the company had on the roster in its early days, it's undeniable that Chris Jericho has played a major role in AEW's success. Jericho was a guest on the latest episode of the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast and spoke with co-hosts Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone about his impact on the rise of America's second-largest wrestling company.
Drew McIntyre Thought Recent WWE Moment Was Not Caught On TV
It is not every day that WWE bouts conclude with a musical number, and Drew McIntyre acknowledged the unlikely harmonizing by Tyson Fury at the end of the Scottish wrestler's recent Clash of the Castle match was not meant to be part of the broadcast. In an interview with MySA.com,...
AEW Reportedly Puts Swerve In Our Glory Program On Hold
While "AEW Dynamite" ran, as usual, this past Wednesday night in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, it wasn't without some issues, largely caused by Hurricane Ian. The storm led to several AEW talents missing the show, which AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan made voluntary to attend, and thus led to some plans for "Dynamite" and tonight's "AEW Rampage" being shuffled around. And one of those plans was, reportedly, a big storyline involving four notable AEW stars.
Backstage News On WWE Plans For Finn Balor
The WWE creative team reportedly has "significant plans" in place for Finn Balor. According to WrestleVotes, Balor is "a strong favorite of the new leadership group" spearheaded by Triple H, and there is an expectation that the leader of Judgment Day will "play a big role in the foreseeable future of WWE."
WWE Star Robert Roode Apparently Undergoes Medical Procedure
It appears that "WWE Raw" star Robert Roode underwent a medical procedure during a recent visit to Birmingham, Alabama. While Roode's tag team partner, Dolph Ziggler, has had a presence on "Raw" since returning to the brand following a brief run on "NXT," Roode hasn't been seen on WWE programming since June.
Ricky Morton Muses About How Pro Wrestling Locker Rooms Used To Be 'Sacred'
Ricky Morton has been in the professional wrestling business for 45 years, most famously as a member of Hall of Fame tag team The Rock 'n' Roll Express with Robert Gibson. Even though they're both in their mid-60s now, Morton and Gibson still wrestle on the independent circuit, although Morton has wrestled more than double the matches Gibson has this year. The wrestling business has gone through plenty of changes during Morton's career, and many performers from his generation have problems with certain aspects of the business today, such as kayfabe being dead and wrestlers playing video games backstage. Morton an eight-time NWA World Tag Team Champion alongside Gibson, revealed what he misses about the 1980s era of pro wrestling.
William Regal Takes Credit For Top WWE Star's Initial Gimmick
Bayley has become one of the biggest names in the history of WWE women's wrestling throughout her time on the main roster. From her fun-loving hugger persona to her nasty heel character, the six-time WWE title holder has established herself atop the women's division, having some of the best matches in the division's history.
Chris Jericho Reveals Dangerous Move He Told Eddie Kingston To Hit Him With
AEW fans may remember that the Chris Jericho/Eddie Kingston match from AEW Revolution 2022 started with Jericho being dropped right on his head. Appearing on "AEW Unrestricted," Jericho revealed the move was by design. "I was like 'We're on first. I want you to just dump me on my head,'"...
Jim Ross Comments On Saraya's AEW Debut
"AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" was a jam-packed show that saw titles change hands and the vacant AEW World Championship find a new holder, but one of the biggest talking points was the surprise debut of former WWE Divas Champion Saraya (fka Paige). Fans have been excited about the news, but have questioned whether Saraya will be able to wrestle, a sentiment Jim Ross echoed on his latest "Grilling JR" episode when he said, "I am hopeful if she's healthy enough to go."
Backstage News Heading Into Tonight's WWE SmackDown
Tentative plans for Friday night's episode of "WWE SmackDown" have been revealed. The September 30 edition of the blue brand will emanate from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Sami Zayn, who will be a massive fan favorite in his home country, will team with Solo Sikoa to take on Ricochet and Madcap Moss. Last week, Sikoa blindsided Ricochet and Moss backstage as they were having an argument with Zayn, who is now officially an Honorary Uce for The Bloodline.
