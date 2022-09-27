LOUDERMILK

Robert Eugene Loudermilk, 85, of Renick, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

Robert was born April 23, 1937, at Clintonville to the late Johnnie Washington and Bertha Bryant Loudermilk.

Robert was a retired painter with the Ford Motor Company; also a member, and very active, of the Gethsemane Baptist Church, where he also served as the secretary.

Other than his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a son, John Wade Loudermilk; sister, Gracie Susan Hinkle; brothers, Earl Denver Loudermilk, Guy Wilson Loudermilk, Gordon Franklin Loudermilk, Gray Alexander Loudermilk, Glen Edward Loudermilk, Garland Lee Loudermilk, William Henry Loudermilk, Gerald Andrew Loudermilk, Alvin Leo Loudermilk, and Hubert Ray Loudermilk.

Survivors include his wife, Ellen Louise Glover Loudermilk; daughters, Tammy Sue O’Neal of Louisville, KY, Sherry Browning of Mayfield, KY, and Jo Ellen Steele and husband, Ronnie, of Lewisburg; son, Timothy Loudermilk of Bardstown, KY; grandchildren, Christopher Steele and wife, Tiffany, of Lewisburg, Kristen Thompson and husband, Ben, of Canton, OH, and Matthew Steel of Covington, VA; great-grandchildren, Rhylee Steele and Paige Holley; and several other grandchildren, great-grandchildren nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and his sister, Mary Etta Loudermilk Martin of Clintonville.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Gethsemane Baptist Church with Pastor Marshall Cochran officiating. Burial will follow at the Wallace Memorial Cemetery.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church.

Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

The post Obituary: Robert Eugene Loudermilk, 85 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .