PHOTOS: Crews battle fire at South Dakota dairy

ORTLEY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews from multiple departments were called to a dairy near Ortley, South Dakota for a fire Monday morning.

Grant County Emergency Management says it happened around 6 a.m. at Lakeside Dairy. Officials say a tractor and feed shed caught fire.

Courtesy Grant County Emergency Management

Firefighters from Summit, Waubay and South Shore were able to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby hay shed. Crews remained on scene to help deal with burning feed product.

