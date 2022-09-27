ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ortley, SD

PHOTOS: Crews battle fire at South Dakota dairy

By Kullyn Meffert
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

ORTLEY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews from multiple departments were called to a dairy near Ortley, South Dakota for a fire Monday morning.

Grant County Emergency Management says it happened around 6 a.m. at Lakeside Dairy. Officials say a tractor and feed shed caught fire.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HVU2G_0iC4Kv1r00
    Courtesy Grant County Emergency Management
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DOhYP_0iC4Kv1r00
    Courtesy Grant County Emergency Management
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QXTTp_0iC4Kv1r00
    Courtesy Grant County Emergency Management
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bl9zY_0iC4Kv1r00
    Courtesy Grant County Emergency Management
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aTmA0_0iC4Kv1r00
    Courtesy Grant County Emergency Management
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TYHe_0iC4Kv1r00
    Courtesy Grant County Emergency Management
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SwtOk_0iC4Kv1r00
    Courtesy Grant County Emergency Management
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sG0GK_0iC4Kv1r00
    Courtesy Grant County Emergency Management
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QfsxF_0iC4Kv1r00
    Courtesy Grant County Emergency Management

Firefighters from Summit, Waubay and South Shore were able to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby hay shed. Crews remained on scene to help deal with burning feed product.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

