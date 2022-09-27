Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital to host free heart valve screenings

Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital to hold free heart valve screenings.

Our Lady of Lourdes said the event is free to the public and available to those 55 and older with heart disease or at risk for heart disease.

Registration is required by 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. and space is limited. The public can register at LourdesRMC.com/HeartValveScreen .

The QR Code below will take you to the registration page.

Screenings available include:

Glucose

Blood Pressure

Limited Echocardiogram (ECHO)

with Ejection Fraction (EF)

Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Providers will be on site to review results with you and discuss next steps in ensuring your overall heart health.

Anyone with questions may call (337) 470-1025.

