ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital to host free heart valve screenings

By Akemi Briggs
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x1XOa_0iC4Kajq00

Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital to hold free heart valve screenings.

Our Lady of Lourdes said the event is free to the public and available to those 55 and older with heart disease or at risk for heart disease.

Registration is required by 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. and space is limited. The public can register at LourdesRMC.com/HeartValveScreen .

The QR Code below will take you to the registration page.

Screenings available include:

Glucose

Blood Pressure

Limited Echocardiogram (ECHO)

with Ejection Fraction (EF)

Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Providers will be on site to review results with you and discuss next steps in ensuring your overall heart health.

Anyone with questions may call (337) 470-1025.

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

KATC News

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy