I came straight to the comments because I KNEW I’d find a bunch of people only comment on this to say how disgusting people are for eating McDonald’s. “I don’t know how you can eat that crap”, “McDonald’s is SO bad for you”, etc etc. There’s always someone in the bunch that has to comment that just because they can. Why even get into the conversation if you hate their food that much? The people complaining how bad this food is are probably the same ones smoking a pack a day or putting down a bottle of liquor every day.
I love McDonald's so what?! as long as you don't eat it every day.. and you eat every day as nutritious as you can.. go ahead go eat your throw back happy meal 😋 I know I will!!!
McDonald's is so overrated their prices are ridiculous. You can literally go to a sub shop and get a better meal for less money or even a plate of Chinese food. The other day two meals cost me well over 20 bucks and I felt disgusting after I ate.
Comments / 1112