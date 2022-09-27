ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ankenyfanatic.com

AIR RAID?: Jaguars ride Smith’s 4 TD passes to 28-23 win at No. 6 Urbandale

The identity of the Ankeny Centennial football program appears to be changing. Traditionally known as a power running team, the Jaguars have now evolved into a dangerous passing squad–somewhat out of necessity. With standout junior running back Elijah Porter sidelined by an injury, quarterback Trenton Smith took over on...
URBANDALE, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

Jaguars get back to full strength, place 7th at conference; Hawks finish 8th

For the first time in nearly a month, the Ankeny Centennial boys’ golf team put its best lineup back together for the CIML Conference meet on Wednesday at Willow Creek. The Jaguars posted a total of 304, their best score in the last five meets, but it was only good enough for a seventh-place finish in the competitive nine-team field. Six schools finished with scores below 300.
ANKENY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy