FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ankenyfanatic.com
Quass earns 1st career win, leads Jaguars to runner-up finish; ACHS boys place 4th
Although its winning streak came to an end, the Ankeny Centennial girls’ cross country team still enjoyed a successful meet on Thursday. The fourth-ranked Jaguars placed second among eight teams in the Bud Williams Invitational at Iowa City. They finished with 47 points. “We had an outstanding day of...
ankenyfanatic.com
AIR RAID?: Jaguars ride Smith’s 4 TD passes to 28-23 win at No. 6 Urbandale
The identity of the Ankeny Centennial football program appears to be changing. Traditionally known as a power running team, the Jaguars have now evolved into a dangerous passing squad–somewhat out of necessity. With standout junior running back Elijah Porter sidelined by an injury, quarterback Trenton Smith took over on...
ankenyfanatic.com
Hawks’ big defensive stand, late scoring drive clinch 34-24 victory over Valley
A huge defensive stand and a late scoring drive allowed the Ankeny football team to post a 34-24 victory over visiting Valley on Friday. The third-ranked Hawks allowed just three points in the second half while raising their record to 5-1 on the season. The Tigers dropped to 3-3. “That...
ankenyfanatic.com
Jaguars get back to full strength, place 7th at conference; Hawks finish 8th
For the first time in nearly a month, the Ankeny Centennial boys’ golf team put its best lineup back together for the CIML Conference meet on Wednesday at Willow Creek. The Jaguars posted a total of 304, their best score in the last five meets, but it was only good enough for a seventh-place finish in the competitive nine-team field. Six schools finished with scores below 300.
