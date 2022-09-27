For the first time in nearly a month, the Ankeny Centennial boys’ golf team put its best lineup back together for the CIML Conference meet on Wednesday at Willow Creek. The Jaguars posted a total of 304, their best score in the last five meets, but it was only good enough for a seventh-place finish in the competitive nine-team field. Six schools finished with scores below 300.

ANKENY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO