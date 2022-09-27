Read full article on original website
61-year-old Winston-Salem woman found safe
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Sheila Denise Gaskins was found in good health as of 4:45 p.m. Saturday. PREVIOUS STORY: Police are searching for a woman who went missing early Saturday morning in Winston-Salem, according to a police report. Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department said they are looking for...
abc45.com
19-year-old shot and killed in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said 19-year-old Carmen Cole was shot and killed Thursday night. Officers responded to the 800 block of Glenwood Ave. around 9 p.m. to a shots fired call. Cole was taken to the hospital. Greensboro officers informed the public of Cole's death on Friday morning. No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers 336-373-1000.
19-year-old killed in shooting on Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro identified
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager is dead after a shooting in Greensboro on Thursday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:53 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue when they were told about a shooting. Officers found 19-year-old Camren Cole suffering from a serious injury. On Friday, […]
Greensboro neighbors on edge after fatal shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know the name of the 19-year-old who was shot last night on Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro. Camren Cole suffered from a gunshot wound, and officers tell FOX8 he died from his injuries. Officers have not yet made any arrests, and it worries neighbors who live in the area. The […]
Man charged with stealing fire truck in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a fire truck, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The stolen truck was recovered at 1:59 p.m. at Princess Ann Street and Liberty Drive. Police say that the fire truck was stolen from the Public Safety Training Facility in Greensboro on North […]
Have you seen this missing woman? Silver alert issued for 73-year-old woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a missing 73-year-old woman who is believed to be endangered. A Silver Alert was issued for a Erica Bridgeman who was last seen on Doby Springs Drive in Charlotte. Officers said she is either suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
cbs17
Woman charged after man found dead in trunk of car at Durham apartments
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a woman has been charged in a homicide after a man was found dead in the trunk of a car outside of an apartment complex in Durham more than two weeks ago. Officers say 23-year-old Sianne Wright has been arrested and charged...
1 left with serious injury after shooting in Greensboro on Glenwood Avenue, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) One person has a serious injury after a shooting in Greensboro on Thursday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:53 p..m officers responded to the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue when they were told about a shooting. Officers found a gunshot victim with a serious injury. No suspect […]
Man dies after car crashes, flips on I-40 in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after crashing and flipping on Interstate 40 in Greensboro, according to police. At about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a crash on I-40 east, near East Lee Street. Police say 55-year-old Charles Kearns, of Greensboro, was driving a Chevrolet Camaro east on I-40 when he drove […]
Security cameras capture Alamance County chase suspect going airborne, crashing into garage
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man from Durham has been hospitalized because of the serious injuries he sustained from a crash he was involved in while he allegedly fled from Alamance County and Graham Police authorities. The vehicle Xavier Atwater-Smith, 23, was in went airborne Wednesday evening at the corner of Maple Street and Gilbreath […]
Tree falls on Mebane family's home during storm
MEBANE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian brought heavy rainfall and strong winds across the Triad Friday causing power outages and knocking down trees. A family in Mebane is working towards recovery after a tree fell on their home. 86-year-old Daisy Thompson is OK and wasn’t home when the fell onto...
2 The Rescue: Meet Blue!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let us introduce you to Blue!. He's a 9-month-old terrier mix. Plus, he's a sweet engaging 40-pound lump of love. Blue was abandoned at SPCA Triad along with 14 other dogs and puppies. He has moderate energy and would do well in almost any home as...
WATCH: Drive-by shooting at Winston-Salem apartment complex caught on camera
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — You can see the flash of gunfire as a group of people shot up vehicles at a Winston-Salem apartment complex in a video obtained by FOX8. At about 12:44 a.m. Thursday, police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on the 3000 block of Gilmer Avenue in Winston-Salem. The shooting happened […]
WXII 12
Woman dies after being hit in McDonald’s drive-thru line in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman died after she was hit by someone driving through the McDonald’s drive-thru line Wednesday night in Greensboro. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Greensboro police said the woman fell in the parking lot of the...
Greensboro woman dead in crash on I-85 in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Officers identify a Greensboro woman who died on I-85 near Trinity Road in Randolph County early Thursday morning. Amity Alyssa Plunkett, 30, went off the road to the left and hit the Trinity road bridge abutment. The vehicle overturned and landed in the center lane of northbound I-85.
Randolph County woman opens her home to those seeking shelter during Hurricane Ian
LIBERTY, N.C. — A woman in Randolph County is opening her doors to people who need to seek shelter during Hurricane Ian. Christine Laughlin was in Florida during Hurricane Andrew and understands the struggle of getting through a hurricane. She and her family and friends were asked to evacuate...
Murder suspect wanted after man killed, woman hurt in Davidson County attack
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and a woman was hurt in an attack that happened at a home in Davidson County, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 12:36 p.m. Sunday, a 911 call reported that there was a shooting at a home on Oakdale Lane in Tyro. While Davidson County […]
Kernersville police searching for teen after shooting on East Bodenhamer Street
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after identifying two teens they say were involved in a shooting during an argument last week. According to Kernersville Police Department, officers were called to East Bodenhamer Street around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, about a shooting. Two teens, later identified as Simir Miller, 19, of Walkertown, and […]
NC woman dies after being run over by car in McDonald’s drive-thru
A woman is dead after she was hit by a car after falling in the drive-thru of a Greensboro McDonald's, according to police.
cbs17
Family of missing woman not giving up hope after NC I-85 crash near Hillsborough
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of 25-year-old Alyssa Taylor says they aren’t giving up hope in getting answers. On Thursday, they placed a memorial at the crash site in Hillsborough to remember Taylor and her friend, Daniel McNeal. “We picked one out that has Halloween stuff on...
WFMY NEWS2
Comments / 0