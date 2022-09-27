ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

61-year-old Winston-Salem woman found safe

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Sheila Denise Gaskins was found in good health as of 4:45 p.m. Saturday. PREVIOUS STORY: Police are searching for a woman who went missing early Saturday morning in Winston-Salem, according to a police report. Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department said they are looking for...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

19-year-old shot and killed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said 19-year-old Carmen Cole was shot and killed Thursday night. Officers responded to the 800 block of Glenwood Ave. around 9 p.m. to a shots fired call. Cole was taken to the hospital. Greensboro officers informed the public of Cole's death on Friday morning. No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers 336-373-1000.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro neighbors on edge after fatal shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We now know the name of the 19-year-old who was shot last night on Glenwood Avenue in Greensboro. Camren Cole suffered from a gunshot wound, and officers tell FOX8 he died from his injuries. Officers have not yet made any arrests, and it worries neighbors who live in the area. The […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Man charged with stealing fire truck in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a fire truck, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The stolen truck was recovered at 1:59 p.m. at Princess Ann Street and Liberty Drive. Police say that the fire truck was stolen from the Public Safety Training Facility in Greensboro on North […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostitution
FOX8 News

Man dies after car crashes, flips on I-40 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after crashing and flipping on Interstate 40 in Greensboro, according to police. At about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a crash on I-40 east, near East Lee Street. Police say 55-year-old Charles Kearns, of Greensboro, was driving a Chevrolet Camaro east on I-40 when he drove […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Tree falls on Mebane family's home during storm

MEBANE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian brought heavy rainfall and strong winds across the Triad Friday causing power outages and knocking down trees. A family in Mebane is working towards recovery after a tree fell on their home. 86-year-old Daisy Thompson is OK and wasn’t home when the fell onto...
MEBANE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Blue!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let us introduce you to Blue!. He's a 9-month-old terrier mix. Plus, he's a sweet engaging 40-pound lump of love. Blue was abandoned at SPCA Triad along with 14 other dogs and puppies. He has moderate energy and would do well in almost any home as...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy