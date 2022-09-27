ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

Parents of 3-year-old arrested in West Virginia after police called 3 times in one night

By C. Allan
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xCoKl_0iC4K7Q800

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Buckhannon couple was charged with child neglect after police were called on them three times in one night for arguments and impairment around a 3-year-old.

On Sept. 24, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Cleveland Avenue to remove an unwanted person, according to a criminal complaint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YcZdz_0iC4K7Q800
Allen Nuttle

When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with Bobbie Nixon, 30, and Allen Nuttle, 45, both of Buckhannon. In separate interviews, both Nixon and Nuttle said that the other had kept them up all night “due to an argument,” officers said.

West Virginia man allegedly left 2 children at birthday party to use meth at Dollar General Close

Nuttle also told officers that Nixon “begins to act how law enforcement observed her” when she is off her medicine. At that time, officers provided Nuttle “with phone numbers to contact to get help for” Nixon, according to the complaint.

Approximately three hours and 15 minutes later, officers received a second call; this time, the caller said Nixon had taken the couple’s 3-year-old to a residence down the street and “stated that the 3-year-old is up for adoption” and asked individuals at that residence to adopt the child, officers said. When the neighbors said no to her, Nixon “said bye and left.”

A third call was placed shortly after stating that Nuttle “was located in his residence slumped over a chair and unable to wake,” according to the complaint. EMS workers were eventually able to wake Nuttle, who refused to go to the hospital and “appeared to be intoxicated, unable to comprehend what [officers were] attempting to explain to him,” officers said.

2 arrests made in Parkersburg murder

While speaking with a witness, officers learned that Nuttle “had slapped [Nixon] in the face with a diaper that was filled with feces,” and pictures did show Nixon to “have a brown substance smeared across the right side of her face and in her hair,” according to the complaint.

Nuttle was unable to tell law enforcement where the child was located, and Nixon was found “sitting on the side of Reynolds Lane in only a t-shirt with a book.” Blood tests of Nuttle and Nixon showed that “the level of controlled substances and/or alcohol in their blood” made them unable “to provide care to [a] 3-year-old autistic child,” officers said.

Nuttle and Nixon have been charged with child neglect. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.

Due to issues with the West Virginia Division of Corrections website, a mugshot for Nixon is not available at this time.

Comments / 3

Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

